Air fryer vs microwave – which should you buy this Black Friday?

Are you deciding whether to buy an air fryer vs a microwave this Black Friday? Both are super useful, quick and compact if you're looking for an alternative to a conventional oven.

A kitchen essential since the '70s, microwaves have saved us on countless occasions from last-minute defrosting to warming up leftovers. Today's offerings range from the basic reheat, defrost and cook, to those that can also grill, bake and more.

Microwaves work wonders on high-water content foods such as steaming vegetables and reheating sauces, while on the other hand, the best air fryers specialise in crisping up chips and vegetables.

When it comes to which to buy, it's safe to say they are both useful to have in your kitchen. However, if you really need to choose between the two, we've got you covered.

You'll come across some great Black Friday deals on both types of appliance, so which should you go for? We look at a few factors worth considering including price, clean-up, and healthiness.

At Ideal Home, we've reviewed a wealth of air fryers and microwaves, so we're in a good place to advise you on what to buy.

What is an air fryer?

An air fryer is a mini convection oven that circulates hot air to cook everything from chips and veggies to meat and fish.

A lot of air fryers can be multi-functional too. One of our top-rated air fryers, the Instant VersaZone air fryer can air fry, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate and grill foods, meaning that you can cook pretty much anything.

The one thing that air fryers aren't good at is foods in a sauce or gravy, due to the way the heat in the oven works, and the design of the grill plate making the liquid seep through the gaps, which is where a microwave can step in.

What is a microwave?

The microwave fills a culinary hole that an air fryer simply can not. Anything with a sauce or gravy like bolognese or mashed potato and gravy will get the best results in a microwave simply because of the way the microwave cooks the food.

Thea Whyte, Small appliances expert at AO.com, explains: 'When comparing air fryers and microwaves, it’s worth keeping in mind that they work completely differently. Microwaves work by vibrating the water molecules inside the food, making them perfect for reheating food.'

'Whereas air fryers use convection heating, in which the hot air is distributed throughout the appliance giving food that crispy coating.'

Saying that, some of the best microwaves that can grill and crisp up foods too, making them even more versatile.

One of the most popular models is the Sage The Quick Touch Crisp which has all the space-age gadgetry you’d expect from Sage. Our reviewer Ellen tried grilling a pizza and it was quicker and easier than using a conventional grill, with the same results.

Air fryer vs microwave: Which is easier to clean?

Luckily neither appliance takes much to clean. Figuring out how to clean a microwave is much simpler than how to clean an air fryer.

Microwaves probably win in the cleaning stakes because of their neat, rectangular shape that is easy to reach into the nooks and crannies. Microwave plates are also easy to chuck into the dishwasher, as the majority are dishwasher safe. According to experts, you should be cleaning these after every use.

Air fryers usually come with a number of small attachments, which can make cleaning them a little more fiddly but on the whole, most air fryer inserts are dishwasher safe.

If you don't have a dishwasher, most of the air fryer components often have non-stick coatings so they are also easily cleaned by hand using soapy water. Any components without nonstick should be cleaned gently with a soft cloth.

The main thing to remember is that if you have a preference for either handwashing or using a dishwasher, just be sure to check the specifications of any model you're thinking of buying.

Air fryer vs microwave: Which looks better?

When it comes to appearance, it really does depend on the model of the microwave or air fryer.

However, overall air fryers just look better. Plus, they are easier to hide if you don't want appliances permanently out on your worktop. A small air fryer like the Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer is easily stored away compactly in a cupboard and taken out as needed, due to its lightweight design. You just have to get over the perceived hurdle in getting it in and out when needed.

That's not to say that microwaves can't look great sitting out. For example, Swan's Digital Nordic microwave got our vote in the microwave style stakes with its sleek wooden handle and minimalist-looking dial.

Which is more affordable?

When it comes to affordability, we recommend considering the initial cost and the long-term price to run.

This varies on the specific model, but generally, microwaves are cheaper to buy and cheaper to run. 'It’s well-known both of these appliances are considerably cheaper to run than your conventional oven and cook food far faster,' says Thea Whyte, small appliances expert from AO.com.

Although, Ben Gallizzi, Senior Content Editor - Energy and Electric Vehicles at Uswitch adds, 'The microwave is generally the most efficient way to heat up and cook food - it’s always quicker and its smaller size (as opposed to the oven) means that the heat is more focused on whatever’s being cooked. Opt for this appliance whenever possible.'

Just remember not to leave either appliance on standby and switch them off as they will still draw electricity, especially if they have LED screens.

So how much does it cost to run an air fryer if the microwave is the cheapest to run? If you switch your cooking from a conventional oven to an air fryer, you'll still be using less energy and your bills will subsequently be lower.

Air fryer vs microwave - which should you pick?

So, which should you bag? If you can buy both, we recommend it. Even better is if you can get a microwave with an air fryer function you should buy that instead, like the Russell Hobbs 900W Air Fryer Microwave.

If you need to make a choice between the two, at a push we'd probably have to opt for a microwave. Although air fryers are becoming more and more popular, the main reason for our choice is that the microwave is so much more prominent in most homes and feels a lot more intuitive to use. However, air fryers are still an important appliance to have when cooking frozen food quickly and crisping roast vegetables.

However, air fryers are such a valuable addition to our kitchens too. They can cook frozen food quickly and to perfection while crisping up lots of foods that would probably turn pretty floppy when cooked in the microwave.

How we compared these products

At Ideal Home, we know that how we test products is really important, as it enables you to trust the opinions we give. That's why we've included links here to reviews of various air fryers and microwaves, so you can read up for yourself on what makes them so great (and not so great, sometimes).

We test as many air fryers and microwaves as we can at home or at our test centre in Reading. Often, we will test products out for a number of weeks or even months before we come to a verdict. Below, you can read more about who tested the products featured here.

Hopefully this has helped you come to your decision about whether an air fryer or a microwave is right for you and your needs.