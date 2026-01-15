Built-in kitchens have reigned supreme for many years now, and have often felt like the only and obvious route when designing a new kitchen. But there's a new kid on the block, or should I say, an old kid that is back again - the freestanding kitchen.

Freestanding kitchen ideas were the original kitchen; designed in the 18th century, these individual, moveable units were paired together to make up a complete cooking layout. Fitted kitchen ideas then took over, but as kitchen trends move towards prioritising craftsmanship and heritage design, the flexible, traditional freestanding style is back on top.

So what exactly is a freestanding kitchen? And how do you go about creating one? These are the brands and the kitchen company that are leading the way in bringing this heritage design back to the fore, and why you should follow suit.

What are freestanding kitchens?

(Image credit: Neptune)

The beauty of a freestanding kitchen is that it offers flexibility over your layout. Our homes are forever changing and sometimes rooms need rejigging to meet those changing demands, which is a luxury you're afforded with a freestanding kitchen.

Perhaps you need an extra storage unit or to reconfigure where your pantry is situated so that the workflow of your kitchen improves, freestanding units allow you to move a layout around without forking out for an entirely new fitted kitchen.

'Freestanding kitchens are firmly back on trend as homeowners move away from one-size-fits-all fitted schemes and towards spaces that feel more personal, characterful and adaptable,' explains Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography & film at Cox & Cox.

'Islands, tables and larder cupboards can be repositioned, added to gradually or even moved from one home to another, making them a more sustainable, long-term choice. This adaptability also makes freestanding kitchens ideal for period properties or character homes, where uneven walls, fireplaces or architectural quirks can be celebrated rather than disguised,' she adds.

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

Freestanding kitchens are also great for slowly adding to a kitchen layout as time progresses. Yes, you'll need the basics for a practical cooking space, but you can build on your scheme as time goes by, for example, adding a kitchen island when funds allow or increasing storage as your kitchenware collection grows.

'The appeal lies in its adaptability as pieces can be rearranged to create zones, or even taken with you when you move, which provides flexibility that evolves with your needs,' explains Fred Horlock, design director at Neptune.

Worried about investing in a fitted kitchen that you might leave behind in a house move in a few years time? You might not impress your buyers, but with a freestanding kitchen you can simply take it with you.

(Image credit: Neptune)

Neptune's new Borough kitchen is a collection of matching freestanding units that allow you to pick and choose your scheme. It was inspired by John Sims-Hilditch's (Neptune's Founder) very own first kitchen, which was a freestanding design.

Oftentimes, freestanding kitchen furniture is limited to pantries and islands, but this collection is also fitted with appliances so you can curate a full layout. It does, however, come with a more premium price tag.

Other retailers such as La Redoute and Cox & Cox also have their own freestanding kitchen pieces, and while you won't get the added expertise of a kitchen designer, this will allow you flexibility in creating a kitchen that works for you, that is more affordable.