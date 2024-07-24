The most important things to consider before buying a new shower, according to bathroom experts

Whether you’re buying a shower to replace a leaky fitting that’s finally become too annoying to put up with any longer, fancy a change of style, or are kitting out a remodelled bathroom with a stylish new look, there are a few things to know before buying a new shower and handing over your hard-earned cash.

From electric, mixer and thermostatic options to overhead, jet and spa-like shower ideas, there are plenty of options to think about from the get go – and we’re talking about the style of the shower as well as the plumbing requirements, which we know isn’t always the most exciting part of planning shower ideas. Get both right, though, and you’re on your way to shower shopping success.

When you’re buying a new shower, think about how good the end result will feel as you’ve turned your bathing space into a relaxing or invigorating sanctuary to perfectly suit you. Follow our tips to make sure the shower fitting you buy will work for you and your space.

Most important things to consider when buying a shower

Designing a bathroom isn’t just about picking the products based on your desired look. You need to make sure they’re compatible with the infrastructure of your home and will fit in the space you have. This can take time to figure out, but it’s worth it to ensure your bathroom ends up exactly how you want it.

Even if you have a vision in mind (which is great!), consider other things like the plumbing systems you have in your house and the type of boiler, the size and shape of your bathroom, the area in which you live and who will be using the shower.

Then, before making any final decisions, chat to a reliable plumber to confirm whether your choice will work in practice. Always better safe than sorry, we reckon.

With that in mind, here are the key things to think about when buying a new shower…

1. Your water pressure

The most important thing to think about first is your water pressure. You might have an idea of this already if you’ve been subject to a disappointing dribble in your old shower or if your taps don’t have quite the right oomph when turned on.

Generally speaking, if you have a combi boiler, your water pressure will be of a high range so a mixer shower should work well with your system. Low pressure? An electric shower is a good option.

While rainfall showers look great, they don’t tend to deliver quite the experience you dream of if your water pressure is on the low side, so factor this into your choice from the get-go. All showers will have an indication of the pressure range they can work with on product description, so keep an eye out for that.

How do you know your water pressure? 'Homeowners can use a pressure test kit, but it’s probably best to use a competent plumber to carry out the work who would be able to test the system or have the knowledge to know the likely pressure depending on the system,' advises Bristan On Tap ambassador Marc Clayton.

There are ways to increase water pressure if needed through the installation of a booster pump. This should be done by a qualified plumber as it will go onto your mains pipework.

'Also ensure the pipe centres of the new shower suit the current plumbing and the flow rate of the new shower is suitable for the waste,' Marc says.

2. The bathroom size and layout

Whether you’re working with your bathroom layout as it is, or the space is undergoing some renovation to alter the layout, room size or even if a room is being changed from another use into a bathroom, the size, shape and layout of your room matter in all instances when it comes to shower choice.

What are the dimensions of your shower area? Is it a walk-in shower, wet room-style design, a quadrant enclosure or a shower over the bath?

Measure the height of the space available and the depth for the projection of the shower. Then also think about where the controls for the shower need to go, as this will impact the choice of showers available.

'Are you seeking an all-in-one solution that combines a mixer shower, hand shower and overhead shower all in one?' asks Tanna Molyneux, showering product manager at Bathrooms to Love. 'Or do you perhaps have the flexibility to purchase a separate shower valve, shower head and slider rail, that would allow more options on the positioning? Budget obviously comes into the equation as the latter choice would probably cost you more, perhaps 30-50% more.'

Also consider other elements in the bathroom design like the lighting. You don’t want the position of your shower to block out a spotlight or come too close to a wall light after all.

'Showers will all look a lot smaller when viewed in a massive showroom. So, it’s crucial to consider how they will fit into your bathroom. Make sure to plan how your products will fit together, so you don’t end up with an overcrowded space,' says James Pickett, Bristan’s On Tap ambassador.

3. Your needs

How tall are you? Do you need features to make using a shower more accessible? Who else will use the shower and how old are they? The right shower needs to suit your exact requirements and preferences as well as anyone else who might use it.

'For family households and multi-generational living, it’s probably worth investing more in a good quality cool touch model. Cool touch technology prevents scalding as cold water is cleverly circulated around the bar valve, ensuring it remains cool to the touch – perfect for little fingers,' says Tanna. 'Expect to pay approximately a third more for a cool touch shower in comparison to a thermostatic bar mixer.'

