6 things every charming and homely farmhouse kitchen has – how to hit the balance between comfort and character

There’s no denying the appeal of a farmhouse kitchen. Warm, welcoming and full of personality, it’s a much-loved look and ever-popular kitchen style, but one that is easily achievable, and you don’t need to live in a sprawling farmhouse or countryside location to do it.

Perhaps more than any other style of kitchen, there are key characteristics that set a farmhouse kitchen apart, and make it different from a regular country kitchen or traditional set-up. Practicality is key, with kitchen cabinets and freestanding furniture simply-styled and unfussy in detail, while other core elements like a range cooker, farmhouse sink and flooring are chosen with functionality and durability in mind.

Practical details aside, farmhouse kitchens are packed with character and charm too. From shelves lined with colourful crockery and decorative kitchenware, to cheery linens and copper pans hung from rails, it’s a look that feels honest and homely and hits just the right balance between comfort and character.

If you want to nail the look yourself, these are the 6 things that every charming farmhouse kitchen has.

1. Apron-front sink

No farmhouse kitchen is complete without the traditional apron-front sink. Deep and wide to allow ample room for pans and dishes, they are mostly made of ceramic or porcelain and set into the countertop with shallow cabinets or a cheery fabric skirt underneath.

2. Range Cooker

A staple of the farmhouse kitchen, a range makes a fabulous focal point set within a chimney breast and framed by a mantel. Whether it’s a classic oil-fired Aga or a modern all-electric model, a range is wider than a standard cooker, although there are more compact options available that offer the same cooking capabilities, but with a smaller footprint.

3. Rustic Flooring

Creating a homely, lived-in vibe is key, and your kitchen flooring ideas set the foundation for this. Keep the style relaxed and rustic with earthy terracotta tiles, aged flagstones or timber boards, perhaps adding a vintage rug or woven runner to cosy things up and add a splash of colour.

4. Painted cabinetry

A defining feature of the farmhouse kitchen, painted cabinetry gives this look colour and personality. While neutral shades are timeless, darker tones such as olive green or burgundy can add a more eclectic vibe and team nicely with wood and brass detailing.

5. Display Space

Incorporating an element of display into the kitchen is essential, whether you choose to style open shelves, a wooden plate rack or a glazed cabinet. Style it with thoughtfully arranged favourite china, kitchenware, utensils and baskets alongside the odd trinket or two.

6. Free-standing Pieces

Create the appearance of a room that has been put together over time with a combination of fitted kitchen units alongside free-standing furniture and antiques. A central butcher’s block or farmhouse table to gather around is a country kitchen must.