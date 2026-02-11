Jump to category:
I saw all the best bits of George Home's new homeware collection IRL – these are the hidden gems I'm adding to my basket ASAP

The best pieces hiding in the spring/summer range

Sofa with cushions all over and a blanket
(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)
I've loved George Home before it was cool. Go back about five or six years, when the homeware collections were tiny, they won me over with a bar cart I bought for £25 (it's still a staple piece in my home). Since then, I'm always on the lookout for that next hidden gem and in the new spring and summer collections, I have more than a few contenders.

Over the last few years, the George Home collections have gone from strength to strength. The newest range, which includes four home decor trend-led collections - Crafted Calm, Wild Country, Creative Pursuit and In Bloom - might just be their best yet.

Green vase on a wooden table

The green and white stripe glass vase George Home vase on my kitchen table.

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

My standout piece is the green and white stripe glass vase, priced at £16. As soon as I saw it, I knew it was going to come home with me.

It is a massive vase for such a low price point, and I love the earthy green colourway. I currently have mine filled with a bouquet of purple and white flowers in the middle of my kitchen table.

Here are a couple of the other pieces I'm adding to my shopping basket.

The pieces I'm waiting for

Some of the pieces I saw in person have been so popular that they're currently out of stock. Like the cowhide throw shown below.

Sofa with cushions all over and a blanket

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

The cowhide throw and cushion are part of the West Country collection, and I was shocked to discover that the throw was just £35. It has a gorgeous faux hide effect that felt super luxe. I'm crossing my fingers they'll be back in stock soon. Watch this space....

Deputy Editor, Digital

Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend. 