Ashley Cooper, marketing director at Triton Showers agrees: 'Consider accessibility features for elderly or disabled users, such as grab bars and anti-slip surfaces too,' he says. 'In busy households, focusing on water and energy savings may be a priority. Electric showers are a great choice as they only heat water on demand, using less water and reducing energy consumption.'

Not to mention, it’s vital that the shower you choose makes you feel good. So whether you like an invigorating blast to begin your day or a relaxing soak to wash away the stresses in the evening, think about your new shower as an experience to be enjoyed. That could be by choosing a model that has a choice of spray patterns – from massaging jets to gentle rain – to designs that integrate soothing light patterns or smart functions with your temperature, water flow and timings saved for a truly personalised experience.

Shower choice can be totally selfish too, you know – and that’s totally okay with us!

4. The shower type

Bar mixer showers can be attached to the tap outlets on a bath or onto a shower control valve, which can be either within the same unit as a riser rail or separate so it can be placed where you like. This style of shower, along with electric units mounted on the wall, tend to be more affordable.

'Rainfall shower heads are becoming increasingly popular,' says Ashley. 'When considering an overhead rainfall shower, key factors include the size and shape of the showerhead, and whether it’s part of a dual outlet configuration or mounted to the ceiling. This type of outlet used to only be available with mixer showers, however, it’s now possible to enjoy this feature with electric showers as well.'

When it comes to controls, an electric shower will typically have push-button operation with a dial to control the temperature; a pressure balanced valve has a single handle to control the water flow and temperature, while a thermostatic valve has two handles – one to control the water flow and another to set the temperature which will then not fluctuate, often with a safety button to prevent going over 38 degrees Celsius unless activated. Where a shower unit attaches to the mixer taps of the bath, you will control the temperature by manually mixing hot and cold.

Whatever your preferred shower type, also consider how it will be installed into the bathroom. Do you want a seamless look with fittings mounted onto the wall with no pipes showing? Or are you happy for riser rails and pipework to be on show?

5. The shower finish

'There is now an impressive choice of aspirational colours and finishes when it comes to the latest shower aesthetics,' says Tanna. 'Personalisation and design coordination is a key element when planning your new shower zone. Matching enclosure or wetroom screen profiles as well as radiators, mirrors, lighting and brassware, with the shower mixer should form a major part of your bathroom project.'

Look at the overall design theme of your bathroom ideas. 'For a modern look, sleek lines and minimalist designs work well, while traditional bathrooms might benefit from more ornate fixtures. Pay attention to the finishes, such as chrome, brushed brass, or matt black, to complement other bathroom elements,' says Ashley.

FAQs

Will an electric shower improve water pressure?

An electric shower won’t boost the water pressure, but this type is most suited to low-pressure systems. 'Electric showers are effective because they run off a cold water supply, and don’t rely on a boiler – so if the boiler were to fail, you can still enjoy hot showers,' explains Bristan On Tap ambassador Marc Clayton. 'They must be installed by a qualified electrician and plumber, and of course would not work if there was a power cut.'

If you have a low-pressure water system, you may benefit from an aerated shower head which – as the name suggests – mixes air into the water which enhances the feeling of the spray. Plus, it’s a great way to reduce the overall water consumption too.

Alternatively, a power shower will boost the flow rate thanks to an in-built pump. This is especially useful if you have a gravity-fed supply.

How much is a bathroom shower remodel?

It really is how long is a piece of string as the cost of a shower remodel depends on the level of renovation work you’re undertaking, the plumbing requirements, the type and style of shower chosen. Any work to alter the location of plumbing or outlets will add cost to the project, so a like-for-like shower replacement will usually be more cost effective.

Specialist finishes such as brushed brass or matt black will come in at a premium while thermostatic, cool-touch and high-tech smart showers will all cost more than standard bar riser mixer showers and electric units, for example. While there is a shower to suit every budget, consider investing in a quality design that will have longevity, since it’s something that will be used frequently every day, particularly if your house is a busy one.

Plus, make sure parts come with a guarantee for extra peace of mind, and ask the supplier whether they keep spare parts available even if the product is discontinued.