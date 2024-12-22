7 insider tricks to make a mattress feel more expensive, according to sleep and bedding experts

Choosing a new mattress is a big decision. There are loads of different factors to consider, and one of them is certainly your budget.

Yes, finding the best mattress for you is the priority, and you might be wondering: is an expensive mattress really worth it? And while we can all dream – you may have a budget that doesn’t afford you the full bells and whistles mattress that costs £1000s.

A double mattress can cost anything from around £150 to £1000s. Our top-rated mattress – the Simba Hybrid Original – costs £799 for a double.

But fear not if your budget doesn’t stretch quite that far. There are things you can do to make a more-value mattress feel expensive. As a sleep-product reviewer I’ve tested loads of tips and tricks on how to give a mattress a makeover. And I’ve also spoken to some industry insiders to find out what they’d do to make a budget mattress feel like a more-expensive one.

1. Invest in a mattress topper

(Image credit: Scooms)

The number one thing all the experts I spoke to – and which I agree with through personal experience – is to invest in a mattress topper . This will transform your mattress.

However beware: if your mattress is very old and in need of replacement, a mattress topper isn’t going to save it for very long. But for these purposes, we’re thinking you’ve bought a budget mattress which is newish and you just want to give it a little more oomph.

‘A mattress topper could help to totally transform a bed that isn’t right and make it feel more luxurious,’ says Emma Beck, Buying and Merchandising Manager at Bensons for Beds.

You might be wondering which mattress topper is best. If overheating or night sweats are the problem, natural fibres are unmatched for sorting out this problem.

‘For the ultimate in luxury invest in a natural 100% wool or down topper, which will provide a sumptuous plush feel,’ counsels Emma from Bensons for Beds.

‘Start by enhancing [your mattress’] comfort and breathability with a wool mattress topper,’ says Chris Tattersall, sleep expert and MD at Woolroom. ‘This adds a layer of plushness while also naturally regulating your temperature and transporting moisture away from your body throughout the night. The most coveted nights of sleep are those that leave you waking feeling refreshed and well-rested, so you need to make sure the bedding you lie on creates an environment that supports deep, natural sleep without any disruptions from overheating or allergy flare-ups.’

If wool isn’t your thing, there are synthetic options that are worth considering. ‘A high-quality memory foam topper or latex-made firmer mattress topper, for example, can help to take the pressure off of sore joints with their contouring performance,’ advises Emma from Bensons for Beds. ‘A cosy and plush soft microfibre or hollowfibre topper, meanwhile, may help you to get a better night’s sleep on a mattress that was previously too hard for your liking.

Simba Hybrid Topper £299 at Simba Sleep This topper includes a memory foam top layer alongside springs adding extra cushioning and support. Panda the Topper £99.95 at Panda This memory foam topper is breathable and available in a wide range of size options. Woolroom Deluxe Wool Mattress Topper £127.49 at The Wool Room UK This natural mattress topper is made from wool and ideal for hot sleepers looking for extra comfort and temperature regulation.

2. Flip and rotate

(Image credit: Future/ Heather Young)

Mattress care is so important to keep your mattress at its best. Many mattresses require regular flipping and/or rotating. This spreads the load out in your mattress so the same points don’t get worn out.

‘Another hack to make your mattress feel more expensive is to flip and rotate it at regular intervals to ensure your bed always feels supportive, comfortable and doesn’t result in any sagging,’ says Chris from Woolroom. ‘The process of turning will allow the natural fillings within your mattress to settle or “bed down” evenly across the mattress, providing the optimum level of comfort for you and for the life of the mattress too.’

‘Regularly cleaning, airing and rotating it from top to toe or fully turning it over (if it’s supposed to be turned) can all help to prolong a mattress’s life and ensure it feels comfortable night after night. You should check the care label for instructions specific to your mattress,’ advises Emma from Bensons for Beds.

3. Clean your mattress

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

As Emma alluded to just there, hygiene is essential and will make your mattress feel much more comfortable to sleep on.

‘Cleaning your mattress will also help to give it a freshness boost, making it feel and look as good as new,’ agrees Chris from Woolroom.

