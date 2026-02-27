The White Company has just dropped a new home fragrance, and it's perfect if you’re bored of sweet florals and sharp citrus notes

The White Company has launched a summery new fragrance to get you ready for the warmer months, and if you want your home to smell like a balmy evening abroad, you might want to think about adding the Santa Fe range to your basket.

It’s no secret that the Ideal Home team love a White Company fragrance, with many of us choosing their luxury candles and diffusers for our own homes. It’s no surprise that The White Company is frequently on our lists for the best candles and best reed diffusers .

So, I’m always very excited to hear about the launch of a new fragrance, and Santa Fe sounds truly divine - here’s why I can’t wait to pick it up for myself.

As someone who hates the winter and lives for summer, I always want my home fragrances to transport me to warmer and happier places. For me, this is why Santa Fe is immediately winning me over.

Named after New Mexico’s capital city, The White Company sets the scene, stating the fragrance smells like: ‘The sun dips low over the sierra, and the air carries the warmth of sunbaked earth and wild grasses.’ Sounds divine, right?

Right. But in non-whimsical terms, the Santa Fe is a soft and woody scent with notes of suede, rosewood and cypress. The suede gives this woody fragrance a hint of leather, while the rosewood adds subtle floral notes. It’s a great choice if you’re not a fan of sweet florals or crisp citrus fragrances, which often dominate summer scents.

As usual, this fragrance is available in the form of a candle , diffuser , room spray , oil , hand and body wash , body lotion and even as a perfume .

Now I haven’t had a chance to smell this fragrance (and believe me, I will be), but I am a big fan of White Company Fragrances. In fact, when choosing a signature scent for my home last summer , I opted for The White Company’s Santorini Fragrance . And almost a year later, it’s still my go-to for making my home smell gorgeous.

With notes of sea salt, orange blossom and amber, Santorini smells exactly like being on holiday on a Greek island. It’s refreshing and light, without being too sweet.

However, I can’t wait to try out Santa Fe, and its reviews are only tempting me further.

‘Lovely scent, your best one yet! This scent is modern and tasteful and really lingers in the air when paired with the waterless diffuser,’ said one about the fragrance oil.

If you're looking to update your home fragrance this summer or discover your home’s new signature scent, I’d say this latest option from The White Company is a pretty safe bet.