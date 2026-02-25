IKEA is selling a fluffy chair for kids, and I’m furious it’s not available for adults – 6 picks to transform a playroom or bedroom
I’m not lying when I say, I wish IKEA’s latest kids collection had been designed for adults. The IKEA GREJSIMOJS collection is packed full of quirky shapes, bold colours and unusual textures, resulting in homeware oozing with personality - that little ones (and big ones) will love.
As much as I strive to follow the latest home decor trends (it is my job, after all), I’m always drawn to maximalist styles that allow personality to shine through - even better when it can be done on a budget. This is why I’m such a big fan of IKEA’s latest kids collection.
While the brand is known for its Scandi-style, it never shies from colour when it comes to its children's collections. These are my top picks to add to your kids' bedroom or playroom ideas (or, in my case, the items I want to add to my own home decor).
First things first, I want to say that it is a crying shame that the GREJSIMOJS Pink Fluffy Chair Cover (£15) is only designed for a child-sized seat. While bold and fun, it is very fluffy, and I’m not entirely sure it would survive sticky fingers and felt tips (although IKEA assures the cover is easy to remove and clean). Perhaps I’m just feeling a little bitter.
What this chair cover is great for is making the everyday feel a little more exciting. Designed for IKEA’s MAMMUT chair, it will fit seamlessly onto your existing IKEA furniture. What I like about this cover is that it can make ‘boring’ activities, like homework, a little more fun. Similar to the IKEA SKOGSDUVA collection, this range is all about injecting joy and imagination into everyday items.
These are my top picks.
IKEA GREJSIMOJS collection
IKEA is not the only retailer serving up playful children’s homeware right now. Here are a few more brands I rate for their colourful and fun designs.
Alternatives
I love the pops of colour on this confetti rug. It's great for kids and teen girl bedroom ideas, too.
Kids' homeware should look fun and expressive. IKEA is offering bright, imaginative designs at affordable prices - it’s a win-win.
