A 'base scent' is the secret technique all the best-smelling homes use – this is how to choose one for your home in 2026

A gorgeously scented home is one of those little pleasures that makes you take a deep breath in as soon as you step in the front door. However, the trick to all the best-smelling homes isn't simply splashing your cash on the most expensive scented candle; instead, it's all about choosing the perfect 'base scent' for your home.

A 'base scent' does what it says on the tin; it is that underlying fragrance that sets the tone for your whole home and will usually come in the form of one of the best reed diffusers. It is a little like a signature scent, which you can then layer over with other scents to suit the season, time of day, or to scent-zone your home.

It's the secret to creating a space that smells subtle and unique, never overpowering. This is everything you need to know about choosing a 'base scent' for your home in 2026.

What is a base scent?

'A base scent for a home is the foundational, everyday fragrance that sets the overall aroma of your space – the scent that becomes part of your home’s identity. It’s usually subtle, comforting, and versatile enough to work year-round,' explains August Campbell, co-founder of British home fragrance brand AUGUST&PIERS, who first introduced the idea of a base scent to me.

He recommends opting for a diffuser to add this scent to your home. 'Reed diffusers are great for a consistent baseline fragrance. Perfect in hallways, bathrooms, and bedrooms,' he explains.

August then recommends using scented candles in focal rooms, such as living rooms and dining rooms, that will benefit from the added ambience

(Image credit: Future PLC / Siobhan Doran)

How to choose

But what fragrance should you choose? Much like a base note in a perfume, you should opt for a relatively subtle scent.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'A base scent sits in the background, it is not necessarily of high impact nor obvious, but more subtle,' explains Aromatherapy Associates’ Master Blender, Luke Taylor.

'It helps create consistency and comfort, and often has warm, soft, rounded characteristics with woods, or gentle spices.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Brent Darby)

When choosing the scent that works best for you Luke says, 'it should be something that is familiar, easy to live with and ideally calming.'

'Take some time to consider how you want the space to feel. Would it be calming, fresh, uplifting, grounding, supportive? Some types of scent may be more suitable to light open spaces, whereas others more consistent with a warmer, cosier area.'

If you're still not sure where to start here are four base scents that August recommends considering:

Bergamot , creates a bright, uplifting atmosphere

, creates a bright, uplifting atmosphere Cedarwood , warm, grounding, and universally appealing

, warm, grounding, and universally appealing Jasmine , soft, airy, and elegant without being overpowering

, soft, airy, and elegant without being overpowering Vanilla, warm, comforting, and perfect for creating a gentle backdrop

When choosing your base scent diffuser or candle, look for these scents to be listed as the main fragrance.

I'm a big fan of the affordable Aery reed diffusers for adding these subtle base fragrances in the background, and I use the tomato leaf diffuser, available on Amazon, as my own base scent.

How to layer in other scents

This is where the fun part, layering in other fragrances to create a scent that is unique to you. You can layer your fragrances so that each room smells a little different, or so that the scent of your home changes with the season or even the time of day.

'Layering can shift the dynamics and mood. The base stays consistent, but can be modified to create a different atmosphere depending on time of day, the season, or for a specific event,' explains Luke.

'Diffusers can instantly change the characteristics of a room, as can candles. It is often popular to add something fresh and uplifting, perhaps citrussy in the morning, with something more indulgent, warming or calming in the evening. You can use these methods to change the scent of the home throughout the year without being over-the-top.'

(Image credit: Future PLC / Brent Darby)

August always recommends using a reed diffuser as your base, and layering in scented candles and room sprays to vary the scent through your home.

'Establish your base scent using a reed diffuser,' says August. 'I’d recommend our Saint (available at Selfridges) from March to September, as it’s fresh, fruity, and uplifting, and then transitioning to something warmer – like Libertine (cedarwood and birch) or Muse (vanilla and benzoin) – from September through to March.'

'From there, you can layer additional fragrance using our scented candles and interior sprays to create depth and variation throughout your home.'

In my own home, I've been layering other scents on top of my base scent with a scented candle in the living room, an Aromatherapy Associates Electronic diffuser (from John Lewis) in the bedroom that switches between a morning and evening scent, and then a room spray for the home office and bathroom.

Scenting kit

Molton Brown Orange and Bergamot Aroma Reeds Diffuser, 150ml £50 at John Lewis This Orange and Bergamot diffuser will deliver the perfect uplifting base scent to a home. M&S Apothecary Warmth Diffuser, 100ml Check Amazon £17 at Marks and Spencer UK For a warmer base scent this diffuser from M&S is part of the woody fragrance family and has notes of sandalwood, cinnamon leaf, amber and musk. AUGUST&PIERS Muse Ceramic Diffuser, 200ml £135 at Selfridges This diffuser is on the expensive side, but it offers 3 to 4 months of fragrance in a gorgeous ceramic vessel. It is perfect for giving your home a lovely vanilla base scent.

This trick is a little like choosing a red thread for your home; you have a cohesive underlying weaving through the space with subtle varieties in each room. What base scent will you choose for your home in 2026?