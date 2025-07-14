Green Smoke is Farrow & Ball’s most popular shade of green – this is how to best use this sophisticated colour to elevate your home

Over the last couple of years, green has become the go-to colour for home decorating, especially when it comes to the walls. Farrow & Ball green paint shades have always been popular, but there is one particular shade that’s the most popular Farrow & Ball green paint – and that’s Green Smoke.

This aptly named Farrow & Ball paint trend is favoured by interior designers and those with super stylish homes, such as content creator Rachael Wilshaw of @beetrootandblack or Ideal Homes former Digital Editor and current Lifestyle Editor at Woman & Home, Tamara Kelly.

Best described as a moody, smoky and dark green with blue undertones, this shade is a vintage-style take on the current trend that treats green as the new neutral replacing beige.

‘Green is so popular due to its versatility,’ says Michael Rolland, managing director at The Paint Shed, which is a Farrow & Ball stockist. ‘Greens are calming and refreshing and, especially when combined with wood accents, can bring a natural and organic look to your home. For those who struggle with exploring colour, green can be a great gateway colour into the world of more unique design choices.’

But if you’re not sure how to use this popular Farrow & Ball paint shade of 2025 and make the most of its innate sophistication, I’ve asked the experts to share their top tips.

How to use Green Smoke

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Patrick O’Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball, describes ‘the ever-popular Green Smoke as a dark tone for a cosy and immersive feel’.

Michael at The Paint Shed continues, ‘This shade has become sought after as people lean towards introducing vintage-inspired touches and antiques into their homes. Especially for period properties, Green Smoke helps nod to heritage, whilst oozing class and calm.’

And much like with green in general, Green Smoke, too, is loved for its versatility and can be used in pretty much any room, as long as it’s not a super dark one. ‘Green Smoke’s popularity means that I’ve seen it used in an array of different spaces. Not only is it sought after for bedrooms and kitchens, but people have fallen in love with its weathered earthiness and have begun using it in outside features like summer houses, exterior doors, and fencing. It’s calm, serene, and adds that touch of character that people are searching for,’ Michael says.

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

He adds, ‘My favourite place to see Green Smoke is smaller spaces like bathrooms and studies. It pairs well with tiles, wooden textures, plants, and other natural elements. In well-lit rooms, it’s ideal for colour drenching, while in darker spaces, a single accent wall works great. I’ve seen it transform compact, often-overlooked areas into genuinely magazine-worthy interiors.’

If you like this elegant shade of green but aren’t quite ready to coat your walls with it, then you can add smaller accents with home accessories like these.

John Lewis Raffia Table Lamp Was £100 Now £50 at John Lewis This table lamp is not only pretty much the perfect colour match for Farrow & Ball's Green Smoke shade, but it's also a super stylish and intriguing design thanks to its raffia finish. DUSK Tufted Sofa Cushion Cover in Forest Green £22 at DUSK I have this DUSK cushion cover - with corresponding cushion pad - in the natural colourway. But this deep green one is even more chic and it's a dead ringer for Green Smoke. H&M Stoneware vase in Dusty Green £19.99 at H&M This H&M vase looks so high-end and so much more expensive than its £20 price tag. It brings a lovely sense of movement to a room and the green colourway with a grey undertone looks super elevated.

Alternatives

On the other hand, if you’re after some green paint ideas for your home but Green Smoke is not quite your cup of tea, these two green Farrow & Ball paint shades are also very popular and extremely chic.

Vert de Terre

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

If you prefer a lighter and fresher green than the moody and dark Green Smoke, then Farrow & Ball’s Vert de Terre might be the one for you. Translated as ‘green of the earth’, this paint shade feels soothing and would look great in a bedroom.

‘Vert De Terre is one of Farrow and Ball’s most popular greens. This shade is loved for its hue: muted, soft, and inspired by earth’s green pigments. That means it has a natural tone to its colour that gives it this delicate, gentle, and pure finish. It’s the perfect nod to colour in the home and easy to pair with a range of neutrals,’ Michael at The Paint Shed says.

‘Vert De Terre is best used across large wall spaces. I think this shade is great for an overall home refresh, best used in bedrooms, living spaces, and kitchens. Some of the most memorable uses of Vert De Terre I’ve seen have been in living rooms and bedrooms, where homeowners have leaned into a warm, country home-inspired aesthetic. It really brings a finished look together, offering a soft, muted backdrop,’ he adds.

French Gray

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Sage green is one of the most timeless and has been consistently one of the most popular shades of green used in homes over the past few years, inspired by biophilic design ideas. And sage green is in fact how I would describe Farrow & Ball’s French Gray which is another popular shade of green with a grey undertone from the brand.

‘French Gray is a delicate mid green and another very popular colour which acts almost as a neutral, making it easy to layer with other shades and a multitude of textures and wood tones,’ Patrick at Farrow & Ball says.

Patrick concludes, ‘We know green is a restful colour, so what better place to put this to practice than by decorating your bedroom in one of its tones? Not only will green help impart the mood of relaxation, but it will create a lovely link to the outdoors. Try decorating on both the walls and the ceiling for a fully immersive experience, as this will help to blur the boundaries of a room with limited space.’