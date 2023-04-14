Win the best night’s sleep of your life with Panda

Spring is the perfect time to reassess your sleeping set-up. Summer is creeping over the windowsill, and getting your bedding right for the warmer weather is just as crucial for a good night's sleep as it is when trying to stay warm in winter.

If your bed could do with a refresh, Panda is offering one lucky winner the chance to transform their bedtime experience. You could get your hands on Panda’s Hybrid Bamboo Mattress, two Hybrid Pillows, a Cloud Bamboo Duvet and Waterproof Mattress Protector, a prize in total worth over £2,200. You can enter the competition on the website (opens in new tab) until the 31st of April.

Why you need to know about Panda Hybrid Bamboo Mattress

Panda’s innovative Bamboo Hybrid Mattress (opens in new tab) is the world’s most advanced, breathable mattress. Usually starting at £950 for a single, it fuses the latest sleep science with the benefits of bamboo to create a mattress that optimises airflow and offers orthopaedic grade support.

The mattress itself is made up of six different layers, each serving a key purpose. The BioCell Foam™ is designed to keep you at the perfect temperature all night and OrthoAlign Foam™ offers high levels of comfort and support. The other four layers work with these for a comfortable and peaceful night's sleep.

If you need further evidence of Panda’s top-quality products, we awarded the Panda Hybrid Bamboo Memory Foam Pillow 5 stars in our round-up of the best pillows you can buy. Memory foam can be divisive, but this pillow converted even our most memory foam-averse reviewers.

The pillow, priced at £89.95, is perfect for sleeping in warm and cold weather, using active O 2 Micro-Pods to direct airflow to prevent overheating and maintain that fresh and cool pillow feeling all night long. It also includes orthopaedic grade, adaptive CharcoCell Foam™, which contours to your sleeping position for a luxurious night's sleep.

You can enter the competition on the website (opens in new tab) until the 31st of April. Only one winner can claim the bumper loot of sleep essentials. However, don’t let that hold you back from experiencing the luxury of Panda’s bamboo bedding.

You can treat yourself to the Panda Cloud bedding bundle from £270, which includes bamboo bed linens, two Hybrid Panda pillows, and the aptly named Cloud Bamboo Duvet. The Bamboo Duvet is 10.5 tog, which Panda promises will see you right through from winter to summer. It is vegan-friendly filled half with cosy bamboo and the other half with Nano TPU™, giving the duvet that excellent cloud feel.

Enter the competition now (opens in new tab), but don’t forget to spend a few minutes exploring Panda’s range of bedding to add to your bedroom wishlist.