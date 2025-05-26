I’m seeing this colour in every beautiful planting scheme this summer - and Zoe Ball nails the look

Zoe Ball has unveiled her garden’s transformation, and her choice of lilac, violet and mauve blooms has convinced me that purple planting schemes are having a moment, and wow, do they look good!

Filling your garden with purple blooms is becoming an increasingly popular garden trend , and we love the romantic and dramatic framing they give to an outdoor space. It’s not just Zoe Ball’s garden either; purple planting schemes were everywhere at the Chelsea Flower Show 2025 , too.

Purple is an incredibly versatile shade. It can be both bold and dramatic, and calming, making it easy to see why it’s a popular choice. And this is how to introduce this stunning shade to your garden planting scheme this summer.

The broadcaster and presenter often shares glimpses into her beautiful home and garden. Only recently, Zoe Ball’s colourful kitchen wowed her followers. And she’s proved her mastery with colour once again with her garden transformation.

From a patch of astroturf to bold purple flower beds, Zoe showed off her transformation in honour of the beginning of the Chelsea show. Featuring every shade of purple from deep-toned geraniums to pastel daisies, the garden was packed with pretty colours.

‘I saw lots of purple flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show this year, from alliums and foxgloves to irises and lily turf. I think it's such a versatile colour in the garden, because you can go for deeper, bolder hues or stick to softer lilac shades for a cottage garden feel. It's great to see it featuring so heavily in the show gardens this year,’ says Sophie King , Garden Editor at Ideal Home.

‘There’s something about purple that feels both luxurious and soothing. This year, I’ve noticed people are really drawn to the calming, almost meditative quality of purples — think lavender, salvia, and alliums,' says Luke Newnes, new build gardening specialist, content creator and member of the Interior Squad at Hillarys.

'These shades also play well with the natural light we get in UK gardens, shifting beautifully throughout the day. Plus, purple is universally flattering: it works in contemporary, cottage, or wildlife-friendly schemes .'

What’s more, introducing purple to your garden can also make it more wildlife-friendly. In fact, bees and butterflies will flock to your garden if you plant purple flowers like agastache .

‘Purples are pollinator magnets — bees, butterflies, and even birds are drawn to them,’ says Luke.

‘I think purple will always have a place in our gardens, but right now it’s definitely having a moment. Trends come and go, but the great thing about purple is it’s timeless — it doesn’t feel as fleeting as some colour crazes. Once people see how well it works, I think many will keep it as a garden staple, even as other colours trend.’

Luke recommends planting blooms such as alliums, catmint, geraniums and caradonna to achieve a beautiful purple look.

If you’re feeling inspired, here are a few purple blooms that will help you get the look.