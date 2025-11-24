Victoria Beckham has adopted this seemingly impractical coffee table trend – but interior experts are on board and reveal how it can work in every home
Would you ditch your traditional coffee table for this as the former Spice Girl has?
Victoria Beckham is undeniably a tastemaker of the highest calibre who has a great eye for both fashion and interiors. Which is why I - and many others - pay attention whenever she gives something the thumbs up. The latest interior trend to receive Victoria Beckham’s seal of approval is swapping out a regular coffee table for a large ottoman or a footstool, as she has done in her own living room.
This home decor trend made an appearance in an Instagram reel that the fashion designer recently posted on her account followed by over 33 million people. The video sees Victoria sitting on her sofa in what appears to be her London home, singing along as her son Cruz Beckham plays the guitar. But what caught my eye - similarly to when the Ideal Home team was taken with Victoria’s white glossy kitchen last month - was the absence of a regular coffee table which was replaced by a huge olive green ottoman.
This is an increasingly popular living room trend that I’m seeing in many high-end homes, but I had my reservations at first about the practicality of this switch. An ottoman is, of course, much softer than a traditional coffee table – so how can one put a cup of tea or a plate of snacks on top of it without risking spillage? But interior experts are fully on board with this look and back it as an alternative.
‘Ottomans offer a relaxed and versatile alternative to a traditional coffee table,’ says Julia Bilotta, creative stylist at Sofology. ‘They help to unify the look and feel of your upholstery, offering an opportunity to add a new fabric choice – be it a complementary plain or characterful print. Ottomans are highly multifunctional, serving as a table, extra seating and a storage solution all in one.’
And the pros have an easy practical solution for my conundrum, too. It all lies in the addition of a good - and ideally a pretty and stylish - tray. ‘Of course there are practical considerations,’ say Liz and Sarah Hellmer, co-directors of Lathams. ‘If you are accessorising with books, ornaments and candles, or serving drinks and snacks, you will want a sturdy tray so you limit spill risk and denting on upholstery.’
Tray top picks
What ottoman should you pick?
For this coffee table alternative to work, you need to pick the right ottoman from the many available on the market – it’s all down to the design and upholstery choice. For example, leather tends to be a harder material – and therefore more stable to rest things on. ‘The fabric choice is key; performance upholstery, boucle, leather, a rich woven texture or patterns hold up better in everyday living,’ Liz and Sarah at Lathams say.
Meanwhile, Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS, recommends a more traditional ottoman design to swap out your coffee table for. ‘Opting for a plush, upholstered Chesterfield-style buttoned lid with elegant wooden feet is a timeless choice.’
And don’t let a living room storage idea and opportunity go to waste if you’re running out of space to put your things. ‘Built-in storage helps keep living areas tidy by concealing items like magazines, toys or cushions. They are also a great choice for small spaces, where their multifunctionality and built-in storage can help maximise the room without overcrowding it,’ Julia at Sofology says.
Top ottoman picks
Habitat's Morris & Co. armchair covered in the classic Sunflower print was a sellout success. And I just found this matching ottoman that will look stunning either on its own or paired with said chair - but best be quick before this one goes, too.
‘Ottomans instinctively signal comfort; there’s something very relaxed and luxurious about putting your feet up with a book and a cup of tea. They are especially wonderful in rooms where you want a sense of warmth and tactility,’ Liz and Sarah at Lathams conclude.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
