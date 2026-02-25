IKEA is selling a fluffy chair for kids, and I’m furious it’s not available for adults – 6 picks to transform a playroom or bedroom

I’m not lying when I say, I wish IKEA’s latest kids collection had been designed for adults. The IKEA GREJSIMOJS collection is packed full of quirky shapes, bold colours and unusual textures, resulting in homeware oozing with personality - that little ones (and big ones) will love.

As much as I strive to follow the latest home decor trends (it is my job, after all), I’m always drawn to maximalist styles that allow personality to shine through - even better when it can be done on a budget. This is why I’m such a big fan of IKEA’s latest kids collection.

While the brand is known for its Scandi-style, it never shies from colour when it comes to its children's collections. These are my top picks to add to your kids' bedroom or playroom ideas (or, in my case, the items I want to add to my own home decor).

(Image credit: IKEA)

First things first, I want to say that it is a crying shame that the GREJSIMOJS Pink Fluffy Chair Cover (£15) is only designed for a child-sized seat. While bold and fun, it is very fluffy, and I’m not entirely sure it would survive sticky fingers and felt tips (although IKEA assures the cover is easy to remove and clean). Perhaps I’m just feeling a little bitter.

What this chair cover is great for is making the everyday feel a little more exciting. Designed for IKEA’s MAMMUT chair, it will fit seamlessly onto your existing IKEA furniture. What I like about this cover is that it can make ‘boring’ activities, like homework, a little more fun. Similar to the IKEA SKOGSDUVA collection , this range is all about injecting joy and imagination into everyday items.

These are my top picks.

IKEA GREJSIMOJS collection

IKEA Grejsimojs Cover for Children's Chair - Faux Fur/pink £15 at IKEA Also availble in electric blue, I will forever be upset I'm too big to sit on the MAMMUT chair. Can we make a petition for an adult version? IKEA Grejsimojs Clothes Stand 125 Cm £45 at IKEA This fun, cactus-shaped clothes stand will suit any bedroom theme, whilst being a reliable storage area for schoolbags and coats. IKEA Grejsimojs Pouffe With Storage - Yellow £45 at IKEA I feel like getting the kids to 'feed the storage monster' is a great way to get clutter off the floor and into its storage box. IKEA Grejsimojs Led Decoration Lighting, Floor - Giraffe/yellow Battery-Operated £30 at IKEA With quirky lighting a trend in its own right, I kind of want this giraffe lamp for myself - it's just so fun. IKEA Grejsimojs Floor Cushion, Set of 3 - Stackable/multicolour £59 at IKEA Again, I think these stunning cushions could be an excellent way to introduce colour to your living room. They can easily be styled to suit a 'mature' setting. IKEA Grejsimojs Storage With Lid - Cat-Shaped Black/white £7 at IKEA IKEA are providing lots of fun storage right now. This cat-shaped jar is ideal for your kids' desks, holding extra pens and pencils, etc.

IKEA is not the only retailer serving up playful children’s homeware right now. Here are a few more brands I rate for their colourful and fun designs.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alternatives

Habitat Habitat Kids Joni Scalloped Toy Box - White £50 at Habitat This sleek toy box could also be used as a stylish storage box. Confetti Berber Kids Cotton Rug £65 at Dunelm I love the pops of colour on this confetti rug. It's great for kids and teen girl bedroom ideas, too. Jojo Maman Bébé Jojo Maman Bébé Natural Elodie Scallop Book Shelf £48 at Next I love this stylish shelf. In fact, I want it for my bedroom to hold my trinkets.

Kids' homeware should look fun and expressive. IKEA is offering bright, imaginative designs at affordable prices - it’s a win-win.