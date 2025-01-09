The biggest sofa trends of 2025 – the 6 living room seating styles set to define the year ahead

It’s the new year – and for many, it’s not just about ‘new year, new me’, but also about ‘new year, new sofa’. As we usher in 2025, it’s only natural to want to give our living spaces a bit of an update that reflects our evolving style and taste – and the latest sofa trends for the year ahead will help you do just that.

Of course, the best sofa for a living room is an investment piece that should last you much longer than a year. Perhaps that’s why sofa trends don’t change as often and as dramatically as most other home decor trends.

So if you’re happy with your current sofa that you haven’t had that long, don’t feel pressured to get rid of it just to keep up with the latest vogue. But if your living room seating is in desperate need of an update then these trends make for the perfect guide to what’s new and popular in the world of sofa design. From the latest sofa colour trends to the most popular sofa silhouettes, these are the sofa styles you’ll be seeing more of in 2025 – perhaps even making their way into your living room.

1. Go big with an XL-sized sofa

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

It seems the days of petite sofas are over – even in small living room ideas. Instead, people are investing in large-scale sofas to sit and lounge comfortably on. Filling the majority of a living room with a cosy corner sofa in a cinema room style is a common sight these days. And in fact, corner sofas are one of the best sofa ideas for small living rooms as they take advantage of often underutilised corners.

‘People are spending more time in their living rooms than ever before, which appears to be impacting the central role our sofas play and in turn the size of furniture we’re plumping for,’ says Gisela Lancaster, head of buying at Sofology. ‘Smaller sofas have increasingly been replaced by larger cosy sofa silhouettes over the past few years, and this trend shows no sign of slowing. These soft and beautifully sculpted ranges often have deep and cosy seats with wide and cosseting arms that naturally take up more space.’

She continues, ‘It’s worth noting that corner sofa sales have topped two and three-seater sofas for the last few years, offering the extra space needed to keep all the family happy. Sofas are pivotal to our daily lives these days, with multiple generations using them to relax, work and socialise. It seems that these extra needs are resulting in a spike in larger sofa sales with a focus on comfort and style.’

Top pick

John Lewis Tokyo Extra Wide 5+ Seater Corner Group £3199.20 at John Lewis We love the super comfortable and deep seat cushion of the Tokyo sofa by John Lewis. This sleek style is also modular so makes for a versatile design - and its low profile means it won't overwhelm even a small living room as the art of sofa scaling teaches us.

2. Get cosy with brown

(Image credit: Barker and Stonehouse)

Earthy shades with brown leading the way are set to be among the most on-trend living room colour schemes. And that is reflected in the sofa colour choices, too. Brown sofas are certainly having a moment.

‘Warm neutrals will continue to be popular for sofas in 2025, however, these will be a bolder take than recent years with colours like mocha and truffle coming to the fore,’ says Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS. ‘These deeper brown tones are very versatile, pairing seamlessly with a broad range of colours and feeling innately liveable.’

Joana Sadovskaja, the interior trends expert at Lovesofas, continues on the topic of sofa colours that are set to be out in 2025, ‘2025 will see warm, earthy, and vibrant tones favoured over cool, neutral hues. While neutral tones such as grey and cream dominated trends in previous years, these minimal hues have become outdated and will be out in 2025.’

Top pick

Barker and Stonehouse Blume Curved Dark Brown Fabric Sofa £1595 at Barker and Stonehouse The delicious chocolate brown shade of this Barker and Stonehouse velvet sofa is rich and stunning. But if you're feeling Pantone's colour of the year, Mocha Mousse more, it also comes in a more muted shade of brown. On top of that, the curved shape of this design makes it even more irresistible.

3. Embrace curves

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Curved furniture has been a living room trend for over a year now – but in 2025, beautifully sculptural, curvy sofas are at the top of their game, with angular styles slowly falling out of favour.

‘Sofas with statement sculptural silhouettes will be a big trend for 2025 – curved sofas, fluted sofas and “croissant sofas” will all prove popular due to their ability to add instant interest and character to a living room,’ says Lena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse.

