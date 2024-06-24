Are Dyson fans worth it? Here's what you need to know about the coveted summer essential before investing

When talking home appliance investments, there's nothing quite like being the proud owner of a Dyson. From vacuum cleaners to air purifiers alike, the brand's innovative products are at the top of many homeowner's wish lists – but are Dyson fans worth it?

As temperatures begin to rise, chances are you're either bringing past cooling devices out of storage or are looking to upgrade in preparation for what appears to be another hot summer ahead. Should you choose to secure one of the best fans over a portable air conditioner ahead of soaring British weather, you might be wondering whether a Dyson fan's premium price tag is everything it makes itself out to be.

Below, we've outlined some of the pros and cons of the Dyson fans we've tested here at Ideal Home to help you decide whether one of the brand's bestsellers will earn a rightful spot in your home this summer.

Are Dyson fans worth it?

The selection of Dyson fans we've had the pleasure of extensively testing are indeed Ideal Home approved – securing ratings of 4.5 stars as a result of their build quality, multifunctionality, and style.

However, as much as we've had positive experiences with Dyson appliances across the board (even dubbing their floorcare products as the best vacuum cleaners available on the market), we'll also be the first to admit that they come at a seriously expensive price tag far above the average.

Therefore, are Dyson fans really worth the investment? Here's what we think.

Pros of Dyson fans

Sleek and stylish appearance

Let's be real, many home appliances aren't necessarily eye candy – especially if we're talking about fans. That said, we think this is exactly what makes a Dyson fan so appealing because its sleek, bladeless, and modern design is far from an eyesore. This is something we saw in full effect when we tested the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact, in which our reviewer Molly praised its 'stylish, minimalist design.'

Not only that, but its slim profile means it can easily be tucked away into the corner of a small living room or a small bedroom when it's not in use.

(Image credit: Dyson/John Lewis)

Multifunctionality

Another notable positive about a Dyson fan is just how versatile they really are. When you invest in a Dyson, not only are you reaping the cooling benefits of using it as a fan, but, depending on which model you go for, also as an air purifier and even a heater.

For example, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde Fan Heater offers the 3-in-1 multifunctionality of a purifier, fan, and heater for year-round indoor climate control. Meanwhile, the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde excels as one of the best air purifiers that simultaneously offers a cooling effect, making it is ideal for the summer.

So, while you'd be forking out a couple hundred pounds for a Dyson fan, if you invest wisely you could eliminate the need to then purchase a separate air purifier or electric heater completely.

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

Performance

Of course, the one thing that fans of Dyson will always rave about: the performance of its products. If you're looking into Dyson fans, it's likely because you're seeking reliable ways to keep your bedroom cool ahead of the looming stifling summer to come and believe us when we say that a Dyson will not disappoint.

When reviewing the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact, Molly assured that it helped her and her partner get a 'better night's sleep' and also made a 'noticeable difference' to how comfortable they found their home during warmer stints of weather.

Better yet, if you're a hay fever sufferer and have looked into whether air purifiers help with allergies, it could be worth considering the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde. Our reviewer Millie noted that the fan was 'effective at purifying the air in [her] home' and also combatted last year's extreme London summer with the device's auto-cooling features.

Ease of use

Operating a Dyson appliance, whether it's a device designed for cleaning, indoor climate control, or even haircare (come on, who doesn't love the Airwrap), has historically always proved itself to be extremely easy and user-friendly.

Dyson fans (irrespective of whether you purchasing a standalone fan or one with other capabilities) come with a remote control with some of the combined fan and air purifier models even boasting an easy smartphone app and voice command compatibility.

(Image credit: Future)

Cons of Dyson fans

Premium price tag

Obviously, when weighing up whether Dyson fans are worth it, it's important to address the undeniable elephant in the room: the price. Yes, it's steep and definitely an investment that should be carefully considered before being made.

Although still very expensive, there are a handful of Dyson deals currently up for grabs offering savings of up to £100 – especially for the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact, available for £349 at Very right now. Alternatively, if you're lucky you might be able to nab other wish list products you've had an eye on with the help of a Dyson discount code.

Size and portability

Something to note about the Dyson fans we've tested is that they can be pretty hefty. Yes, a majority of them share the same slimline design which makes them really desirable for stowing away when not in use; however, the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact is quite large coming in at 1m tall while the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde can take up quite a bit of space.

So, while they do work well in smaller rooms, it's always worth checking dimensions and considering that where you decide to put it will be primarily where it lives. They can be moved, of course, but Dyson fans are not as compact as other options if that's one of your biggest priorities in a fan.

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

Noise levels

When purchasing a fan, unless you want to sacrifice the prospect of sleeping better at night then noise levels are a big thing to take into consideration.

Unsurprisingly, operating any fan (Dyson or not) at its highest speed will result in a noticeably loud experience, but it's often nothing too crazy unless you're particularly sensitive to noise.

When testing the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde, our reviewer Amy noted that even as a light sleeper, she was able to keep it running in her bedroom overnight without being disturbed. For the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact, the highest speed sat at roughly 60dB. However, Molly assured that 'you can still feel effectively cooled at a much lower and quieter level.'

Our verdict

So, are Dyson fans worth it? In our opinion, yes. As mentioned above, we recognise that it's a big investment but if you've got the budget to introduce it to your roster of summer cooling devices, we'd highly recommend one. Even more so if you can snap one up as a result of a good deal. But, rest assured that there are plenty of other more affordable options on the market that'll also be just as sufficient if you can't see yourself forking out a small deposit for a fan this summer.

All the Dyson fans we've tested scored a glowing 4.5 stars and the reviewers have spoken highly of their 'flawless' performances and how they have been 'won over' so much so that it justifies their premium price tags.

But of course (going back to the same argument), sitting at a couple hundred pounds each, no matter how hot British summertime gets, it's a big investment. If you've got the cash to splurge, you'll be nothing less than glad that you did.