'It's the comfiest sofa we’ve ever made’ – Swyft's new modular 'cloud sofa' promises to live up to the name with a soft, sink-in design

Swyft has launched a new modular sofa design, and as a big fan of modular sofas, my interest was piqued as soon as I heard the news. Dubbed the ‘cloud sofa’, the Swyft Model 13 promises to be the most comfortable sofa the brand has ever made.

Swyft has already been making some of the best modular sofas for some time, including the Model 03 (which has earned the title of the best quick delivery sofa in our best sofas buying guide) and Model 06. However, while both of these models are comfortable, they are on the firmer side. They offer more support rather than the soft, sink-in feeling that many people are after, but that’s exactly what you’ll find in the new Model 13.

‘The Model 13 came from a really simple idea: create the comfiest sofa we’ve ever made, without compromising on Swyft’s clean, modern aesthetic,’ says John O’Leary, Swyft’s design director. ‘We were inspired by those ‘sink-in’ cloud-like designs you see in high-end interiors with big, billowy cushions and relaxed proportions, but we wanted to engineer it in a way that still felt refined, practical and genuinely liveable. It’s that balance between luxury comfort and everyday usability that really shaped the whole design.’

And crucially, for much less than those high-end designs, prices start at £2398 for a 3-seater size that can be split into two, going up to £6945 for a large corner sofa with a matching ottoman, perfect for living rooms that are on the bigger side or even cinema rooms.

I haven’t tried the sofa myself in person as of yet, but from mid next week, the Model 13 is going to be on display at Swyft’s London showroom, which opened in October. I encourage you to go and test it out for yourself, then – I know I'm going to.

(Image credit: Swyft)

But if you’re wondering how Swyft achieved that super soft and cushiony feel, John at Swyft explains, ‘Our goal was to design a sofa that people immediately exhale into. The feather and hollow fibre cushioning gives you that instant, enveloping comfort, while the softer arm structure means you can lounge without bumping into hard edges. We wanted it to feel cocooning, generous and indulgent, but not sloppy.’

Whenever I test out a new sofa, I always check how the armrests feel. Armrests are intended for your arms and head to rest on, so an overly hard armrest is not going to deliver the comfort factor. Who wants a hard edge digging into their neck when trying to relax on the sofa?! That’s why I’m so impressed with this sofa’s soft and comfortable armrest design.

(Image credit: Swyft)

Much like the rest of Swyft’s offering, this sofa can also be yours within 24 hours, depending on the chosen upholstery option, thanks to Swyft’s quick delivery service. Given that most sofas take weeks and sometimes even months to arrive, this is something I really appreciate about the company.

Overall, this is one of the few sofa designs I was really impressed with this season. And I can’t wait to see and feel it IRL soon – I’m going to report back once I do so, watch this space…