Can't find the MeacoDry Arete Two dehumidifier in stock? Here's why the Arete One is still a brilliant buy
If you can't wait, the Arete One is a great alternative
If you've been looking for a dehumidifier for a while now, or even if you're a complete newbie looking to get clued up, chances are the popular MeacoDry Arete range has caught your eye. Boasting powerful extraction rates, energy-efficiency, and whisper quiet operation, it's no wonder they're bestsellers and a household favourite for many.
However, with the newly released Arete Two frequently out of stock at many retailers, you might be plagued with disappointment. But looking at the Arete One could solve your woes. Rest assured, both are lauded as some of the best dehumidifiers on the market right now, and truth be told, there isn't too much difference between them as far as performance goes. But, if you are someone more tech minded, upgrading to the Arete Two will offer you a greater wealth of smart home control.
So, if you're stuck deciding between the two, or considering just snapping up the MeacoDry Arete One as a result of not being able to hunt down the MeacoDry Arete Two in stock anywhere, here's a full comparison between both models to help you decide which is right for your home.
The Arete One was the first of its range, bringing with it excellent moisture control, setting a new standard for energy efficiency, and quiet operation. Its Smart Laundry mode is fantastic, has a built-in HEPA air filter, and it's available in multiple sizes to suit any home.
The Arete Two is the newest iteration of Meaco's bestselling range, equipped with all the same great features from its predecessor, but now complete with Wi-Fi compatibility, app control, and a timer function for even more convenience. Plus, the slightly sleeker user interface feels extremely premium.
Key features at a glance
|Header Cell - Column 0
|MeacoDry Arete One
|MeacoDry Arete Two
|Sizes
|10L, 12L, 20L, 25L
|10L, 12L, 20L, 25L
|Noise level
|38 and 40 dB
|38, 40, and 50 dB
|Energy usage
|151-267W
|136-250W
|Fan speeds
|2
|3
|Adjustable louvre
|No
|Yes
|Premium LCD 'chase' display
|No
|Yes
|Timer function
|No
|Yes
|'Turn me on' wet indicator
|No
|Yes
|App-enabled and Wi-Fi compatibility
|No
|Yes
What sets them apart?
1. Smart features
While the MeacoDry Arete One and Arete Two are very similar, there are some key things that set them apart from one another. The biggest one being the addition of smart functionality with the release of the Arete Two.
Now complete with Wi-Fi compatibility and app control, the Arete Two can be hooked up to your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to control your device hands-free or through an app. Not only that, but Meaco have also finally added a 1–24 hour timer function, which adds a lot more flexibility so you can schedule your device to operate when it's convenient and efficient for you.
When we first tested the Arete One, the lack of a Wi-Fi compatibility and a timer were definitely some of the biggest gripes we had, considering other models at the initial time of testing had already made this advance.
While for some, myself included, the new smart features are a useful addition – my whole home's devices and lights integrated into a smart home system – they're really not a deal breaker as the on-board controls provide more than enough ease of use and personalisation. These don't affect the Arete's performance in any way.
2. Energy efficiency
Both models, to this day, are the most energy-efficient dehumidifiers we've tested among Ideal Home's roster and are designed with efficiency in mind. However, the Arete Two does edge slightly ahead, with energy usage ranging from 136-250W, whilst the Arete One's usage ranges from 151-267W.
That said, the difference is really negligible when looking at the everyday cost of running a dehumidifier, and even the Arete One is still significantly ahead of others on the market in terms of cost to run.
3. Design
For the most part, the main unit of both the MeacoDry Arete One and Arete Two are almost identical with just some slight changes in the newer version. The Arete Two features a sleek LCD 'chase' display, which lies completely flush and makes it easier to monitor humidity levels and adjust your settings accordingly. It does admittedly make the unit look a lot more polished and premium.
The Arete Two is also now equipped with an adjustable louvre for improved airflow control, which is particularly handy when you're, for example, trying to direct the dehumidifier's airflow to help dry your clothes fast.
Aside from that, they're near identical and despite the Arete Two's release, the Arete One is still a sleek and stylish unit that doesn't look outdated in any way. Both models still have a slightly inset back, allowing your unit to sit flush against a wall and has hidden castors for easy manoeuvring.
4. Price
Since the MeacoDry Arete Two comes complete with additional smart features and handy functions, this of course also comes with a higher price tag.
For example, the 12L Arete One retails for £179.99 whilst the 12L Arete Two retails for £199.99. When it comes to larger capacity models, the Arete One in the 20L size retails for £259.99, while the Arete Two in the same size retails for £299.99.
Therefore, if you don't see yourself committing to the ongoing use of the Arete Two's smart features, it could well worth be saving those extra couple pounds and sticking with the simplicity of the Arete One.
5. Availability
Though not directly related to any differences between the the products, a big thing worth considering is availability. As of writing, the MeacoDry Arete Two is currently out of stock at many retailers due to high demand. The MeacoDry Arete One, however, is still readily available to buy at a handful of retailers.
If you're itching to get your hands on a dehumidifier to get rid of damp or help you with streamlining laundry day, the MeacoDry Arete One's advantage is that you can buy it right now. As for the Arete Two, knowing when it'll be widely back in stock can be a frustrating thing to follow.
According to Meaco's website, the MeacoDry Arete Two will be back in stock from early to late December, depending on your desired size.
Which should you buy?
Now we've got some of their key features and differences out of the way, which should you buy between the MeacoDry Arete One and Arete Two dehumidifier?
Choose the Arete One if:
- You need a dehumidifier now and can't wait for the Arete Two to restock.
- You don't need the smart features.
- Budget is a concern.
Choose the Arete Two if:
- You value app control and smart home integration.
- The new adjustable air louvre and timer function appeal to your needs.
- You're willing to wait for availability and spend a bit more.
Rest assured, whether you choose the MeacoDry Arete One or the Arete Two, you're getting one of the best-in-class dehumidifiers with excellent performance, energy efficiency, and near silent operation.
Yes, the Arete Two comes equipped with a lot of new impressive modern features, everything from its slightly more sleek and premium user interface to smart home and app control; however, the Arete One still continues to be a brilliant investment for those who need a reliable solution now. There's a reason why even over a year since its release, the Arete One is still a household favourite.
Both the Arete One and Arete Two were designed with the same attention to detail and performance that has made Meaco a leading name in home appliances. Therefore, whether you decide to go for a model in their Arete series, or branch out to their other offerings, your home will be in great hands.
Jullia is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer and the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 60 hours testing different models. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham where her love for writing blossomed following her internship at ArchDaily. Now focused on home tech and cleaning, Jullia works on writing features and explainers to help people make the most of their home appliance investments, putting the newest launches through their paces. When she isn’t writing, she loves exploring the city, coffee shop hopping, and losing hours to a cosy game or book.
