Can you take a sofa to the tip? You can, but these methods might be better suited to you
Getting rid of your old sofa doesn't have to be complicated
Getting rid of a sofa can be an awkward job as not all waste facilities will accommodate bulky items; however, if you’ve been wondering if you can take a sofa to the tip, then the answer is yes, but there are a few things to consider.
Even the best sofas will need replacing eventually. Once they have gone well beyond their guarantee, the seats have started to sag, or you've simply outgrown it, you need to know how to get rid of it responsibly.
While all UK tips and recycling centres accept sofas, different centres have different rules - this is everything you need to know.
Can you take a sofa to the tip?
'Sofas can be successfully disposed of at a local waste recycling centre, provided that you have the means to transport it. However, some waste recycling centres may require you to deconstruct the sofa beforehand so it can fit into the allotted space and separate the frame of the sofa from the upholstery,' says Ryan Kaila, category manager for waste and recycling at Kingfisher Direct.
Similar to getting rid of a mattress, you have to consider the size of your sofa, as like a mattress, it can be very bulky, and therefore difficult to transport if you don’t have a van. Because of this, you should consider dismantling your furniture or booking a bulky waste collection service with your local council.
‘All UK tips take sofas but have requirements on managing the size of waste. With each tip having varying rules on vehicle size and disposal rules, it’s best to ring your local authority before transporting the sofa to the tip,’ says Joana Sadovskaja, a Sofa Expert at Lovesofas.
‘Typically, taking a sofa to tip yourself is free of charge, as local councils have a responsibility to provide services that allow residents to dispose of old goods without fly-tipping.'
How else can you dispose of a sofa?
‘Some councils offer a special collection for large waste items, averaging around £35 and rising to £70-£80 at most. These fees can help individuals avoid transportation and disposal, leaving it in the hands of experts,’ says Joana.
A council collection service may be your best choice if you don’t have the means of transporting your sofa to your local tip or recycling centre, and you can typically book this through your council website.
Or, if your sofa is in good condition, you should consider donating it. Some charities, such as The British Heart Foundation, offer free furniture collection. In addition, you can list your sofa for collection on sites such as Facebook and Gumtree.
‘It’s a great and environmentally friendly way of extending the lifespan of a sofa and providing a much-needed product at a discounted cost,’ says Joana.
‘Red Cross, British Heart Foundation and Oxfam are just some of the many options available. To those considering a new sofa, I strongly advise opting to support a good cause when disposing of their old furniture.’
Getting rid of an old sofa shouldn't come with hassle, and if you're now looking for a new update, why not try these three options.