Joana at Lovesofas adds, ‘In 2025, we’re saying goodbye to harsh lines and are instead opting for curved furniture to soften the room’s features and create a relaxing atmosphere. Opt for a curved sofa to follow a modern contemporary design. The sofa's clean lines and sleek design are perfect for achieving a stylish and contemporary aesthetic and pair well with a monochromatic colour scheme for a modern, visually appealing space.’

Top pick

John Lewis Lozenge Grand 5 Seater Chaise End Sofa £1999 at John Lewis John Lewis is one of the best places where to buy a sofa as the designs are both high quality and extremely stylish. Much like the Lozenge sofa with its unusual, curved design that's also super comfortable and spacious - it's definitely a statement maker.

4. Get comfortable with recliners

(Image credit: Sofology)

Recliner sofas are the unexpected sofa trend of 2025, they have been gaining popularity over the past year, with many sofa brands launching their own stylish takes on the once bulky and unsightly recliners. If you’re looking to create a VIP cinema experience in your lounge, then a reclining sofa is the way to go.

‘We’ll see a trend for recliner sofas which offer the ultimate in comfort and relaxation,’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. ‘Tech sofas that offer wireless charging and connect to surround sound are going to be a big trend for 2025 as more people look to create a cinema experience at home. Tech sofas can be very discreet so are suited to all types of homes, not just those with designated cinema rooms.’

Top pick

Furniture Village Jules 3 Seater Fabric Power Recliner Sofa £1095 at Furniture Village Furniture Village has several recliner sofa designs available as part of its sofa offering. But the chic Jules reminiscent of the mid-century modern aesthetic is by far our favourite as one would never know it's a recliner. Plus, it comes with a charging USB port, too.

5. Future-proof with modular designs

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Opting for one of the best modular sofas is the best way to ensure longevity for your living room seating as these designs can adapt to changing lifestyles and layouts. That’s why more and more homeowners and renters alike have been investing in modular sofas to future-proof their home.

‘In 2025, we’re expecting to see a real emphasis on customisation amongst sofa buyers while investing in the perfect sofa for their family’s needs, rather than a “one size fits all” approach,’ says Patricia Gibbons, head of design at Sofa.com.

‘Customers are growing in confidence when specifying details such as colour and fabric on the sofa they want, creating a piece that will become the heart of their home. When it comes to customisation, modular sofas make this experience seamless and offer flexibility as your lifestyle evolves. The best part about customisation is that it works for every type of home, creating a bespoke modular sofa is the perfect solution both practically and aesthetically.’

Top pick

Sofa.com Ren Modular Sofa £3020 at Sofa.com Choosing the very best modular sofa on the market is difficult as there are so many. But this winner of the Ideal Home Living Room Awards 2024 in the best sofa category from Sofa.com that just came out last year is definitely up there with its comfy seats, innovative curved armrests and original storage modules available.

6. Opt for sumptuous textures

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

If you’re not sure what the best sofa fabric for your home is, the latest trends favour cosy living room ideas filled with highly textured materials like boucle and chenille.

‘In 2025, sofa materials will be all about texture with everything from chenille, teddy and boucle set to be popular. A super plush teddy material is already in demand for the cosy, inviting and luxurious feel it infuses to living spaces. Boucle will also continue to capture attention, for the instant depth it adds to a space without being overpowering. The subtly textured nature of chenille will also prove popular this year – this material is a particularly great choice for statement-making sofas as it holds colour well and creates instant personality,’ Kellie at DFS says.

Joana at Lovesofas agrees, ‘A chic two-tone chenille is perfect for adding warmth to create a cosy space. This sofa works well with warm wood accents and neutral tones for a soft and elegant aesthetic. Likewise, a jumbo cord adds a sense of cosiness and warmth to any space and is perfect for creating a stylish and relaxed living room.’

Top pick

DUSK Brooklyn 3 Seater Sofa in Ivory Chenille £751 at DUSK Not only is this one of the best budget-friendly modular sofas - and modular sofas' pricing doesn't tend to be this low - this DUSK sofa also sports a beautifully textured chenille material that makes the affordable design look all the more elevated.

Which sofa trends will you be adopting this year?