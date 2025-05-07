Aldi has launched a new air fryer with a special extra function – but you’ll have to act fast as it’s in stores right now
Can this kitchen gadget really do it all?
Aldi has launched an air fryer with a two-in-one microwave and air fryer combo function. It landed in the middle aisle yesterday, so you’ll have to be fast if you want to get your hands on one.
When searching for the best air fryers and best microwaves, Aldi Specialbuys often comes through with a budget option. But the latest offering combines both of these gadgets into one.
If you’ve been stuck on the air fryer vs microwave debate, let Aldi settle it for you. The new Aldi 2-in-1 Microwave Air Fryer (£119.99) combines the convenience of a microwave with the power of an air fryer so you can cook up a storm this summer. This is everything you need to know.
This 2-in-1 air fryer and microwave can crisp up all your favourite air fryer dishes, as well as offering the convenience of a microwave.
Aldi claims you can cook just about anything with this handy gadget. Enjoy crispy air fryer favourites as well as all the functionality of a microwave, such as reheating and defrosting.
The 2-in-1 Microwave Air Fryer has a 25L capacity and 11 power levels. It comes with 17 pre-programmed programs, an LED display, a timer function up to 95 minutes, interior lighting and even a child safety lock. You’ll also receive a baking and air fryer tray, too.
Now, I haven’t had a chance to test the Aldi 2-in-1 Microwave Air Fryer, but one of Ideal Home’s trusted reviewers gave Drew & Cole’s new 3-in-1 Microwave Air Fryer Oven Combo a spin to see if air fryer microwaves were the next big thing for small kitchens.
However, the review found the air fryer function didn’t live up to expectations, leading our reviewer to suggest sticking to a multifunctional air fryer, which can mean you can swap your microwave for an air fryer altogether.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
This is not to say that the Aldi 2-in-1 Microwave Air Fryer isn’t worth investing in. At £119, it's a very affordable appliance, and if it’s as easy to use as Aldi claims, a great investment.
While there are plenty of best multi-cookers available to try, few are as inexpensive as Aldi - will you be giving it a try?
Shop alternatives
If you didn't manage to get your hands on the Aldi 2-in-1 Microwave Air Fryer, these are a few similar multi-cookers we recommend to ensure easy cooking this summer.
This multi-cooker is amazing at air frying and can also pressure cook, steam, slow cook, yoghurt, sear/ sauté, air crisp, grill, bake/ roast and dehydrate.
This multi-cooker is even cheaper than Aldis, and there's a lot it can do, from delicious fluffy rice to crispy chicken.
This gadget has 8-in-1 functions, making it a great choice if you're looking for a cooker that does it all. It's easy to use and fast, too.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
