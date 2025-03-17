Step aside, air purifiers! This is why experts say air sterilisers are a must-have necessity for healthy homes

Whether your kids are constantly sniffling or you can’t seem to shake that cough you picked up from the office, you’ll know just how hard it is to contain and control the illnesses in your home. They seem to linger for weeks, and just as one person gets over it, the next person falls victim to it. But have you ever considered using an air steriliser?

You probably already know that your home’s air quality can directly impact the health and well-being of your family, with poor levels leading to respiratory issues, eye and throat irritation, and an overall increased risk of seasonal and long-term illnesses. And while most people assume that the best air purifiers are key to keeping the air in your home clean, it seems as though they’re not the only players in the air quality field.

In recent months, air sterilisers have gained traction as the latest air quality tech to promise protection against airborne nasties that threaten your home and family. But what is an air steriliser? And do you actually need one? I asked the experts - and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t intrigued.

What is an air steriliser?

As you can probably tell by the name, an air steriliser sterilises the air in your home. And just as you’d use hand sanitiser to disinfect your hands, you can use this appliance to do the same with your air. This means it can kill airborne viruses and bacteria that threaten your family - and in many cases, this also includes COVID-19.

How each air steriliser on the market works depends on the technology the brand uses, but most use a combination of HEPA filters (something you’ll also find in many of the best vacuum cleaners), ionisation, and UV-C light to trap or neutralise these pathogens in your home.

Then, you can breathe easy, knowing that all of the nasties that want to give you the sniffles or a lingering cough will be removed from your home. And as air sterilisers are set to become a huge corner of the industry, this technology is constantly evolving, too.

(Image credit: EcoAir)

Noel Fok, CEO and co-founder of EcoAir (and the designer behind the brand’s newest release, the EcoAir AVS Air Steriliser available at Amazon), explains this new technology. He says, ‘EcoAir’s groundbreaking patented Thermo-Clean® technology eradicates 99.925% of airborne viruses and bacteria, including COVID-19, in just 0.01 seconds, reaching over 200°C with a nano-molecular air circulation system. This heat-based technology is a world-first in the air steriliser category.’

Of course, the science behind air sterilisers can be confusing, but at face value, this appliance looks exactly the same as many of the air purifiers and best dehumidifiers on the market. Because of this, you don’t have to worry about adding an eyesore appliance to your home - or your family getting sick.

Nick adds, ‘It’s a must-have piece of equipment for those more vulnerable or with compromised immunity, but also for anyone who meets or mingles frequently with friends, family or colleagues and is keen on keeping viral or bacterial infections at bay.’

But I know what you’re thinking: an air steriliser is the same as an air purifier, right? Well, not quite.

What’s the difference between an air purifier and air steriliser?

Although both air purifiers and air sterilisers will improve your home’s overall air quality, they have been designed to target completely different things, and they work in very different ways. In fact, this is one of the many things you should know before buying an air purifier.

As Nick explains, ‘Air purifiers use filters to capture pollutants, dander, and odours, with some models using UV light to destroy viruses and bacteria.’ It’s this ability to trap dust and pollen that means air purifiers can help hay fever and ultimately reduce your symptoms.

(Image credit: Future / Amy Lockwood)

‘However, UV sterilisation takes around 9 seconds, requiring multiple air passes, meaning contaminants can be recirculated,’ adds Nick.

On the other hand, air sterilisers will destroy airborne viruses and bacteria – like the common cold, RSV, chickenpox and COVID-19 - there and then. This means there’s very little chance they’ll re-enter your home.

Air sterilisers that use heat are also much safer to use than other air sterilisers and air purifiers that produce ozone or UV-C, as these can both be extremely harmful if touched or inhaled due to a leak.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, it’s important to note that an air steriliser can’t kill 100% of these potential illnesses – but high-quality air sterilisers can kill up to 99.9% in under a second. The average air purifier won’t do that unless it comes with specialised UV light technology, and even then, it will take over nine times as long to work its magic.

However, it’s important to note that they’re not interchangeable, and an air steriliser can’t do the same job as an air purifier - and vice versa. That’s why Nick says, ‘Air purifiers are the first line of defence (general filtration), while an air steriliser is the precision tool that actively destroys viruses and bacteria.’

So, to ensure the optimum air quality for you and your home, experts would suggest using an air purifier alongside an air steriliser.

EcoAir AVS Air Steriliser £349.98 at Amazon With the ability to work 24/7 with low power consumption, this air steriliser uses Thermo-Clean technology (200°C) and a cutting-edge nano-molecular air circulation system to eliminate over 99.925% of virus and bacteria in just 0.01 second. Pro Breeze Ultra-Powerful Air Purifier £149.99 at Amazon If you're not quite ready for an air steriliser just yet, this Pro Breeze Ultra-Powerful Air Purifier still comes with a HEPA Filter to neutralise 99.95% of dust, allergens and bacteria. You can also activate the UV lamp and negative ionizer for extra air purification. Blueair Blue Max 3250i Air Purifier £142.89 at Amazon £149 at Currys £149 at very.co.uk If you have no need for an air purifier but have yet to buy an air purifier, this is our top pick. With the ability to filter out 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns in size (most air purifiers only promise to filter down to 0.3 microns), it's an impressive appliance with a stylish design, too.

FAQs

Is air steriliser the same as air freshener?

No, an air steriliser and an air freshener are not the same. An air freshener is a product that will add a fragrance to the air to mask any odours in the air.

Air sterilisers, however, clean the air by killing airborne viruses and bacteria. This, in turn, does have the potential to remove odours from the air. This is not guaranteed, though.

What is the purpose of air steriliser?

The job of an air steriliser is to deactivate and kill bacteria and viruses that are present in the air. This can be done in many different ways, with some air purifiers using UV, ozone, HEPA filters, or heat to do this.

By killing the majority of bacteria and viruses present in the air, it will improve the overall quality of your home’s air and reduce the risk of others in your home contracting these illnesses.

So, will you be adding an air steriliser to your home?