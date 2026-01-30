Swyft is increasing their prices from next week – so if you’ve had your eye on their sofa or a sofa bed, now’s the time to commit

This week, popular sofa and furniture brand Swyft announced that from next week, the brand’s going to increase its prices across all of its categories and products. The Swyft price increase comes into effect on Monday, 2nd February. That can only mean one thing – you have until Sunday, 1st February to take advantage of the current pricing.

If you’ve had your eye on anything from Swyft’s best sofas to its amazing sofa beds, as well as loads of other furniture the brand has on offer, now is the time to commit and invest. This is the first time the company has increased its pricing since 2022. And while the amount by which the prices are set to rise will vary from product to product, it’s all going to be under 5%.

‘We have kept our overall pricing the same since 2022 and not compromised on quality or service in that period,’ says Keiran Hewkin, co-founder and CEO of Swyft. ‘Unfortunately, as with every sector, inflation does impact our ability to continue to deliver everything our customers have come to expect. So we are going to put a small 3-4% increase through (1% per year annualised since 2022) to ensure we don’t ever compromise our product or our industry-leading next-day and nominated-day delivery.’

As Kieran mentions, Swyft is well-known and loved for its speedy 24-hour delivery service, as well as for its ‘sofas in a box’ which are easy to assemble and make it easy to fit them into any home, no matter how small.

I’m particularly fond of the brand for its best modular sofas, a popular category for Swyft and one that keeps growing as Swyft launched the Model 13 ‘cloud’ sofa at the end of last year.

Now that payday is here and we all actually have some money to spend, here are mine and our Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood’s top Swyft picks we recommend shopping for before Monday, 2nd Feb. Now is a great time to buy, also because Swyft's winter sale is still on, but will end at the start of next week.

