The award-winning Emma Sofa Bed is reduced by £600 - but you don't have long to snap up this comfy sofa bed
This is your final chance to buy this game-changing sofa bed as it's due to be discontinued
Comfortable sofa beds are not easy to find, especially for under £2000. However, the Emma Sofa Bed changed all that when it launched last May. Made by a dedicated mattress company it promised 'a sofa bed that actually feels like a bed' and earned an award in our Ideal Home bedroom awards.
However, the key sticking point with this sofa bed was always the price point of £1,999, but Emma has decided to discontinue its sofa bed and reduced the price by almost £600 to £1,399.30. The offer will only be available while stock lasts, so if you've been hunting for the best sofa bed for a guest room act fast.
Is the Emma sofa bed worth it?
Emma mattresses already have a brilliant reputation for comfort and affordability, claiming the title of 'best budget buy' in our best mattress guide with the Emma Original Mattress. They transferred this knowledge into the first Emma mattress sofa bed with an 18cm mattress. To compare, higher-end sofa beds usually only include a 12-14cm mattress, like our top-rated Darlings of Chelsea’s Bromley sofa bed, with a starting price of £2000. Most mattresses start at 25cm deep, so it does close the gap between the two.
The Emma sofa bed construction is the secret to how it can hide such a thick mattress. The sofa bed works similarly to a traditional trundle bed using two single mattresses. The single bed pulls up from underneath to make one or two single beds, or the slats can be attached to make a double bed. Both mattresses sit neatly in the under-sofa bed drawer when not in use.
Emma claims the bed is so easy to switch from lounging to sleeping that it can be set up in 10 seconds.
While the sleeping credentials are good, sofa beds must look good too when not in use, and the Emma sofa bed delivers basic good looks. The options are limited as it's only available in one size: 222cm wide and 92 cm deep; and one colour: grey. However, the versatile colour and simple modern design make it perfect for fitting into almost any design scheme. It also uses a water-repellent fabric to help keep your sofa bed in good condition for longer.
In keeping with Emma's mattress in a box USP the sofa bed arrives in two boxes, one including the structure of the sofa and the other with the two mattresses. While we have tried to put it together ourselves, Emma promises that these can constructed easily with no tools needed.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Alternative sofa beds
Saying all that while we do think this is a brilliant chance to snap up a versatile and comfortable sofa bed that your in-laws won't complain about, if you're budget is a little tighter these are three great alternatives that we highly rate.
Habitat's bestselling Kota sofa bed is a great option if you're looking for a double sofa bed at a brilliant price.
If you don't have much space then this compact 91cm chair bed opens up to 101cm wide, and won't break the bank.
The combination of affordable price, practical design and trendy striped pattern makes this fold-out futon chair bed a winner for us.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
-
Which type of air purifier is best for you? Experts explain the key differences between the most popular filtration methods
Air purifiers, demystified
By Jullia Joson
-
Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven review - a superstar oven that you can use indoors
Quality at-home pizza just got real for those without a garden
By Molly Cleary
-
Forget the decor, this living room got a serious storage makeover
Forget the decor, this living room got a serious storage makeover
By Laurie Davidson
-
The bedding deals you'll want on your radar – save up to 75% with today's best bedding sales
Our edit of today's best bedding deals – save up to 75% at DUSK, plus big discounts on duvets, pillows, and bed linen at The White Company, Woolroom, Soak & Sleep, and many more
By Amy Lockwood
-
The best electric blankets and heated throws for keeping warm in bed and on the sofa
Tried and tested, these are the best electric blankets and heated throws you can buy – from luxury dual-controlled doubles to the most affordable heated blankets
By Amy Lockwood
-
Aldi's affordable weighted blanket is back to help improve your sleep this winter
Feel snug and secure this winter season with this cosy weighted blanket
By Jullia Joson
-
7 stylish bedroom wall stickers to spruce your space – instantly
You can always rely on a bedroom wall sticker to add style to a room – and these ones are far from tacky
By Annie Collyer
-
The £22 pressed flower bedding that’s an Urban Outfitters dupe
Spotted: a pressed flower bedding set for just £22 from Habitat – it's reversible, too
By Annie Collyer
-
Shopping edit – 8 best bedside tables for a bedroom update
Our pick of the best bedside tables online – there's a design and style to suit all styles and sized bedrooms
By Annie Collyer
-
Shopping edit – best beds, from captivating four posters to smart storage designs
Ensure sweet dreams and more with the perfect bed to suit your home
By Tamara Kelly
-
Best headboards – and how to pick the right design for you
Our stand-out headboards will give your bedroom sass
By Holly Walsh