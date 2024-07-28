Sleep experts share the mattress topper buying mistakes people always make - and what to do instead

We spend a lot of time in our beds. It’s almost 3,000 hours per year if you’re a fan of facts. So it’s important we make our beds as hospitable as possible. While a mattress is the foundation for a comfy bed, a mattress topper can be the cherry on top, but only if you buy the right one.

Mattress toppers sit on top of your mattress and offer some extra comfort. The best mattress toppers provide an extra layer of support and cushioning. This can help you keep your spine aligned and ease aches and pains – especially on your shoulders and hips. You can also get mattress toppers that help you stay cool at night if you’re liable to overheating.

As with mattresses, there’s a lot of choice out there in mattress toppers, and it's so easy to get it wrong. So we caught up with some experts on what mattress topper buying mistakes they would avoid, so you don't waste your money.



1. Buying the wrong size

You need to make sure your mattress topper fits your bed exactly. Any overhang or shortfall on the sides, and you won’t see the same benefits as one that fits properly.

‘Double-check the exact size of your mattress to ensure the mattress topper fits properly,’ says Simon Williams of the National Bed Federation. ‘This ensures the edges won't hang off the end if it is too big. Remember, you still need to fit your mattress protector and undersheet over it! If it is too small, then you won't feel the full benefit of the topper if the surface area of your mattress is not properly covered.’



(Image credit: Slumberdown)

2. Not deep enough

Not all mattress toppers are the same thickness, and therefore not all mattress toppers offer the same comfort. You need to steer clear of very thin mattress toppers, which are more akin to mattress protectors. Don’t get us wrong, the best mattress protectors are very important – but they do a very different job.

‘An important consideration is the depth of the mattress topper,’ says Laura Tudor at John Lewis & Partners. ‘This will determine the level of comfort you are receiving from the mattress topper, but how this also works with the support provided via the mattress.’

‘Generally, you should choose a mattress topper with a minimum depth of 5cm or 2 inches. Anything less and you probably aren’t going to feel the benefit,’ says Simon Williams of the National Bed Federation.

However, you should also beware very thick mattress toppers. ‘A topper that is too thin may not provide the desired comfort and support, while one that is too thick might make the mattress feel too soft,’ says Mary Love, Product & Sourcing Director at Simba.



(Image credit: Woolroom)

3. No grip

Another thing that might wake you in the night, should you choose the wrong mattress topper, is a slipping feeling. This is particularly a problem with those that move a lot at night, but can affect anyone. Opt for mattress toppers that you can secure onto your mattress well.

Toppers can slip in the night, so look for one with a non-slip fabric on the underside or fitted with elasticated corner straps that stretch over the mattress to hold it in place,’ says Simon Williams of the Bed Federation.

Having tested numerous mattress toppers, my advice would be the ones with elastic straps that loop under your mattress are the best ones to avoid any slipping. Having to readjust your topper can otherwise become a nightly hassle – and it’s a heavy job, too.



4. Avoiding buying a new mattress

Mattress toppers are great, but they’re no substitute for a new mattress . Don’t think that by buying a mattress topper you’re going to get years more out of your mattress. There are clear signs you need a new mattress – ignore them at your peril.

‘Consumers often buy a mattress topper to extend the life of a mattress that is no longer supporting the body at night,’ says Dr Oxeman from Sleep.8. ‘You should never purchase a topper expecting to change support in a worn-out mattress.’

‘Don’t make the mistake of buying a topper if you are simply trying to put off buying a new mattress,’ advises Simon Williams of the National Bed Federation. ‘If your current mattress is no longer giving you the comfort and support it once did and you aren’t sleeping as well as you did when you first bought it, you will be wasting your money buying a mattress topper. It isn’t a substitute for a properly supportive mattress.’



(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

5. Going for the wrong fibres

You spend ages labouring over what fibres to get in your mattress. You need to do the same from your mattress topper too. Different fibres will do different jobs – cooling, relieving pressure, adding comfort for example. You need to think about what you want from your mattress topper and find a filling that suits.

Like mattresses, mattress toppers come in a variety of substrates - both natural and synthetic,’ says Laura Tudor, John Lewis & Partners’ Bedroom Furniture, Filled Bedding and Mattress buyer. ‘Consider your mattress material and if you have any allergies when selecting the right mattress topper for you.’

‘When purchasing a mattress topper, people often make the mistake of overlooking the importance of the fibre it’s made of,’ says Chris Tattersall, Sleep Expert and MD of Woolroom ‘This will significantly influence the overall support, comfort, and durability of the topper, as well as the quality of your sleep. Choosing fibres that meet your individual needs is crucial.’

‘For instance, hot sleepers should avoid toppers made of feather/down or memory foam, as these materials can trap heat and cause nighttime discomfort,’ advises Chris Tattersall from Woolroom.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

6. Buying a topper that overheats you

Related to fibres, you need to choose a mattress topper carefully if you’re liable to overheating at night. You could have the most breathable mattress in the world underneath, but once you stick a topper on it, it could seriously inhibit keeping you cool in bed.

‘If you are a hot sleeper it is important to think about a mattress topper that might have cooling properties that help you to regulate your temperature whilst you sleep,’ says John Lewis & Partners’ Laura Tudor.

‘Hot sleepers should opt for mattress toppers made from natural, breathable and durable materials like wool,’ agrees Chris Tattersall from Woolroom. ‘Wool naturally regulates temperature, keeping you cool in the heat and warm in the cold, and it excels at moisture management, effectively wicking moisture away from the body compared to feather/down and synthetic options.’

Mattress toppers you can't go wrong with

FAQ

Do mattress toppers make a big difference?

From my years of testing mattress toppers, I can say hand on heart that yes mattress toppers make a big difference.

As long as you’re not expecting it to revamp a tired mattress entirely, that is.

I find mattress toppers brilliant for an extra layer of comfort – if you find a mattress is too firm, they are great for softening it up. Signs your mattress is too firm include pins and needles, and waking up with sore shoulders or hips.

This is only really relevant though if you have a decent mattress to start with. ‘Mattress toppers can help reduce pressure on the body and decrease pain but long term it is better to purchase the correct mattress,’ says Dr Oxeman, sleep expert and Chief Global Sleep Science Officer at Sleep.8.



How many inches of a mattress topper is best?

As we’ve already explored, the thickness of your mattress topper can have a real impact on its performance. Too thin and you won’t feel any discernible difference. Too thick and it’ll be too soft. You want to look for at least 5cm of thickness, and 10cm at the most.

One last tip from a mattress-topper devotee: buy deep fitted sheets and mattress protectors to allow for the extra depth the mattress topper creates.



