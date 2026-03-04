I’m seeing this style of garden light everywhere right now – but my favourite is this £5.99 solar pendant from Home Bargains

I don’t know many people who don’t enjoy a trip to Home Bargains. But if you were looking for an excuse, their latest range of hot air balloon garden solar lights is definitely worth the trip.

If you’ve been feeling a little stuck for garden lighting ideas , Home Bargains has loads of pretty, yet affordable offerings that will illuminate your outdoor spaces. And the hot air balloon lights have really stood out this year.

Pretty garden lighting doesn’t have to break the bank, and Home Bargains’ new hot air balloon lights are proof of this. Whimsical, yet affordable, here’s why this style is taking over gardens this summer.

Firefly Solar Light Co Firefly Hot Air Balloon Solar String Lights 4.5m - Multicolour 2 £7.99 at Home Bargains These classic string lights are perfect for framing your garden via your fences or even pergola. Firefly Solar Light Co Firefly Solar Light Co Hot Air Balloon Mobile Solar Lights £5.99 at Home Bargains These lights are my absolute favourite hot air balloon lights I've seen. They make a great centrepiece. Firefly Solar Light Co Firefly Solar Light Co Clip-On Hot Air Balloon Light £1.49 at Home Bargains These pretty lights can be clipped to your shrubs and trees to add a magical glow to your garden.

Home Bargains isn’t the first retailer I’ve seen to offer hot air balloon lights. In fact, it’s a trend I’ve seen becoming more and more popular since last year. Everyone has given it a go, from Aldi’s hot air balloon lanterns to Garden by Sainsbury's Solar Balloon String Lights (£12) , hot air balloons are taking off right now. Please excuse the bad pun.

Whimsical design has been making its way into the latest home decor trends , so it’s really no surprise that it has made its way outside, too. What Home Bargains offers is a budget version of the trend that still looks good.

‘Whimsical garden lighting has become so popular because people want their outdoor spaces to feel just as cosy and personal as their interiors. It’s an easy way to add charm and create a relaxed, inviting atmosphere for evenings outside. Hot‑air‑balloon lights have really taken off because they’re fun, nostalgic, and instantly lift the mood. They bring a sense of playfulness without feeling gimmicky,’ commented Luke Newnes, gardening expert at Hillarys .

‘They also work brilliantly as a decorative feature even when they’re not lit. Their shape adds height and interest, so whether you hang them from a pergola, a tree branch or group a few together near a seating area, they help to create a focal point. And because the light they give off is soft and warm, they’re perfect for gentle ambient lighting rather than anything too harsh.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: George Home)

I have a feeling that this style of lights will be a bit ‘marmite.’ At least that’s the consensus for the Ideal Home team; you’ll either love them or hate them. But to avoid them looking dated or even tacky, it is possible to style them beautifully in a garden.

‘To style them effectively, hang hot air balloon lights at varying heights from sturdy tree branches or pergolas to create a floating, ethereal effect. They also work well when used to frame a garden path or tucked amongst taller shrubs to add an unexpected layer of light within the foliage,’ says Julian Page, Head of Design at BHS .

‘This is a lasting trend because it taps into the permanent shift towards maximalist, personality-driven gardens. As people continue to invest in their outdoor spaces as primary entertaining areas, decorative and characterful lighting that sparks conversation will remain a staple of British garden design.’

Shop the trend

Garden by Sainsbury's Garden by Sainsburys Solar Balloon String Lights £12 at Argos These lights are a slightly more subtle take on the trend, but one I think works really well. George Home Blue Hot Air Balloon Solar Light £5 at George Home One hot air balloon tucked away in a tree can be all you need to add a touch of whimsy to a garden. At £5 they're a bargain update. Marco Paul Marco Paul Solar Powered Hot Air Balloon Garden Lantern £12 at B&Q These lanterns look so good draped in your trees. They add a whimsical glow to your garden, as well as creating layers to your lighting.

Home Bargains, whether you plump for the hot air balloon lighting trend or not, is a great place to snap up affordable garden lighting.