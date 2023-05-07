Home Truths with Lisa Faulkner - find out what love-it-or-hate-it smell says 'home' to her

When Lisa Faulkner is not on our TV screens on either the BBC drama Waterloo Road or appearing alongside her chef husband John Torode on their ITV show Weekend Kitchen, the actress, TV presenter and chef loves nothing more than relaxing at home with a good cup of tea. She lives in north London with husband John and her daughter, Billie.

What is the first thing you do the second you walk through your front door? Make myself a cup of tea or coffee, depending on the time.

Where’s your happy place at home? Being in our kitchen. In fact, I probably spend more time in the kitchen than any other room in the house.

What's on your bedside table? Cookbooks, recipe ideas and water.

(Image credit: Getty Images / David M Benett)

What’s your home pet peeve? Seeing wet clothes on the air dryer and nobody putting them away.

What smell says home to you? It has to be cooking! Some people can’t bear the smell of cooking but nothing smells better than a roast chicken cooking in the oven. That smells like home to me.

Do you have a bad home habit you’d like to quit? I’m not very tidy!

What chore do you love doing? I absolutely love doing a wash. Putting the dirty clothes in the washing machine is easily my favourite chore, though once they're dry, folding them and putting them away afterwards is a job I hate more than anything!

(Image credit: Getty Images / David M Benett)

Do you have any routines at home? I always have a cup of coffee at 11am. It's something I really look forward to.

Do you try your hand at DIY or always get someone in? I’m totally useless at DIY so I’m really lucky that John is brilliant at it. He has done a great job tidying up our garden, building shelves and is excellent around the house whenever anything needs doing.

(Image credit: ITV)

Do you think you’re a good host? Absolutely. John and I love nothing more than hosting our friends. We always do the main course and if friends come for dinner they often bring small plates of food, we put it all together and eat around the kitchen table.

Has anything changed in the way you live your life at home ever since the pandemic? Yes. I’ve learnt to appreciate being at home and actually spend time sitting down in the day for a cup of coffee alongside John.

What do you do if you have time at home on your own? I always spend time alone doing yoga. I have been doing it since I was 25 and enjoy taking my mat, lighting a candle and being by myself to focus on the day.

What do you miss most about your home when you’re away? The people I love. Plus a good cup of tea! I only like the one we make at home.

Quick fire questions with Lisa Faulkner

(Image credit: TBC)

SHOES – ON OR OFF? Definitely off.

Definitely off. EAT – TABLE OR ON LAPS? At the table.

At the table. LIGHTING – BRIGHT OR MOODY? Bright!

Bright! ARE YOU A NEAT FREAK OR DO YOU PREFER TO BE SURROUNDED BY CREATIVE CHAOS? I’m quite untidy - fortunately John is the opposite!

I’m quite untidy - fortunately John is the opposite! QUICK SHOWER OR LONG BATH? A bath, always.

A bath, always. ROOM DECOR – COLOURFUL OR NEUTRAL? Both. I have neutral colours that provide a space of calm, but I also love a splash of colour.

Both. I have neutral colours that provide a space of calm, but I also love a splash of colour. DO YOU TEND TO HAVE MUSIC/THE RADIO/TV ON AT HOME IN THE BACKGROUND OR DO YOU PREFER A QUIET HOUSE? I always listen to music or LBC Radio when when I’m cooking.

You can catch up on the latest series of John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen on ITVX (opens in new tab).

Lisa has also teamed up with the Del Monte (opens in new tab) to create a host of delicious meals using canned fruit.