You might be wondering how to clean your mattress. Chris from Woolroom gave me his tips – particularly useful if you’ve got a wool mattress.

‘Use a clean, soft-bristle brush to remove surface debris and dust,’ says Chris. ‘If you must use a vacuum cleaner, ensure that it is set to a very low suction to prevent the filling inside the mattress from moving around. If you are trying to remove stains, spread baking soda over your mattress, use a dry sponge or cloth to gently rub it in, then leave it to absorb moisture, neutralise odours and loosen dirt and dust. After 30 minutes to a few hours, pop your mattress on its side and use a stiff brush to remove the baking soda and then repeat on the opposite side.’

I would particularly recommend a Lakeland mattress vacuum, which includes a UV light that blitzes germs and dust mites.

‘It is generally recommended to follow this method 1-2 times a year to banish bacteria build-up,’ adds Chris from Woolroom.

To keep things as hygienic as possible, invest in a good mattress protector too. In fact, get two so you have one on your bed while the other one is being washed.

4. Get air into your bedroom

(Image credit: Future/Chris Snook)

Airing out your mattress is essential, especially if you want to avoid a mouldy mattress.

‘The most effective and gentle approach to cleaning a mattress filled with natural materials is to simply open your bedroom window,’ advises Chris from Woolroom. ‘It sounds basic, but mattresses filled with natural materials, such as wool, possess inherent antibacterial and self-cleaning properties, allowing them to breathe and cleanse themselves naturally.’

Whether you have a natural mattress or synthetic, it’s a great idea to throw open the windows to allow air to circulate around your mattress. This will keep your mattress fresh and make it feel more comfortable.

If you want to go an extra step further, you could invest in a dehumidifier or air purifier to speed up the process.

5. Upgrade your bed linen

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

As someone who has just invested in some new bed linen, I am an advocate of updating your bed linen to make your bed feel more comfortable. It’s not just transformed my bedroom, but made my mattress feel more comfortable too.

‘New bedding can be a game changer when it comes to luxurious comfort and is capable of making you feel as though you have just slipped into a plush boutique hotel bed,’ says Emma from Bensons for Beds. ‘Think opulent Egyptian cotton for the ultimate in soft tactile breathable comfort, or a high thread count cotton sateen material (the higher the thread count the softer the feel) finely weaved to create a lustrous sheen and silky feel to elevate your sleeping environment.’

Are you wondering is expensive bed linen really worth it? I would always recommend spending within your budget. But broadly you do get what you pay for with bed linen.

6. Take a look at your bed base

Your bed base will have a huge impact on how your mattress feels. Yes, this is an expensive consideration but if you have a tired bed base it could be actively damaging your mattress.

If you want to take it one step further, Emma from Bensons for Beds advises on a thoroughly modern bed base: ‘An adjustable electric powered bed base can revolutionise your sleep. These bases allow you to elevate your legs or upper part of your body independently, (or both at once) enabling you to find the most comfortable position for reading or watching TV in bed, all at the touch of a button. You can even set your resting position to be different from your sleeping partner so there is no need to compromise on comfort!’

7. Invest in good pillows

(Image credit: Future Plc/Carolyn Barber)

Pillows can make or break your mattress, and it’s really important you have pillows that work with and not against your mattress.

‘Not only can the best pillows make your head feel as though it’s floating on a cloud, but more importantly, the right pillow can alleviate neck pain and correctly align the spine for the ideal sleeping position,’ says Emma from Bensons for Beds.

‘Pillows are available with a myriad of different fillings, from plush Hungarian goose down, for that sinking in feeling, resilient bounce back latex providing firmer yet comfortable support to pressure relieving memory foam,’ continues Emma. ‘There are even 100% British wool pillows, which are breathable and help regulate body temperature by wicking moisture away from the head and neck.’

If you’re wondering what to consider before buying a pillow, definitely research the right pillow for your sleeping position to get a pillow that’s optimal for you. If you're stuck the Simba Hybrid pillow is our top-rated pillow that can be adjusted to suit most people.

It's not just the mattress that makes for a luxurious night's sleep, factor in all the other features to give you that feeling of dozing off in an expensive hotel bed.