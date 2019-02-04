If you're thinking about ditching the bath and going for a bigger shower, read on for all the shower room ideas you will need

A shower room is a fantastic way to save space in a small bathroom. Removing the bath and building a large shower enclosure will give you plenty of room to move around, making the area look bigger than ever.

Every bathroom, no matter how little, can be transformed into a beautiful shower room. Intelligent design will mean you can enjoy a comfortable space the whole family can use – plus, clever storage solutions will create a clutter-free haven, where everyone can move around freely.

Whether you’re converting an attic or are fed up with a tightly squeezed in bath, we have all the shower room ideas to help you plan your scheme.

1. Spread out in style

This room has more than enough space for a bathtub. But if you have a bath elsewhere in the house, sometimes you just want a shower room that’s stylish, practical and pretty. And this one definitely ticks all of those boxes. Using the full width of the room means there’s plenty of space to walk into the shower without the need to move any doors or screens.

Get the look

Buy now: similar rainwater shower, £99, Bathstore

2. Don’t let an attic constrict you

Attic bathrooms can be notoriously tricky to fit a shower into because of sloping ceilings and head heights. But there are ways to make it work. Just check out this stunning shower room with wood-effect tiling. The shower has been mounted as high as possible, and the beam is a feature rather than a hindrance. A sleek screen keeps the space feeling as open as possible.

Get the look

Buy now: tiles, Porcelanosa

Buy now: shower valve, The Tile Barn

3. Add a little bling to your shower room

Turn an all-white shower room in to something special with glamorous gold tiles and shower fittings. White is great in a compact room as it makes everything light and spacious, while gold adds an instant warming effect.

Get the look

Buy now: similar gold metro tiles, £7.95 per tile, Walls and Floors

4. Be elegant with marble

The natural veining of marble makes for a stunning backdrop to a walk-in shower. Go for a large-scale tile for the best effect and choose varying colours to create a beautiful patchwork. Using the same tiles from floor to ceiling makes the shower look almost seamless. Here, a small step has been added to accommodate practical drainage, but in fact it only adds to the luxurious feel.

Get the look

Buy now: similar marble tiles, Mandarin Stone

5. Pick a cool pattern

This room shows just how significant an impact your flooring can have. The pattern adds loads of character to this space and helps to define the shower area, with its plain white shower tray. Marble wall tiles pick out the grey tones of the flooring, too, and add a luxury feel to the scheme. A full-length mirror at one end is great for reflecting light and making the room feel larger than it is.

Get the look

Buy now: Patisserie Sucre 2 floor tiles, £74.70 per sq m, Fired Earth

Buy now: similar ladder storage, £115, Maisons du Monde

6. Do it the country way

Shower rooms are often seen as more modern than country. But this beautiful scheme manages to achieve a country-chic look without compromising on contemporary comforts. Limestone tiling, plus plenty of wood finishes bring elements of the outdoors inside and create a relaxing space that has nature at its heart.

Get the look

Buy now: similar limestone tiles, Topps Tiles

Buy now: similar basin, £69.95, Victorian Plumbing

7. Style with graffiti

This sleek shower has been given a cool update with Banksy-inspired tiles. Sure to be a talking point, these tiles are anything but dull and add loads of colour to a neutral space. Grey floor tiles offer an easy-to-keep-clean option that doesn’t interfere with the arty wall.

Get the look

Buy now: tiles, £16.38 per tile, Tons of Tiles

8. Think outside the box

We all know how popular white metro tiles are, but for those of you who want something a little warmer, grey could be the colour for you. Grey looks great with wood and also lends itself well to colourful accents, such as the yellow here. In terms of the shower, the key to its success is its position. It’s a relatively narrow enclosure, but clever planning means there’s a roomy feel to the shower area and therefore also the entire room.

Get the look

Buy now: similar tiles, £15.99 per sq m, Tile Mountain

9. Use every bit of space

Want a cloakroom shower? Consider a wet room design that takes advantage of even the tiniest of spaces. Without any need for a shower screen or shower tray, you will easily be able to squeeze in a shower. Other clever tricks include a space-saving basin and a recessed shelf that keeps all the potions you need easily to hand. Walnut-effect boarding also makes an interesting departure from ever-popular tiling.

Get the look

Buy now: walnut-effect boarding in MDF, Richard Russell

Buy now: 3D handrinse basin, QS Supplies

10. Indulge your senses

If you like a sauna, you’ll love this gorgeous shower room. The marble bench offers the perfect spot to sit and enjoy the benefits of all the steam accumulated after a long wash. A combination of a rainwater head and handheld fittings mean you have all the showering options you need, plus it makes it easy to keep a large enclosure like this clean.

Get the look

Buy now: similar marble tiles, Stone Store

11. Create a stylish en suite

This en suite benefits from a generously proportioned shower. But that’s not a given in a compact space like this. With the door opening near to the enclosure, many people might assume it’s impossible to have a spacious shower. So this is a great example of what you can do with a relatively small corner. If it won’t work facing one way, try pointing your shower in another direction until you get the spacious design you crave.

Get the look

Buy now: similar shower screen, Soak

12. Go for dramatic black

Choose striking black tiles for the ultimate contrast to white bathroom fittings. Pick an assortment of sizes and styles, from high gloss to slate effect. The shower area has been marked out with small rectangular tiles and these have been broken up with larger-format neutral tiles to lighten the space and avoid it looking too ‘heavy’.

Get the look

Buy now: similar tiles, Topps Tiles

13. Enhance a narrow room

This is another great example of the good use of a compact space. The shower, loo and basin are all right next to each other, yet this room doesn’t feel at all small. A bath wouldn’t fit in here, but because the shower enclosure runs from wall to wall, it is far larger than a standard cubicle. Mosaic tiling creates a hotel-style feel and recessed shelves mean there’s no need for unsightly storage racks.

Get the look

Buy now: similar mosaic tiles, £23.25 per sq m, Victorian Plumbing

14. Mix light and dark

Choose a combination of light and dark tiles for a balanced look in your bathroom. Using black marble tiles on the walls looks fantastic but also offers a happily practical benefit: water stains and limescale will be almost invisible. If you want to cover a large space, marble-effect tiles made out of porcelain offer a budget-friendly option that looks really realistic.

Get the look

Buy now: similar tiles, Tons of Tiles

As you can see, shower rooms have the potential to be stylish and glamorous spaces. But we have one last piece of wisdom to share – buyers do like there to be at least one bath in a home, so a shower room is best for second bathrooms or en suites. Good luck with your shower room planning!