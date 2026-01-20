Stacey Solomon's new hydrangea-inspired collection with George Home has us excited for spring already – 6 buys you don't want to miss out on

Stacey Solomon has just unveiled her latest Spring/ Summer collection with George Home , and her hydrangea-inspired designs are perfect for welcoming in a new season.

It may only be January, but it’s certainly not too early to think about how to adapt home decor trends for the spring months ahead. If the January blues have a hold of you, then Stacey’s latest hydrangea-blue colour palette is the perfect antidote to lift your spirit and add some colour to your home.

(Image credit: George Home)

With prices starting at just £1, Stacey has designed 192 new pieces for her ongoing collaboration with the supermarket, all inspired by her home, Pickle Cottage. Expect her signature pastels, frills and plenty of flowers - these are my top picks.

‘I’m so excited to share my new Spring/Summer collection! I've loved working with the George Home team on creating this beautiful range. With the floral dinnerware and bedding, it's perfect for Spring through to Summer. I’m always so proud that we’re able to bring such great quality at these prices,’ Stacey said of her latest collection.

With collections dropping each season, the Stacey Solomon x George Home collaboration is genuinely something we now look forward to at Ideal Home. On-trend homeware at affordable prices is not something I can fault, and more often than not, there is something for everyone.

(Image credit: George Home)

I’m a big fan of the use of hydrangeas throughout the collection. Not only are blue tones set to be a huge colour trend this year, but this flower is a popular choice amongst many gardeners for its beautiful blooms. The designs have a Cottagecore look that can easily be dressed up or down.

The range is available now to shop both online and in-store, and if you're anything like me, it feels like now is a better time than any to start thinking about the warmer seasons ahead.