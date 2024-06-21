What causes an air purifier to stop working? 6 common reasons and how to avoid them, according to appliance experts
It pays to understand how to identify issues with this home investment
Air purifiers are fast becoming an investment worth making, helping to improve indoor quality and remove pollutants and allergens from the air inside your home. However, if you've started to run into problems with yours, it's worth understanding what causes an air purifier to stop working.
The best air purifiers should last you a handful of years with proper care and maintenance, but as with any home tech investment, they will, unfortunately, need replacing when they're on their last legs.
But before you throw in the towel, it pays to know why your air purifier might be causing you issues to help you identify any future problems sooner and better widen your understanding of your investment. If you ask us, these are likely to crop up when considering things to know before buying an air purifier.
What causes an air purifier to stop working?
'The lifespan of a typical air purifier is between 5 to 10 years, which can vary depending on several factors, including frequency of use, maintenance and the quality of the device,' explains James Longley, managing director at Utility Bidder.
'It can be frustrating when your air purifier stops working, however, there are simple factors that could be the reason as to why it has stopped operating.'
So, here are 5 common reasons why your air purifier is not working.
1. Clogged filters
When asking yourself, 'Why is my air purifier not working?', Chris Michael, MD of Meaco explains that the main cause is the air filters becoming clogged with dust and particles.
'In this instance, the air purifier will not be able to function effectively,' he notes. 'Regular maintenance and filter replacements are crucial to prolong the life of the appliance. Most filters last between six months to a year.'
2. Insufficient airflow
For an air purifier to work effectively, sufficient airflow must be given to the device when considering where to place it in your home.
James explains that one of the potential reasons why an air purifier has stopped operating is a result of 'placing the device too close to a wall'. Similar to where not to put an air conditioner, you should avoid putting the air purifier in enclosed areas with little ventilation.
3. Faulty power supply
'It is also possible for the power cable to become damaged or loose which can stop the purifier working,' explains Nathan Paul, air appliance expert at Appliances Direct.
Seeing as air purifiers are used extremely frequently, the possibility that the power supply has become damaged over time is not entirely unlikely. 'While this is a rare occurrence, checking the power source and ensuring the cord is intact during use can resolve this issue,' adds Nathan.
As such, if you suspect that this might be the issue it may be worth purchasing a new cable or looking into a replacement.
4. Worn out fan motor
As we mentioned above, the appliance itself will eventually wear out with frequent use, too. 'Over a long period, the air purifier fan motor can wear out and become less effective, leading to reduced airflow and efficiency,' remarks Nathan.
This is why Lars Dunberger, head of technology at Blueair stresses the importance of prioritising quality when looking into choosing the best type of air purifier for you.
'Quality matters not just for the purifier itself but also for its components. Investing in high-quality filters not only ensures optimal performance and longevity but not replacing them with genuine filters can lead to frequent breakdowns and reduced air purification efficiency,' explains Lars.
On the topic of appliance malfunctions, Michael adds that a sign that it needs replacing is if you are starting to notice a smell from it – in which case, it's worth finding out why your air purifier smells.
5. Plastic sealing hasn't been removed
While all the reasons we've listed so far centre around an air purifier that has been used for some time, if your device is new but still isn't working, Lars suggests one simple check.
'Ensure that the plastic sealing has been properly removed from the filter inside the air purifier. This is a common oversight and something we advise all customers to check on their new devices.'
6. Irregular or overdue maintenance
Although air purifiers typically only require minimal maintenance, it's inevitable that with regular use, natural filter build-up will occur. Therefore, keeping on top of cleaning filters regularly and checking their overall function certainly pays.
'Cleaning the appliance's filter will put the appliance and its motor under less strain and prolong its efficiency and working life,' assures Nathan.
If you want to unclog your purifier yourself, James advises to 'simply turn off the device and unplug the purifier, you can then clean the filtered air outlet using a soft-bristled cleaning brush.'
Shop our top-rated air purifiers
Combining a dehumidifier and an air purifier, the Meaco Arete One Dehumidifier & Air Purifier will help you effectively remove excess damp air and impurities in your home.
FAQs
How long should an air purifier last?
Typically, the lifespan of an air purifier is between 5 to 10 years. However, this can vary and is dependent on factors such as frequency of use, quality of the device, and how often you're maintaining it.
Why would my air purifier stop working?
'One of the most common reasons your air purifier may stop working could be due to a bad filter. As your purifier cleans up your air, it forces air through a filter which traps particles, such as mould and pollen, and eventually, the filter will get clogged up and may then require a replacement,' explains James Longley at Utility Bidder.
Alternatively, other factors such as appliance malfunction and irregular maintenance and upkeep may also be common reasons why your air purifier stops working.
At the end of the day, ensuring you're on top of frequent checks of your home investments is the best way to prolong its lifespan and keep it working well for years to come.
'Every air purifier comes with a unique set of care instructions tailored to its specific design and components. Following these instructions carefully ensures that you are maintaining the purifier correctly,' concludes Lars from Blueair.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jullia Joson is a Junior Writer at Ideal Home. She's always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham where her love for journalism blossomed following her internship at ArchDaily. Now focused on home tech, Jullia works on writing features and explainers to help people make the most of their home appliance investments. When she isn't writing, she loves exploring the city, coffee shop hopping, and losing hours to a cosy game.
-
How to declutter kitchen worktops in 8 simple steps - how organising experts keep surfaces clear
Get sleek, organised worktops, where cooking is a breeze, cleaning is easy and order is restored
By Linda Clayton
-
10 plants you shouldn't deadhead — gardening experts say leave these plants alone to help your garden flourish
Keep these spent blooms around for surprising perks
By Sophie King
-
This Ninja Creami deal at QVC for one weekend only is not to be missed
If you love ice cream, then this deal loves you
By Molly Cleary
-
Levoit vs Blueair – which leading air purifier brand is the best investment for your home?
The 'must knows' about these sought-after air purifiers
By Jullia Joson
-
George Home just brought back its viral £35 cave cabinet – get it before it’s gone again!
It's sold out within days in all the previous drops before – so it's not going to hang around for long
By Sara Hesikova
-
Amalficore is the viral trend bringing summer holiday vibes into our homes – this is how to achieve the Italian look
Get ready for a summer bellissimo!
By Sara Hesikova
-
Primark’s chic rattan bench is only £65 – and it’s the perfect lookalike for a high-end version more than four times the price
We'll take two
By Sara Hesikova
-
Aldi’s new £50 air cooler is the most affordable way to combat summer heat – get it before it’s gone
Is this the best way to stay cool this summer without breaking the bank?
By Sara Hesikova
-
Nancy Meyers home decor is the elegant look taking over Pinterest – these are the best parts of the trend to add to your home now
Is Nancy Meyers core the new ‘coastal grandma’?
By Sara Hesikova
-
If you love Sienna Miller’s sellout M&S fashion collection – this is how to get her trending Boho aesthetic in your home
The Sienna collection for M&S is a sellout hit – and we're craving more of its Bohemian chic in our lives!
By Sara Hesikova
-
IKEA has slashed the price of some of its newest launches by 50% – here's what to add to your shopping basket
IKEA's summer sale is here
By Sara Hesikova