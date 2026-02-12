Alongside her television appearances and radio shows, there’s no denying that Amanda Holden is known and loved for her glamorous style. Now, it’s easier than ever to bring some of that sparkle home, as the star has launched a new collection with DFS with several of the best sofas I've seen for that glam look.

The way we decorate and furnish our homes has an undeniable impact on our mood, so a living room refresh might help if the winter blues are starting to get on top of you. Amanda’s collection couldn’t have come at a better time, with bold colours and fun slogans for those who want to inject some dopamine decor, and tactile textures for more neutral living room ideas . It’s the perfect antidote to these grey days.

With a range of sofas, accent chairs and scatter cushions to choose from, there is something to suit all styles, needs and budgets. ‘I wanted to cover all bases,’ explains Amanda. ‘There are riskier elements alongside more formal elements, and splashy sofas alongside comfier, deeper sofas. So I do think there’s something for everybody here, and they’re all gorgeous.’

While the collection features an eclectic mix of designs and seating options, each one is personal to Amanda in their own way, as the range draws on her own interests and personal style. ‘Each sofa suits different aspects of me,’ she says. ‘I don’t have one defining thing about me – I’m all over the place!’

The collection’s first theme – Showstopper – is the most eye-catching in the range, drawing on Amanda’s love for musical theatre with its velour materials and dramatic colours. ‘The showstopper is my utter favourite and the name suits it so much,’ says Amanda.

Featuring a velvet teal sofa in four-seater, three-seater, or two-seater options, a tropical accent chair, fluffy pink pouffe, and statement scatter cushions, it’s the most maximalist look in the collection.

‘I’m really influenced by 60s and 70s colourways,’ says Amanda. ‘I love colour so much that I think teal and orange are neutrals! So colour-wise, the Showstopper sofa is my absolute favourite. And I’ve already found a place for the fluffy pink poof in my beauty room!’

If bold colours and maximalist motifs aren’t usually your style, don’t be put off. The Showstopper range has 24 colourways to choose from. ‘If people do their research on the collection, they’ll see that everything is available in different colours and patterns,’ explains Amanda.

Continuing the musical theme, the collection’s second look – Olivier – pays homage to Laurence Olivier, namesake for the prestigious Olivier awards. Made up of a range of sofas, including corner, cuddler and four-seater options, and an arm chair, this look takes a more subtle approach to luxe, with toned down patterns or plain velvet fabrics.

‘I love leopards and have them all over my house, so we included a leopard option for the Olivier sofa,’ says Amanda. But the chic colourways of pale pearl and oyster, give it a chic spin.

The final look – Luvvie – is the collection’s cosy counterpart, with a palette of cream and gold, with a soft chenille finish. ‘The Art Deco style is prominent in my house, and I love the style of it so we incorporated that here,’ says Amanda. ‘Buying a sofa is a big ask,’ she adds, ‘so if you’re less brave than me and want neutrals, this style will sit comfortably with everybody.’

‘The whole process was so hands on. I went to the factory and even had a go at making a sofa,’ says Amanda. ‘So someone, somewhere has a sofa with a message from me stuck to the lining!’

The collection is available to shop in full online now, before dropping in-store on March 11th.