I'm a Kitchen Appliances Editor who ditched my microwave for an air fryer - here's why you should too
I saved a valuable spot on my worktop with this switch
Ditching my microwave in favour of my air fryer originally happened through sheer necessity. Though city living has many perks, oodles of space is not one of them, and as Kitchen Appliances Editor at Ideal Home, I find myself constantly hunting down space in my home for new things to test out.
Of course, given how useful one of the best air fryers is for cutting down on cooking time, having one in my kitchen is a non-negotiable. I've tried dozens of air fryers in my time, and the ones that I warm to the most tend to have lots of functionality, including a reheat setting, which is exactly the thing that swayed me to make the switch to just an air fryer for good.
So if you're currently deciding between an air fryer vs a microwave, allow me to convince you that an air fryer is the thing to opt for if you're short on space.
Why you should swap your microwave for an air fryer
Though air fryers have recently enjoyed a surge in popularity, microwaves have been a mainstay in British kitchens for decades. Their usefulness is undoubted, especially if you're a fan of batch cooking, allowing you to reheat pre-prepared meals in no time at all. In fact, research conducted by appliance retailer AO found that on average, a microwave in a family home will heat 624 meals a year.
But despite years of prominence in kitchens, it's hard to find a nice-looking microwave and built-in options, while more visually appealing, and generally much more expensive. Plus, the functionality available within a microwave is usually limited to just defrosting and reheating.
Compare that to the functionality of an air fryer, and you already have your first reason to ditch your microwave. It's very rare to find an air fryer with just one function, and the top-rated choices that I've tested, including our number one choice the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer, have such a variety of settings. The FlexDrawer has six in total (max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and prove).
You'll want to zero in on a reheat setting if you are thinking of ditching your microwave like I have. My current air fryer of choice, the Our Place Wonder Oven, is kitted out with a reheat setting, and as it's quite a compact appliance, this setting works unbelievably quickly. In minutes, it can get my leftovers up to piping temperatures and also comes with a trick up its sleeve too.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
That's a steam injector, which can add moisture back into foods I'm reheating. There's a cap on the top of the oven, which you fill with a small amount of water, and throughout the course of the cooking process, the steam is released into whatever you're cooking.
This works particualrly well for bread and meat and is becoming increasingly popular in newer air fryer models. The new SMEG countertop oven air fryer, which aims to replace your built-in oven entirely, has a whole host of programs dedicated to this setting.
You might run into some trouble using your air fryer as a stand-in microwave if you're the owner of one of the best dual zone air fryers, as it's unlikely you'll be able to fit a plate into the space to warm it.
One way to avoid this conundrum if you are about to invest if you do want two drawers is to instead turn your attention towards a multi-zone air fryer, which comes with a divider that you can use to switch between one and two drawers as you see fit. One of these super versatile appliances with a reheat setting will prove very useful indeed.
The only situation I would advise picking a microwave over an air fryer is if you're exclusively eating meals that only need to be reheated. Microwaves do have the edge when it comes to the time taken to successfully reheat food the entire way through, so if you would have no use for other air fryer functions, then you don't need one.
But if you would find use for an air fryer, then these are the ones I think are best for competing with the functionality of a microwave.
My favourite microwave alternative air fryers
This air fryer has a whopping 12L of space, and can even take away the need for your built-in oven, as well as your microwave. When we tried it, we found it had unbelievably quick heat up times, and is supremely powerful, which is why it's our #1 rated model.
Our Ninja FlexDrawer air fryer review has the full details.
This is a countertop oven style air fryer, and includes so many functions you won't believe it. It's even got a slow cooker setting, and the style of it makes reheating particularly easy.
Our Sage The Smart Oven air fryer review has the full details.
If you don't want to compromise on a microwave, then this 2-in-1 combo model could be for you. Our expert reviewer Helen didn't rate it overly highly, with a 3.5 star rating, but it's certainly a space saver at the end of the day.
Our Drew & Cole Microwave Air Fryer review has the full details.
I've saved a huge amount of space in my small kitchen by making the change to an air fryer only system. If you could do the same, I reckon you won't regret it.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
When she's not thinking or writing about kitchen appliances, she loves getting around London exploring new places, going for a dip at the Ladies’ Pond and consuming every bit of pop culture she can get her hands on.
-
What is a portable garden? Here's how to recreate the hot new gardening trend at home
Ideal for renters and people with smaller outdoor spaces, the portable garden is a must-try
By Kayleigh Dray
-
How to use bark to stop weeds taking over your garden borders
Controlling weeds with bark is easy, so long as you follow our expert guide...
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Pastel pink and green are a match made in heaven in this modern country kitchen
Choosing soft shades of pink and green, this homeowner has curated a calm kitchen with a nod to modern country living
By Lisa Moses
-
We tried out Smeg's newest bean-to-cup coffee machine - it's got to be one of the prettiest appliances out there
It’s got to be one of the best-looking bean-to-cup coffee machines around
By Helen McCue
-
I tested COSORI's debut Dual Zone air fryer to see if it can compete with our favourite Ninja products - and the results were surprising
Cosori’s debut dual zone air fryer is a great first attempt but could do with one little tweak...
By Helen McCue
-
How to elevate a small rental kitchen - 9 ways to make your basic kitchen feel boujie on a budget
It's hard to make a mark on a rented property but these tips will help you add flair to a bland scheme
By Holly Cockburn
-
Aldi's £17 health grill is the ultimate affordable must-have for busy family kitchens - I'll definitely be buying one
An electric grill is a staple in my kitchen and a total game-changer for families
By Rebecca Knight
-
8 family-friendly kitchen ideas to inspire a practical, sociable hub for the whole family
From wipeable surfaces to clever storage tips, your kitchen will be set for family life
By Holly Cockburn
-
This bean-to-cup Breville coffee machine is now under £300 - as a Kitchen Appliances Editor it's the deal I can't stop recommending to my friends
Bean-to-cup machines at this price are hard to find
By Molly Cleary
-
How to upgrade your air fryer – answers to every cooking conundrum you might have
Whether you're looking to size up or splash out!
By Molly Cleary
-
I'm a Kitchen Appliances Editor - out of all the utensils, gadgets and air fryers I've tested these are things I'd buy again
'It takes a star product to make it into my kitchen'
By Molly Cleary