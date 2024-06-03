The award-winning Emma Sofa Bed is reduced by £600 - but you don't have long to snap up this comfy sofa bed

Comfortable sofa beds are not easy to find, especially for under £2000. However, the Emma Sofa Bed changed all that when it launched last May. Made by a dedicated mattress company it promised 'a sofa bed that actually feels like a bed' and earned an award in our Ideal Home bedroom awards.

However, the key sticking point with this sofa bed was always the price point of £1,999, but Emma has decided to discontinue its sofa bed and reduced the price by almost £600 to £1,399.30. The offer will only be available while stock lasts, so if you've been hunting for the best sofa bed for a guest room act fast.

Is the Emma sofa bed worth it?

Emma mattresses already have a brilliant reputation for comfort and affordability, claiming the title of 'best budget buy' in our best mattress guide with the Emma Original Mattress. They transferred this knowledge into the first Emma mattress sofa bed with an 18cm mattress. To compare, higher-end sofa beds usually only include a 12-14cm mattress, like our top-rated Darlings of Chelsea’s Bromley sofa bed, with a starting price of £2000. Most mattresses start at 25cm deep, so it does close the gap between the two.

The Emma sofa bed construction is the secret to how it can hide such a thick mattress. The sofa bed works similarly to a traditional trundle bed using two single mattresses. The single bed pulls up from underneath to make one or two single beds, or the slats can be attached to make a double bed. Both mattresses sit neatly in the under-sofa bed drawer when not in use.

Emma claims the bed is so easy to switch from lounging to sleeping that it can be set up in 10 seconds.

(Image credit: Emma)

While the sleeping credentials are good, sofa beds must look good too when not in use, and the Emma sofa bed delivers basic good looks. The options are limited as it's only available in one size: 222cm wide and 92 cm deep; and one colour: grey. However, the versatile colour and simple modern design make it perfect for fitting into almost any design scheme. It also uses a water-repellent fabric to help keep your sofa bed in good condition for longer.

In keeping with Emma's mattress in a box USP the sofa bed arrives in two boxes, one including the structure of the sofa and the other with the two mattresses. While we have tried to put it together ourselves, Emma promises that these can constructed easily with no tools needed.

Alternative sofa beds

Saying all that while we do think this is a brilliant chance to snap up a versatile and comfortable sofa bed that your in-laws won't complain about, if you're budget is a little tighter these are three great alternatives that we highly rate.