Two years on, and this striking £14 Habitat vase is still a bestseller – it's just been given a colourful new look for spring

Habitat’s best-selling vase is back, and available in new playful patterns, shapes and colourways. I am, of course, talking about Habitat’s £14 Wiggle Vase .

When the wiggle vase was first launched for Habitat’s spring/ summer collection in 2024, it sold out in just six weeks. I was lucky to snag the Hand Painted Stripe Vase - Green (£14) in-store for my mum’s birthday.

Almost two years later, the vase continues to be Habitat's bestselling vase shape for spring and summer, and the now cult sculptural vase has been given a fresh new look that I predict is going to be just as popular as the original.

The Habitat wiggle vase has become one of those cult pieces that you will spot in the most stylish homes on Instagram. The original vase managed to be bold, but timeless, with its colourful stripes and undulating shape. It's no surprise that this vase collection continues to be so popular amongst shoppers.

However, if you need further persuading of this vase's star status, it also has celebrity fans. We've spotted the blue stripe wriggle vase in pride of place on singer Raye's dressing table in a post on Instagram to launch her new single.

The new versions of the vases have ventured out from the classic stripes with a squiggle design and a harlequin print . There is also a new shape - the showstopping flared vase , an inverted version of the original vase.

Ideal Home's Editor-In-Chief picked up one of the new wiggle vases for herself. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Heather Young)

Ideal Home’s Editor-In-Chief, Heather Young, snapped up the Habitat Stripe Ceramic Pink & Yellow Wiggle Vase (£14) to add a splash of spring colour to her kitchen dining area.

The tall shape of the vase is perfect for showing off a bunch of supermarket tulips or roses. It is also the perfect shape to use as an accent on a dressing table in front of a mirror or styled with a lamp on a sideboard.

If you are a fan of the new designs, we have it on good authority that they are already selling like hot cakes. However, if you prefer the classic look, there are four beautiful colourways to choose from.

If you’re looking for an easy upgrade, this vase is it. It’s affordable, colourful and bang-on-trend, too.