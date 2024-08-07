I'm a Kitchen Appliances Editor who ditched my microwave for an air fryer - here's why you should too

Ditching my microwave in favour of my air fryer originally happened through sheer necessity. Though city living has many perks, oodles of space is not one of them, and as Kitchen Appliances Editor at Ideal Home, I find myself constantly hunting down space in my home for new things to test out.

Of course, given how useful one of the best air fryers is for cutting down on cooking time, having one in my kitchen is a non-negotiable. I've tried dozens of air fryers in my time, and the ones that I warm to the most tend to have lots of functionality, including a reheat setting, which is exactly the thing that swayed me to make the switch to just an air fryer for good.

So if you're currently deciding between an air fryer vs a microwave, allow me to convince you that an air fryer is the thing to opt for if you're short on space.

Why you should swap your microwave for an air fryer

Though air fryers have recently enjoyed a surge in popularity, microwaves have been a mainstay in British kitchens for decades. Their usefulness is undoubted, especially if you're a fan of batch cooking, allowing you to reheat pre-prepared meals in no time at all. In fact, research conducted by appliance retailer AO found that on average, a microwave in a family home will heat 624 meals a year.

But despite years of prominence in kitchens, it's hard to find a nice-looking microwave and built-in options, while more visually appealing, and generally much more expensive. Plus, the functionality available within a microwave is usually limited to just defrosting and reheating.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Compare that to the functionality of an air fryer, and you already have your first reason to ditch your microwave. It's very rare to find an air fryer with just one function, and the top-rated choices that I've tested, including our number one choice the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer, have such a variety of settings. The FlexDrawer has six in total (max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and prove).

You'll want to zero in on a reheat setting if you are thinking of ditching your microwave like I have. My current air fryer of choice, the Our Place Wonder Oven, is kitted out with a reheat setting, and as it's quite a compact appliance, this setting works unbelievably quickly. In minutes, it can get my leftovers up to piping temperatures and also comes with a trick up its sleeve too.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

That's a steam injector, which can add moisture back into foods I'm reheating. There's a cap on the top of the oven, which you fill with a small amount of water, and throughout the course of the cooking process, the steam is released into whatever you're cooking.

This works particualrly well for bread and meat and is becoming increasingly popular in newer air fryer models. The new SMEG countertop oven air fryer, which aims to replace your built-in oven entirely, has a whole host of programs dedicated to this setting.

(Image credit: Future)

You might run into some trouble using your air fryer as a stand-in microwave if you're the owner of one of the best dual zone air fryers, as it's unlikely you'll be able to fit a plate into the space to warm it.

One way to avoid this conundrum if you are about to invest if you do want two drawers is to instead turn your attention towards a multi-zone air fryer, which comes with a divider that you can use to switch between one and two drawers as you see fit. One of these super versatile appliances with a reheat setting will prove very useful indeed.

The only situation I would advise picking a microwave over an air fryer is if you're exclusively eating meals that only need to be reheated. Microwaves do have the edge when it comes to the time taken to successfully reheat food the entire way through, so if you would have no use for other air fryer functions, then you don't need one.

But if you would find use for an air fryer, then these are the ones I think are best for competing with the functionality of a microwave.

My favourite microwave alternative air fryers

I've saved a huge amount of space in my small kitchen by making the change to an air fryer only system. If you could do the same, I reckon you won't regret it.