Proud and regal or soft and sweet, its range of tones is unrivalled

Looking for bedroom colour ideas? You can’t go far wrong these purple bedroom ideas. Often associated with royalty due to its expensive and long-running history, purple remains a popular and thought-provoking shade suitable for all tastes. It is also the Pantone Colour of the Year for 2018!

In order to create the bedroom of your dreams with this regal shade – whether it’s a main bedroom or a guest bedroom – think about the mood you want to set up. Stronger shades such as aubergine and damson evoke drama and stimulate the senses. The colour purple is associated with wealth so when teamed with extravagant fabrics such as sumptuous velvet you can build up a luxurious scheme that makes an opulent, even exotic statement.

At the other end of the spectrum, the lighter shades of purple are more soothing and gentle. Not so sugary sweet, lilac or soft lavender are pretty and feminine. The tone is light enough to give walls interest while remaining fairly neutral and can look appealing in pretty florals and gingham fabrics. Furnish with pale wood furniture or a traditional metal bed.

As seasons turn nature is bursting with purple autumnal shades that work so well for adding warmth and texture in our bedrooms. Rich berry shades or Highland heather hues teamed with tactile textures and earthy tones create cosy, snug-as-a-bug rooms you won’t want to leave.

Alternatively, purple can be surprisingly fresh when teamed with crisp white or complementary green and yellow. Accessorise with a soft, quilted throw and zingy cushions while a velvet upholstered chair or headboard adds a little luxury. The uplifting vibrancy will be a pleasure to wake up to.

1. Work in a vintage twist

Vintage style doesn’t mean twee country florals anymore – it’s altogether darker and more dramatic, for a sexier spin on a traditional look. Add gold accents and Art Deco-inspired lamps for extra glamour. The silky cushions, velvet upholstery and gold details put the decadence into this look. Swap them out of you want a modern-country look instead.

2. Embrace warmer tones

Retreat from the cold into a cosy haven of snug-as-a-bug quilted throws and flannel linens featuring elegant floral patterns. Begin with a neutral backdrop and white painted furniture then bring in purple printed fabrics, a painted focal wall or wall-to-floor curtains. Choose a purple tweed headboard for texture and cosy charm. Framed vintage bird prints hung on a rose-coloured wall are so romantic and co-ordinating accessories add to the feminine feel. A soft neutral carpet will balance the colour, keeping the scheme subtle.

3. Choose complementary colours

Add instant luxury with an oversized headboard. A timeless padded design will bring a little hotel-style chic to your scheme. An original gloomy space has been transformed into a restful, minimally furnished haven. Dark wood flooring and an ornate chandelier further enhance the sophisticated feel in this traditional space. Introduce animal prints in small measures. Be brave, as there are several ways even the boldest of prints can be incorporated into any home.

4. Give your bedroom a homely feel

Decorate with hedgerow hues. Choose blackberry and sloe-shaded paint colours for a luxurious look in a panelled bedroom that oozes classic style. An upholstered button-back headboard adds an extra touch of indulgence to the scheme. Take inspiration from nature with a wooden branch that acts as a holder for a lantern – perfect for a spot of bedtime reading.

5. Go for two-tone

Offset a lavish velvet headboard with a two-tone paint effect on walls and woodwork. The impressive bedhead upholstered in a dark floral pattern is the focal point of the room, and a bold mix of oversized bloom fabrics edged with fringing, studding and embroidery creates a playful vibe. A clever paint effect forms a graphic divide of the room, with the lighter upper section calming and brightening the space.

6. Rethink purple and patterns

Dare to be, well, daring with a vibrant shot of purple colour. Less risky than bold artwork, upholstery or flooring, a roll of wallpaper is relatively cheap, easy to hang (and change) and quick way to give a scheme pattern, colour and style. The tropical theme doesn’t take itself too seriously – but the fun shouldn’t end there. This patinated brass kingsize bed is the star of the show in this modern space.

7. Awaken your senses with purple accents

Replicating your favourite holiday spot is a wonderful way to make design memories a part of your every day. This rustic bedroom could be in Bali or it could be in Brighton. In a small bedroom or if space is tight keep to purples on the paler side of the spectrum, such as cool lilacs, lavenders and pinks, to keep the look light and airy and create a feeling of spaciousness. The hanging canopy, layered with lightweight fabric in a colourful ethnic print, is easy to replicate and a lovely way to add depth to the rustic mood. The sheer curtain and layered bedding make the whole look light and summery.

8. Make a statement

Add colour and edge to a simple white bedroom with a statement bed in a vibrant pink and purple floral. Choose an oversized pattern that will cover the expanse of the headboard and add impact, rather than too-small a floral, teamed with pink bedlinen and everything else kept sparse.

9. Combine pink and purple

Using variations of one colour is a sophisticated approach. In this bedroom violets, from lilac pink to deep aubergine have both masculine and feminine appeal with a bold panel at the head of bed like a swathe of the night sky. On the blush layered bed a harlequin throw exhibits a modern take on patchwork quilting. The geometric shapes pick out the rectangular lines of the abstract design rug below. A panel of ballerina pink curtains at the window softens the strong contrast in tone.

