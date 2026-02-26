IKEA’s chic new plant stand will give your garden that instant hotel look – this is how to style it like a pro

IKEA has just quietly dropped a garden collection, and it’s not one to miss. Their VISINGSÖ Plant Stand, priced at £50, is all you need to give your garden a chic, hotel look.

If you want your patio ideas to look effortlessly stylish and on the expensive side, a raised planter is one of those subtle design features that can elevate your outdoor dining space. It's no surprise that they're a key element on the garden terraces of the chicest hotels in the world.

Raised planters don't come cheap, which is why I was excited to spot the VISINGSÖ Plant Stand as it's not only purse-friendly but it's easy to move pot plants in and out of with the seasons. To help convince you that this plant stand is a cheatcode to a hotel-style garden, I asked an interior design expert for their styling tips.

IKEA VisingsÖ Plant Stand - Outdoor/deep Green 74 Cm £50 at IKEA

Create the illusion of a lush garden

Made from sturdy steel in a dark green colourway, the plant stand blends beautifully into a garden, meaning all eyes will remain on your plants and flowers.

(Image credit: IKEA)

It’s simple and practical in design, but its 74cm height means it's great for creating clearly defined zones in your garden. Natalie Evans , founder and CEO of home styling and staging company Little Barn Door recommends styling it behind an outdoor sofa or a bistro set to create the look of a lush garden, even in a small space.

‘For smaller gardens, planters are a great way to bring depth without impacting space. Combined with an outdoor rug to section purposeful zones or neatly positioned behind outdoor furniture and styled seasonal foliage and solar spot lights, this is an easy addition to create a full and rich-looking garden,’ she says.

Alternatively, if you have a larger space, pair two of the stands together to zone your outdoor living room ideas and outdoor kitchen. I love the idea of them filled with pots of rosemary and thyme next to a BBQ.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Style with houseplants indoors

I’ll admit when first looking at the planter, it didn’t occur to me that you could use it within the home, too. However, Natalie was quick to point out that it’s actually as perfect for zoning the inside of your home as it is the outside.

(Image credit: IKEA)

‘Reworked as an indoor feature, the VISINGSÖ Plant Stand becomes a striking addition to an open-plan space or studio apartment. Used as a subtle room divider, it helps define zoned areas while maintaining an airy, connected feel. Styling it with taller plants creates natural privacy, while curated displays transform it into a decorative focal point,’ she says.

‘This year, interiors are embracing the art of mixing vintage with modern, shifting away from clinical perfection towards a more layered, collected comfort. Pair lush greenery with battery-powered brass lighting (link below) for a warm glow, and add stone or wooden accents to introduce texture and depth. Sculptural mango wood pieces, like those from Dunelm , complement the look beautifully.’

Shop alternatives

If the metallic look isn't to your taste here are a couple of other plant stands that will help achieve that hotel garden aesthetic.

Tulipy Tulipy Zinc Galvanised Long Tall Trough Planter £107.98 at Amazon UK For a chic look, this planter is both tall and skinny, perfect for adding a layer of greenery to even the narrowest of spaces. Wayfair Elevated Planter £60 at Habitat If you prefer a more rustic look this elevated planter is perfect for zoning an outdoor living room or adding planting space to a small garden. OUTSUNNY 2 Tier Plant Stand, Metal Plant Rack With Drain Holes, Green £9.99 at Amazon Add a splash of colour with this vibrant plant stand that has additional space for plants or storage on the bottom.

Will you be testing out this design trick for yourself this summer?