Wooden sofas may sound uncomfortable but that couldn’t be further from the truth – and if you're not convinced, this Dunelm version will change your mind

In recent weeks, searches for ‘wooden sofas’ have increased both on Google and Pinterest which has given rise to a new and rather unexpected sofa trend. And I know what you might be thinking right now - just because the majority of the Ideal Home team, myself included, thought the same thing at first - wooden sofas sound pretty uncomfortable! But believe it or not, they’re actually not – and the Nook 3 Seater Sofa from Dunelm is the proof.

I actually tried this new sofa design myself at the Dunelm spring/summer 2025 press preview at the end of last year. And apart from the super stylish and unique design with an exposed wood base and super comfortable feel when sitting on it, I was most impressed by the affordable price point of just £799. In fact, it’s actually one of the best sofas I’ve seen and tried for that price point.

Dunelm Nook Boucle Texture 3 Seater Sofa £799 at Dunelm Unsurprisingly, this sofa design is already enjoying much popularity even though it was launched only recently on the Dunelm website. And the existing customer reviews only sing its praises.

This would be a good time to explain that the wooden sofa trend doesn’t refer to sofas made entirely out of wood - which is what everyone on the Ideal Home team imagined upon hearing the term and which does indeed sound pretty uncomfortable - but rather sofas with an exposed wooden frame, base or platform which creates a perfect, complementary contrast to the sofa’s upholstery and adds another layer of texture to a living room.

‘Recently there’s been a big shift toward natural, organic materials in interior design,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi. ‘Using exposed wood in your decor scheme adds warmth, texture, and a natural beauty that synthetic materials can often lack.'

'Exposed wood plays into the biophilic design trend – bringing elements of nature indoors, as well as tying into the ever-popular Scandi and Japandi decor trends, which both favour minimalist clean lines. Understated sofas with exposed wooden frames and bases fit this aesthetic perfectly.’

Why should you invest in a wooden sofa?

Wooden sofas - or sofas with an exposed wood base or frame - much like Dunelm’s Nook design come with several benefits which are both decorative and practical. I already touched on the fact that it brings more texture and natural material to a living room and Lucy mentioned that it creates an elevated Scandi or Japandi look. But there’s more.

‘It's about giving the furniture a sophisticated, sculpture-like appearance – but it's also functional,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘In smaller homes or flats where you want to keep things feeling airy and open, the raised base creates the appearance of more space.’

'Aesthetically, the wooden base adds warmth, texture, and a natural element that pairs beautifully with a wide range of fabrics and interior styles,' adds interiors expert Lucy. 'Beyond visual aesthetics, practical benefits include easier cleaning underneath the sofa and better airflow.’

And don’t worry about the comfort of this type of sofas – they are just as comfortable as any other sofa style, all of which are built with a wooden frame, too. Only most of the time, they are hidden under the upholstery.

‘A well-constructed wooden frame provides a solid support and can be surprisingly cosy when paired with high-quality cushions,' explains Lucy. Many styles are ergonomically designed with angled backs, deep seats, and firm-yet-plush cushions that balance comfort with a clean, modern aesthetic.'

'While vintage versions were often designed with visual effect in mind, contemporary designs equally prioritise both form and function.'

How to style a wooden sofa

This living room trend thrives in lounges with a particular style but they also make for the perfect small living room sofa idea.

‘Exposed wooden sofas work brilliantly in spaces with a clean, curated aesthetic – think Scandinavian, Japandi, mid-century modern or minimalist boho,' says Lucy from Arighi Bianchi. 'They bring a sense of airiness and visual lightness that works beautifully in rooms that you don’t want to overwhelm with heavy furniture.'

Alex at Flitch shares some styling tips to make incorporating this style of sofa into your living room more seamless. ‘In order to balance the wood, I would go for a mix of ceramic or linen accessories, boucle cushions, and a rug made of soft wool or jute.'

'To let the frame shine without overpowering it, stick to a warm, organic colour scheme that includes clay, sage, and oatmeal tones.’

'Anchor the room’s design with a neutral, textured rug,' continues Lucy. 'A matching wooden coffee table will keep the vibe seamless and flowing. Layer in soft elements for added texture and visual interest.'

'Decor and accessories in earthy, muted neutrals like olive green and warm terracotta will allow the wood detail to effortlessly shine, while ceramics and natural woven baskets will add a sense of depth.’

‘Styling a living room with an exposed-frame sofa is all about letting it shine as a centrepiece by playing to the strengths of clean lines, natural textures, and beautifully visible wood. The space should essentially feel curated but at the same comfortable, with a balance between softness and structure,’ she concludes.

So now that you know all about wooden sofas, would you give this elevated style a chance in your own lounge?