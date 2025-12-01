The secret scenting weapon I use every year to make my artificial Christmas tree smell real – I tricked so many of my friends last year

I grew up in a real Christmas tree house, so when people say 'you can't beat the smell of a real tree,' trust me I get it. However, when I switched to an artificial Christmas tree a few years ago I discovered the next best thing: The White Company's Fir Tree room spray and diffuser.

I invested in an artificial Christmas tree two years ago. It was a practical choice as a London dweller who doesn't have a car (or driving licence) to cart a real tree in and out of my house. I opted for one of the most realistic and best artificial Christmas trees you can buy from The White Company in a cute 4.5ft. However, it was just missing that Christmas tree smell...

That's when I discovered The White Company's Fir Tree scent collection as a clever hack to make a fake Christmas tree smell real. Often The White Company 'Winter' candle is dubbed the official scent of Christmas, and 'Fir Tree' is overlooked. However, using a mix of the Fir tree room spray and reed diffuser has become my go-to trick for making my living room smell like it has a real tree tree in it.

The White Company UK Fir Tree Home Spray was £18, now £14.40 at The White Company I have yet to buy this room spray full price as I always pick it up in the White Company Black Friday sale which ends at midnight tonight, so act fast if you want to snap it up. This one bottle should last a minimum of two Christmases. The White Company UK Fir Tree Diffuser was £35, now £28 at The White Company This diffuser will last for a couple of months to carry that glorious fir tree smell into the new year with you and until the end of winter. The White Company UK Fir Tree Home Scenting Set | Home Fragrance Gift Sets | the White... was £65, now £52 at The White Company This is the set I would recommend investing in for the full scent layering effect. It will make your home smell like you put up a new tree that morning, but every day.

Fir Tree is a lovely woody scent with notes of eucalyptus, pine and cedar. It is one of the only scents I've come across that smells just like that moment when you cut the netting off a real tree at home. There's no fake sweet undertones, just the perfect refreshing pine scent.

Spritzing my faux tree with the room spray, which costs £18 a bottle, is how I first started our fooling myself and guests into thinking my little one was the real deal (I fooled quite a few of them too!).

This is my little tree From The White Company last year, with the diffuser tucked out of shot on the coffee table. (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

However, for a longer lasting scent, last year I opted for the home scent gift set which included the fir tree diffuser, a candle and the room spray. The combination of the three meant my living room smelt like a fresh Christmas tree for the whole of December. I even used the spray to spritz my wreath for an extra scent boost when I walked in the front door.

If £18 is too steep, an option I'm going to trial this year is investing in the £12 fragrance oil which can be tapped onto ceramic decorations, like this set of 6 at The White Company. These then act as tiny (mess free) diffusers which you can top up with more scent next year.

If you have a faux tree will you be giving this scenting hack a go?