I’ve been checking M&S every day, waiting for this glass table lamp to come back into stock – it’s back, and I can’t believe it’s under £100

This is not a drill! M&S’s All Over Glass Table Lamp (£99) is finally back in stock, but you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one, as I predict it will sell out again fast.

There has been some excitement in the Ideal Home office as we spotted this stunning, amber-coloured table lamp was finally available to shop again. And I’m sure you’ll agree after just one look that this lamp looks like a designer item. So much so, we’re even asking: is M&S the new Soho Home?

The M&S lighting collection has been killing it recently, serving up a range of designer-look lighting options that perfectly tap into this year's home decor trends . However, this all-over glass table lamp is a favourite within the Ideal Home team, as it has also been featured online. Here’s why we think it’s a worthy investment.

M&S All Over Glass Table Lamp £99 at M&S I am obsessed with this lamp. I genuinely think it's the best supermarket option I've seen this year, and could easily be mistaken for a designer piece.

If my time at Ideal Home has taught me one thing, it’s to never underestimate the power of good lighting. A well-placed lamp can instantly make a room look more stylish, as well as creating ambience via illumination.

Because of this, it’s always a good idea to invest in lighting that looks good. A statement lamp has the ability to make a room look expensive. It’s a small detail, but one that makes a big difference.

The M&S All Over Glass Table Lamp is certainly a statement piece. With both its shade and base crafted from irregular glass, it is a striking addition to any room. Each piece is hand-blown, with an ombre design for an artisan look. Even better, this means each lamp is unique; no two will look completely the same. These small irregularities give the lamp a bespoke look - it will feel like yours, and yours alone.

The glass is thick, too, for added sturdiness and to also give the lamp a quality feel. I’d say it is best included within your living room lighting ideas , so not only will you see it every day, but it will wow guests, too.

Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor, Sara Hesikova is one of the many editors I know who has been lusting after the glass table lamp.

'This is really the lamp of my dreams. I've been obsessed with it ever since it first dropped at the beginning of the year, and I'm so glad it's back in stock,’ she says.

‘It looks like something from Soho Home or a designer brand that should cost hundreds - and yet, it's only £99! The irregular glass it's made of makes it look like a sculpture, a piece of art. And the amber colour of the glass is very much on trend as these warm glass tones are one of the biggest lighting trends of 2026 .'

And don’t just take our word for it, as the lamp’s reviews are positive, too.

‘Very happy with my purchase. Looks lovely in our room. The glass isn’t as dark as I thought, but I suspect they all vary in shades. Also, larger than I thought. Highly recommend,’ said one.

‘Ive been looking for a unique lamp for some time. Found it! Colour style, it is absolutely gorgeous,’ said another.

M&S Glass Small Table Lamp £39.50 at M&S This small version is also available if you're short on space. It still has the statement glass base, but is topped with a neutral shade for a cosy finish.

Honestly, I think it will be a race between the Ideal Home team and you to get to the checkout first. On your marks, get set, go!