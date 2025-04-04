Renovating your kitchen is likely to be one of the biggest investments you’ll make within your home, so it goes without saying that it’s important to create a look that stands the test of time. With this in mind, it’s not uncommon for people to shy away from colour when dreaming up their kitchen, but pastel kitchens are one of those kitchen colour trends with timeless appeal.

Given the time, effort and costs that come with re-styling your kitchen, there is no real quick – or cheap – fix if you suddenly fall out of love with your chosen shades. So to avoid this problem, a neutral palette is often the go-to for kitchen colour schemes.

But, don’t be fooled. If you want to achieve a classic look within your scheme, you don’t need to avoid colour completely. Why not ease yourself into a colourful kitchen instead? If you’re typically drawn to the neutral look but still find yourself craving a hint of colour, a pastel palette is perfect for you. Here’s how to make the classic look work in your kitchen.

Why choose pastel shades?

‘Pastels have always been a mainstay of decorating trends, delivering soothing, gentle washes of colour without overwhelming a space,’ says Helen Shaw, director of marketing at Benjamin Moore. But this doesn’t mean they should be reserved for traditional kitchen schemes.

(Image credit: Husk, Rookery Road kitchen)

In fact, if you thought pastel shades were reserved only for twee styles, think again. ‘Pastel colours offer a soothing palette of versatile shades to create a contemporary or modern classic kitchen scheme,’ says Sophie Devonald, designer at Crown Imperial. They’re nothing new, but the pastel palette is often overlooked when it comes to achieving a sleek kitchen style that you won’t quickly grow tired of.

From cool eggshell blues to warmer corals or lilac, using pastel hues in your kitchen is a guaranteed way to freshen up your space without committing to a look that feels too ‘out there.’ These toned-down colour choices create a light and airy atmosphere that works in any kitchen style.

Whether you’re using pastels in a country-style kitchen or a more contemporary space, these are our favourite ways to complete the look.

1. Go tonal

Create some balance in your scheme by playing with tones of the same colour. ‘Two-tone designs are a great opportunity to introduce the latest on-trend shades as a focal point, and mixing complementary light and dark tones of the same colour achieves an understated, elegant feel,’ advises Sophie.

(Image credit: Crown Imperial, Furore kitchen)

‘Consider pairing pale tones with texture or a darker accent colour to add warmth and elevate the entire kitchen space,’ she continues. A pale green can match beautifully alongside warmer tones of apple green, for instance.

2. Start small

Instead of drenching your entire kitchen in muted tones, consider adding smaller accents of colour throughout the scheme. Not only is this an easy way to test the look before committing, it can also help make the most of your space.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

‘For something that works particularly well in a small kitchen, consider painting the lower kitchen cabinets in a spring inspired pastel hue,’ suggests Helen. ‘Keep the walls and upper cabinets in white to seamlessly blend into the ceiling, making it appear further away. This adds interest and will also trick the eye into making the space feel bigger.’

Or, for a quick pop of pastel, integrate the soft shades onto overlooked spots – like your extractor hood.

3. Add statement accessories

To make pastel shades work in a modern scheme, try pairing the look with metallic fixtures and dark monochrome features. This will strike a balanced look that makes the pale paint look luxe, rather than quaint.

(Image credit: Olive & Barr, Skinny Shaker)

Or, try pairing peachy pinks with wooden or quartz worktops, before accessorising with understated embellishments, such as hardware and crockery. ‘Pastel shades pair beautifully with natural materials and inject a sense of tranquillity, often needed in one of the busiest rooms in the home,’ shares Helen.

4. Use soft lighting

Kitchens are a social sanctuary in the home, and should feel like a warm, relaxed and inviting space. To achieve this and keep the feeling fresh, try installing mellow, artificial lights into your pastel kitchen. A statement overhead pendant or some cosy lamps will do the job to accentuate the soft shades and create a tranquil atmosphere.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

As well as artificial lights, it’s important to consider how the natural light hits your chosen shade too. ‘Take time out to visit a local retailer for advice and samples before you pick a colour. This gives you the chance to browse the different shade combinations at home to see how they look throughout the day,’ suggests Sophie.

Will you paint a pop of pastel in your kitchen this year?