10. Wow with wallpaper

Purple is a daring shade choice for any room, but with the right mix of complementary colours, graphic effects and intelligently designed lighting, the colour can take on a serious sophistication. The large print graphic repeat of the wallpaper behind the smaller graphic of the headboard fabric works to create a layered look that is unified by the strong wall colour to the right. Dark cushions and a bright acrylic bedside light interplay for balance.

11. Focus on two complementary colours

Here is a perfect example of how purple can be a dainty accompaniment to a delicate scheme. The pretty look is brought to life with a flock of purple and orange birds flying over a beautiful eau-de-nil sky. An understated lavender headboard and cushion picks out the light amethyst feathers while simple bed linen and furniture adds to the country charm.

12. Play with purple in all its variations

Put a romantic twist on an attic bedroom with a rich, warm aubergine palette. Decorative details help to bring out the period features in this chapel-turned-country-cottage. The large-scale print livens up the neutral tones on the floor, while a Victorian wardrobe is heaving with storage space. Accessories have been kept to a minimum so as not to distract from the lovely period features.

13. Dare to go dark and dramatic

Put a romantic twist on the monochrome colour scheme with a deep aubergine and the softest shell pink. Applying a dark matt paint on embossed wallpaper creates a stunning textural effect and makes a traditional feature feel contemporary and bold. A dusky grey side table is arranged with gorgeous modern ceramics to make an arresting display, with the geometric facets of the vase tying into the pattern on the cushion.

14. Go for rich shades

Create a grown-up bedroom scheme with a co-ordinating colour palette in midnight blue, deep plum and charcoal. Paint the main wall in a flat, matt shade to showcase the bed and soft furnishings with furniture kept neat and unfussy in a sleek dark wood veneer.

15. Get creative with a hint of colour and pattern

As purple is also often associated with Romani traditions it naturally looks the part in eclectic schemes. Classic country pieces are brought up-to-date with the rich chocolate box combination and sumptuous fabrics. Brown, blue, yellow and green are elegantly pulled together and balanced by the blackcurrant silk curtains and super-sized paisley print bed linen.

16. Pretty up with purple accents

The refreshing floral feature wall marks the start of a complementary purple and green colour scheme in this modern bedroom. It is then continued with an inviting purple throw and zingy lime cushions. The neutral carpet and white furniture balance the room to keep the look bright, while a velvet chair and headboard adds a little luxury.

17. Choose subdued shades

The bed in this loft-style bedroom has been dressed simply in pale purple. Exposed brick walls and a unique customised bed featuring reclaimed antique shutters is softened by the pretty bedding. Mix and match tones of flax, oyster and lilac for a relaxed, calming, uncluttered feel to the room. ‘Oyster catcher’ motif scatter cushions add a little interest to the preloved style scene.

18. Try out purple in a teen bedroom

Purple is a great colour for teens who have grown out of baby pink, but still fancy a girlish look. Intricate patterns and quirky accessories in this vibrant scheme creates a fun folk-style look, which bursts out from the room’s fresh white wall and metal bed frame. Pops of acid green on the shelves add to the fun adolescent style.

19. Check it out

The boldness of purple makes it a good choice for masculine themes. By layering checks of different scales in soothing greys and rich purples you can build up a cosy mood with a mannish edge. Make an instant impression on a sculpted headboard by choosing a tactile classic blanket pattern with Highland charm. A violet painted border above the picture rail frames the room to make it all the more inviting.

20. Revive a tired scheme with a daring palette

‘Purple and turquoise?’ you say. Well yes, it really works, and works with ‘wow’! Alone, this dual painted purple bedroom could be dark and eerie, but a panel of turquoise floor-to-ceiling curtains and matching jewel-bright satin bed linen lifts the scheme adding uplifting energy. An artistic ragged-edge, gold Chinoiserie wallpaper above the bed makes a decorative and opulent alternative to a headboard.

21. Make it flirty and feminine

Purple was a popular choice in the 1980s and 1990s and works equally well with today’s modern trends. This ultra contemporary purple bedroom is adorned with fabulous ombre walls. The rich mulberry gradually graduates into a natural stone. A minimalist metal four-poster bed is tastefully draped with identical fabric while neutral bed linen and a curved lantern adds a hint of the Orient.

22. Opt for shades of lilac

Use crisp white, cream and amethyst to balance a rich focal wall. While still visually stunning, this rich berry is pared down with white adjacent walls, bed and pale flowing curtains. Painted furniture jumps out from the strong background, while layers of lavender and lace bed linen is charming and lady-like. On the white wall, a trio of feminine mirrors adds a vintage touch.

23. Factor in florals

Go for all-out colour with dramatic painted purple walls as the backdrop for your scheme. With such a bold colour choice, try to keep co-ordinating colours lowkey, with pale flooring, washed wood furniture and a mix of floral, stripes and spot fabrics in a calmer, muted colour palette.

24. Aim high with a distinctive headboard

Dare to be different and create the ultimate boudoir den. An exotic atmosphere is instantly created by this lustrous gold focal wallpaper and then enhanced by an oversized headboard upholstered in smartly striped velvet. Make the bed even more inviting with layer upon layer of satin bed linen in silvery shades. The opulence is completed by not one but three gold metal pendants.

