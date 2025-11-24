Victoria Beckham is undeniably a tastemaker of the highest calibre who has a great eye for both fashion and interiors. Which is why I - and many others - pay attention whenever she gives something the thumbs up. The latest interior trend to receive Victoria Beckham’s seal of approval is swapping out a regular coffee table for a large ottoman or a footstool, as she has done in her own living room.

This home decor trend made an appearance in an Instagram reel that the fashion designer recently posted on her account followed by over 33 million people. The video sees Victoria sitting on her sofa in what appears to be her London home, singing along as her son Cruz Beckham plays the guitar. But what caught my eye - similarly to when the Ideal Home team was taken with Victoria’s white glossy kitchen last month - was the absence of a regular coffee table which was replaced by a huge olive green ottoman.

This is an increasingly popular living room trend that I’m seeing in many high-end homes, but I had my reservations at first about the practicality of this switch. An ottoman is, of course, much softer than a traditional coffee table – so how can one put a cup of tea or a plate of snacks on top of it without risking spillage? But interior experts are fully on board with this look and back it as an alternative.

‘Ottomans offer a relaxed and versatile alternative to a traditional coffee table,’ says Julia Bilotta, creative stylist at Sofology. ‘They help to unify the look and feel of your upholstery, offering an opportunity to add a new fabric choice – be it a complementary plain or characterful print. Ottomans are highly multifunctional, serving as a table, extra seating and a storage solution all in one.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

And the pros have an easy practical solution for my conundrum, too. It all lies in the addition of a good - and ideally a pretty and stylish - tray. ‘Of course there are practical considerations,’ say Liz and Sarah Hellmer, co-directors of Lathams. ‘If you are accessorising with books, ornaments and candles, or serving drinks and snacks, you will want a sturdy tray so you limit spill risk and denting on upholstery.’

Tray top picks

Dunelm Sophie Robinson Large Wavy Edge Tray £28 at Dunelm This tray is not only pretty and fun with its wavy edges and bold green shade, it's also bigger than most similar alternatives. H&M Home Lacquered tray £34.99 at H&M Even a small home accessory like a tray can provide an opportunity to incorporate more pattern. This chequered H&M Home number is the perfect example. M&S Rattan Round Tray £20 at M&S Soft curves and rounded edges are welcome even when it comes to trays for your ottoman. This rattan design from M&S is especially chic.

What ottoman should you pick?

For this coffee table alternative to work, you need to pick the right ottoman from the many available on the market – it’s all down to the design and upholstery choice. For example, leather tends to be a harder material – and therefore more stable to rest things on. ‘The fabric choice is key; performance upholstery, boucle, leather, a rich woven texture or patterns hold up better in everyday living,’ Liz and Sarah at Lathams say.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Paul Massey)

Meanwhile, Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS, recommends a more traditional ottoman design to swap out your coffee table for. ‘Opting for a plush, upholstered Chesterfield-style buttoned lid with elegant wooden feet is a timeless choice.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

And don’t let a living room storage idea and opportunity go to waste if you’re running out of space to put your things. ‘Built-in storage helps keep living areas tidy by concealing items like magazines, toys or cushions. They are also a great choice for small spaces, where their multifunctionality and built-in storage can help maximise the room without overcrowding it,’ Julia at Sofology says.

Top ottoman picks

Swoon Plymouth Footstool in Easy Velvet Biscuit £455.20 at John Lewis Kellie at DFS recommends a Chesterfield-style ottoman with wooden legs - this Swoon design is exactly that. And the neutral-coloured velvet and bobbin legs make it look especially elevated. Habitat x Morris & Co. Merton Sunflower Fabric Footstool £280 at Habitat Habitat's Morris & Co. armchair covered in the classic Sunflower print was a sellout success. And I just found this matching ottoman that will look stunning either on its own or paired with said chair - but best be quick before this one goes, too. DUSK Soho Ottoman Storage Pouffe in Dark Olive £199 at DUSK If you're into the dark olive green shade of Victoria Beckham's large ottoman, you'll love this number from DUSK. And if you're short on storage space, you're going to love the storage design within, too.

‘Ottomans instinctively signal comfort; there’s something very relaxed and luxurious about putting your feet up with a book and a cup of tea. They are especially wonderful in rooms where you want a sense of warmth and tactility,’ Liz and Sarah at Lathams conclude.