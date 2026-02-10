Habitat has just launched a new £299 sofa bed, and its retro vibes sum up a look that the brand says is going to be *big* this year.

Yep, it may be 2026, but as the modern world becomes an increasingly over-stimulating and unpredictable place, Habitat has picked up on a collective hankering for simpler times, and hip 1950's and 1960's styling is back.

The clean-lined Habitat Theo Fabric 3 Seater Clic Clac Sofa Bed, with its simple silhouette, smart buttoned back seating, and dark wood legs, encapsulates the look perfectly, and it's not the only retro-inspired piece in the new Habitat collection that's making an impact.

Habitat Theo Fabric 3 Seater Clic Clac Sofa Bed £299 at Habitat UK

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last five years testing out the best sofa beds on the market, and during that time Habitat has emerged as one of my go-to stores for stylish, practical, and *affordable* sofa bed designs.

Habitat's Kota Three-Seater Sofa Bed has been a bestseller for years thanks to its generous seating and *very* affordable price tag, and the new Theo sofa bed looks to draw inspiration from its build, whilst offering a much cleaner, sharper, and, in my opinion at least, a far higher-end designer appearance.

It offers seating for three and a simple clic-clac transformation that enables the backrest to fold down into two sections to create a sleeping area that's somewhere between a standard single bed and a small double.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat isn't the only brand to have embraced Mid-Century styling in its sofa bed ranges; both the John Lewis G Plan Vintage The Fifty Four Sofa Bed and Swyft's Model 02 Sofa Bed look like they could have stepped straight out of a Mad Men episode, but Habitat's retro design is (by far) the most affordable option I've come across.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And the new Theo sofa bed isn't the only 1950's and 1960's inspired furniture Habitat has on offer. The brand also recently launched the Albers furniture collection, which, thanks to its super sleek chrome metal styling, couldn't get more retro if it tried.

Shop Habitat's 1950's inspired furniture collection

Personally, I'm loving this return to the hip vibes of the 1950's and and 60's, and Habitat's affordable price points mean you can invest in some cult classics of the future without breaking the bank.