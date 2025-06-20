I'm a kitchen editor and these are the 3 unexpected colours to use in a kitchen that are secretly stylish

When painting a kitchen, it is easy to be inundated with inspiration of the trendiest colour to go for, or classic schemes that have stood the test of time. But if you want to earn those serious style points, it pays to go for an unexpected kitchen colour.

I write about kitchens almost every day and often see the same colours pop up, so I was interested to find out about the underrated kitchen colour schemes that colour experts love but don't see very often. These colours are all an evolution of current trends, so I think they'll be next on the list to rise in popularity.

These colours might be less favoured for their tricky undertones or statement look, but trust me, they could be the secret to making your home a real showstopper.

1. Purple

(Image credit: Future/Bee Holmes)

It's not often you see a purple kitchen. While burgundy and pink kitchens have gained popularity in recent years, this other saccharine shade has taken more of a backseat.

However, there's no reason why it shouldn't become the palette of your cooking space. If you're over navy kitchen ideas and you're looking for something a bit more fresh and exciting, purple is certainly it. Colour trends evolve every year based off previous years and I believe we're moving towards a purple revival.

Depending on the shape and size of your room, you can decide how light or dark to go with the shade of purple. Light lilacs will be great for those who are a bit more colour avoidant or small spaces that cry out to be kept light and airy. Alternatively, a deep violet or aubergine shade will help to create a cosy environment, perfect for bustling family homes.

2. Bright yellow

(Image credit: Rachael Smith)

Butter yellow has had quite the revival in 2025 and while I'm personally a huge fan of the muted shade, there's something to be said for a bright yellow kitchen. 2025 has been all about pared-back palettes, but I think we'll see homeowners wanting to be a bit more experimental in 2026.

We often see pastel shades more in traditional kitchen ideas, as the Shaker cupboard doors and countryside environments lend themselves well to pared-back, candy-esque designs.

A brighter shade of yellow has an instantly joyous effect and will turn even the darkest of north-facing kitchens into a fun, light-filled space that the whole family will want to spend time in.

3. Blue

(Image credit: Drew Forsyth & Co/Paul Craig)

While blue, in all of its shade varieties, is something we see fairly often in kitchen designs, this particular tone still makes it onto our list of unexpected kitchen colour schemes.

Sky blue, which has cool undertones, isn't always favoured in a cooking space as it's thought to create a cold and uninviting atmosphere which isn't conducive to the heart-of-the-home ethos. However, if you have a kitchen that gets significant natural sunlight then the undertones of a blue kitchen idea won't be a problem.

'Sky blue is especially well-suited to the kitchen because of its incredible versatility; it pairs effortlessly with both warm and cool tones, making it a shade you’re unlikely to tire of. Its timeless quality means it can evolve with your space, whether your style leans more classic or contemporary,' explain David and Sarah Ross, co-founders of Addison Ross.

'To create a sense of continuity when decorating with this shade, pair your focal blue piece with smaller accents throughout the space, like Salt & Pepper Mills or a few decorative plates.'