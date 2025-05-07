Aldi has launched a new air fryer with a special extra function – but you’ll have to act fast as it’s in stores right now

Aldi has launched an air fryer with a two-in-one microwave and air fryer combo function. It landed in the middle aisle yesterday, so you’ll have to be fast if you want to get your hands on one.

When searching for the best air fryers and best microwaves , Aldi Specialbuys often comes through with a budget option. But the latest offering combines both of these gadgets into one.

If you’ve been stuck on the air fryer vs microwave debate , let Aldi settle it for you. The new Aldi 2-in-1 Microwave Air Fryer (£119.99) combines the convenience of a microwave with the power of an air fryer so you can cook up a storm this summer. This is everything you need to know.

AMBIANO Microwave With Air Fryer This 2-in-1 air fryer and microwave can crisp up all your favourite air fryer dishes, as well as offering the convenience of a microwave.

Aldi claims you can cook just about anything with this handy gadget. Enjoy crispy air fryer favourites as well as all the functionality of a microwave, such as reheating and defrosting.

The 2-in-1 Microwave Air Fryer has a 25L capacity and 11 power levels. It comes with 17 pre-programmed programs, an LED display, a timer function up to 95 minutes, interior lighting and even a child safety lock. You’ll also receive a baking and air fryer tray, too.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Now, I haven’t had a chance to test the Aldi 2-in-1 Microwave Air Fryer, but one of Ideal Home’s trusted reviewers gave Drew & Cole’s new 3-in-1 Microwave Air Fryer Oven Combo a spin to see if air fryer microwaves were the next big thing for small kitchens.

However, the review found the air fryer function didn’t live up to expectations, leading our reviewer to suggest sticking to a multifunctional air fryer, which can mean you can swap your microwave for an air fryer altogether.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is not to say that the Aldi 2-in-1 Microwave Air Fryer isn’t worth investing in. At £119, it's a very affordable appliance, and if it’s as easy to use as Aldi claims, a great investment.

While there are plenty of best multi-cookers available to try, few are as inexpensive as Aldi - will you be giving it a try?

Shop alternatives

If you didn't manage to get your hands on the Aldi 2-in-1 Microwave Air Fryer, these are a few similar multi-cookers we recommend to ensure easy cooking this summer.