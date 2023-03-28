Enter the Period Living Home of the Year Award 2023

Ideal Home's sister magazine, Period Living magazine, is inviting readers to enter their completed home improvement or interior decoration projects for the Period Living Home of the Year Award 2023.

We can’t wait to see the schemes and renovation ideas you’ve come up with for all kinds of period properties, large and small, and to hear their unique stories.

Enter the Period Living Home of the Year Award (opens in new tab) today for a chance to win a cash prize of £1,000!

If you’re not quite ready to enter your own home, then maybe a friend or family member has a beautiful house that’s worth shouting about. Why not encourage them to enter our awards?

Or maybe you’d like to say thank you to a craftsperson or tradesperson who helped you with your renovation? Mention them in your entry and we’ll make sure they get the plaudits they deserve if your home is selected as one of our winners.

Our previous award-winning period homes have come in all shapes and sizes, from small country cottages and farmhouses, neat Victorian terraces, large manor houses, seaside boltholes, to stylish townhouses. If you’re proud of your home, we’re sure to love it, too.

We want to see...

Elegant townhouses and semis

Cosy cottages and terraces

Fabulous farmhouses

Intriguing listed buildings

Characterful conversions – from barns, schools or chapels, to pubs and windmills

Extended homes

First-time and DIY projects

How to enter

Enter using this form (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions on the entry form. You will need to have the following information ready to complete your application:

Tell us in up to 500 words why you think your home should win, giving us details of how it looked before you renovated or decorated it, what you’ve achieved and how you’ve gone about it.

Please also tell us what period or original features you’ve managed to restore or reinstate. Include the names of any stand-out craftspeople or tradespeople who you feel deserve a mention for their work on your project.

Make sure you include photos of all the main rooms in the house – quick snaps will do.

Don’t forget to include a photo of the exterior of the property, too, and any features of the house of which you are particularly proud.

The Period Living Home of the Year Award is open to residents of Great Britain only. Full terms and conditions can be found here (opens in new tab). The closing date for all entries is 5 pm on Monday 5 June 2023.

The prizes

The winner and any runners-up will be announced in Period Living's November 2023 issue and will be featured in future issues of the magazine.

The winner of Home of the Year will scoop a fabulous £1,000 cash prize and a year’s free subscription to Period Living magazine, worth over £50. Any runners-up will also receive a year's magazine subscription.

Home of the Year Award Sponsored by The Sash Window Workshop

Enter today for your chance to win

