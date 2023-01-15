'Bubble plates' are the cutest viral TikTok trend – here's where to find them

Sometimes it feels like there's a new viral interiors trend every other week – whether it's inspired by designers, creators on TikTok, or an Instagram influencer.

And don't get us wrong – we absolutely love being inspired and excited by the home decor trends of 2023. But sometimes, it can all feel a bit overwhelming, especially if the viral trend or 'hack' involves DIY, and more than a few minutes work. We want to try everything!

Luckily, one of the latest home trends is something we can easily get on board with – the idea of using a chunky or 'bubble' ceramic plate. All you need to do to participate is pick one up (or a couple) for yourself!

The chunky/bubble plate trend

The ceramic 'bubble plate' trend was arguably started by influencer Matilda Djerf, a TikTok/Instagram influencer who covers everything from interiors to fashion and beauty.

She first posted a video of herself loading a salad onto a pink bubble plate – essentially, a huge plate with a thick, bubble-like rim – back in October, before sharing a video a similar video once more on 26th December.

The second video got over 657,000 views, with her fans sharing how much they loved the 'adorable' plates she was using. One said, 'The plates are so cute', while another agreed, asking 'Where are those plates from?!'

The plates are actually designed by Gustaf Westman, a Swedish furniture and interior designer who has been creating unique and popular designs for years now.

It's not surprising that interior lovers are *obsessed* with Gustaf's creations – the adorable pieces are almost like eating your dinner off of a piece of art. In fact, some have opted to use their bubble plates as more decorative pieces instead, to show off their kitsch and colourful beauty properly.

And they're clearly only growing in popularity. Kitchen retailer Magnet (opens in new tab) revealed that searches for 'chunky plates' has gone up by a huge 337% over the past month – and searches for ‘'bubble plates' has also increased by 103% in the same time period, suggesting that fellow interior fans are keen to channel the aesthetic trend themselves.

Explaining the accessories' rising popularity, Jen Nash, Design Excellence Manager at Magnet, said, "We are seeing people get more experiential with their design, introducing more playful accessories and colours into their kitchens.

"Due to its personal finish, where you can find unique colours and shapes or even create your own, ceramic accessories in the kitchen are rapidly emerging as a key kitchen trend in 2023. They are statement pieces."

Gustaf's chunky plate (opens in new tab) retails for €55 (around £48), and is normally available in a range of colours including pink, red and yellow – but sadly, they are currently sold out on his website.

The designer doesn't just sell chunky or bubble plates either – if you want, you can also get your hands on a chunky table too (for the small price of €3,200, or £2,844), a chunky cup (also sold out, but retails for €65, or around £57.77) or a chunky desk (€2,300, or £2,043).

Until the plate and cups are back in stock though, you can shop some pretty great dupes on Etsy (opens in new tab) – we particularly like these, seen in the first picture above, by Cornflower Ceramics (opens in new tab). They retail for £25 upwards.

They'll definitely be the cutest addition to your kitchen in 2023!