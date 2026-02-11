I saw all the best bits of George Home's new homeware collection IRL – these are the hidden gems I'm adding to my basket ASAP

I've loved George Home before it was cool. Go back about five or six years, when the homeware collections were tiny, they won me over with a bar cart I bought for £25 (it's still a staple piece in my home). Since then, I'm always on the lookout for that next hidden gem and in the new spring and summer collections, I have more than a few contenders.

Over the last few years, the George Home collections have gone from strength to strength. The newest range, which includes four home decor trend-led collections - Crafted Calm, Wild Country, Creative Pursuit and In Bloom - might just be their best yet.

Now it's one thing to be impressed by pictures of a new collection, but it's not until you get your hands on something that you find out if it's really as good as it looks. Fortunately, my job sometimes allows for an element of 'try before I buy' with many of the new spring and summer collections. Last week, I spent an evening cosying up with George Home's newcushions and sipping from their beautiful glassware, all in the name of research to help you (and me) find the best pieces hiding in the collection.

The green and white stripe glass vase George Home vase on my kitchen table. (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

My standout piece is the green and white stripe glass vase, priced at £16. As soon as I saw it, I knew it was going to come home with me.

It is a massive vase for such a low price point, and I love the earthy green colourway. I currently have mine filled with a bouquet of purple and white flowers in the middle of my kitchen table.

Here are a couple of the other pieces I'm adding to my shopping basket.

The pieces I'm waiting for

Some of the pieces I saw in person have been so popular that they're currently out of stock. Like the cowhide throw shown below.

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

The cowhide throw and cushion are part of the West Country collection, and I was shocked to discover that the throw was just £35. It has a gorgeous faux hide effect that felt super luxe. I'm crossing my fingers they'll be back in stock soon. Watch this space....