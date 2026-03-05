It seems that John Lewis is eyeing up IKEA's crown when it comes to affordability with the launch of its £150 air fryer microwave, which is just £1 more expensive than the Scandinavian retail giant's version released a few weeks ago.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor I've seen the appetite for microwave air fryers growing massively, with people looking to save money and worktop space by combining these two essentials into one purchase.

But can the power of the best air fryers and the best microwaves really be combined efficiently? Here's a look at the specifics of this John Lewis air fryer microwave so you can decide for yourself.

2 in 1 functionality John Lewis Air Fryer Microwave £150 at John Lewis Boasting 10 microwave power levels and a 26 litre capacity, this appliance aims to bring versatility to any kitchen. It has 900W of microwave power and 14 air fryer settings in total.

Just last week premium Italian appliance brand Smeg dropped its very pretty pastel microwave air fryer while Ikea's GÅTEBO version caused a flurry of excitement last month before prompty selling out. So, one thing is for sure: shoppers like the idea of getting two functions for their money with this style of appliance.

While Smeg's offering is more of an attempt to replace the need for a built in oven altogether, this John Lewis version looks much more like a standard microwave. It's boxy and finished in stainless steel with its basic control panel running along the right hand side. While it does feature an LCD timer, its programmed via buttons and a control knob.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

This appliance features 14 Air Fry Menus & 10 Presets Menus, which means that plenty of foods, like chips and vegetables, should be able to be cooked at the touch of just one button. It also has one-touch defrost settings as you would expect.

We haven't been able to get our hands on this combi appliance to test just yet, but we're hoping to try it out for ourselves to get a grip on how the air frying works alongside the expected microwaving features.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: John Lewis)

The price tag of this John Lewis own-brand product is seriously competitive, especially when compared to other appliances of this type sold via John Lewis. Sage's Combi Wave retails for £359 while Panasonic's version is £349 on sale.

If you've been looking to snap up an air fryer microwave without breaking the bank, it seems that this John Lewis version is the (in-stock) one to go for. And if it doesn't quite fit your kitchen aesthetics, I'm sure there are plenty more appliances of this type coming down the line this year. Keep your eyes peeled!