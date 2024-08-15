What is a click clack sofa bed? What you need to know about this affordable option

Sofa beds are the perfect solution for small spaces, and when you don’t need a bed all of the time but the option would be nice. There’s a plethora of sofa beds out there, so finding one that’s comfortable for guests and won’t break the bank is a bit bewildering.

The best sofa beds should be the perfect balance of a good bed and a good sofa. And if they look good in your home, all the better. After all, they are – more often than not – going to be a sofa more often than they are a bed.

Enter stage right the click-clack sofa bed. These simple, easy-to-use sofa beds look great and are relatively cheap. Having written about sleep for years, I’m taking you on a deep dive into the world of this popular sofa bed style.



How do click clack sofas work?

Click-clack sofa beds look a little like an L shape, which can then fold flat thanks to a hinge in the middle.

'The name of these types of sofa beds comes from the sound that you may hear when changing the sofa into a bed in two easy actions,' says Megan Thompson, Buyer at Bensons For Beds.

'Just like fold-out sofa beds, click-clack sofa beds are easy to assemble - the front of the sofa is pulled forward slightly and the back of the sofa folded down flat before being positioned to meet with the seat of the sofa to form a bed.'

'Click- clack sofas have a simple mechanism that adjusts the backrest into different positions, typically upright, reclined and flat,' explains Jade Crooks, Commercial Director at DUSK .

‘Click-clack sofa beds require you to unzip and pull out the discreet support legs before dropping down the sofa back to turn it into a bed,' says Megan from Benson for Beds. ‘Once your sofa bed is open, simply add the bedding and pillows, and you’re all set.’



Why are Click Clack sofas so affordable?

You can get a click-clack sofa bed from IKEA for less than £100. Is it going to be comfortable? We can’t attest to that.

But generally, these sofa beds start at around the £300 mark, for example, the Habitat Kota bed that is our top-rated budget sofa bed is £399 at full price. This is a great price is you’re on a tight budget – kitting out your first home, perhaps. Or just need something no frills for an office or playroom.

So you might be wondering how it’s possible this type of sofa bed is so much cheaper than others. Well, it’s the pure simplicity of it.

'Click clack sofas are typically a more affordable option as the click clack mechanism is relatively straightforward and inexpensive to make, compared to a more complex sofa bed, says Jade Crooks from DUSK. 'They are also usually simpler in design, requiring less material and time to produce.'

Are click clack sofa beds comfortable?

As with any good mattress , it comes down to a few factors on comfort. Think about your personal preference for tension, for one. If you’re not going to be sleeping on the sofa bed yourself, go for something medium tension wise – most people find this comfortable for a few nights.

It’s worth bearing in mind that click clack sofas are designed for occasional use as a bed. Using them long term isn’t generally recommended. ‘Click clack sofa beds are designed for short-term use, rather than everyday sleeping so comfort can vary depending on which one you buy,’ says Jade from DUSK.

Essentially, manage your expectations on comfort levels here. Click Clack sofa beds tend to be a functional item of furniture rather than a sumptuous haven of comfort. In my experience they are on the firm side. Many of them have been able to keep the cost low and ease of use straightforward by forgoing the additional mattress that some sofa beds include, instead, you are relying on the comfort of the seat material.

Going back to your options. There is also the base of your sofa bed to think of. ‘As with any bed, there are a few different factors to consider when looking at comfort, such as the mechanism and the mattress, which can all have an impact on the overall feel of the finished product,’ says Megan, a buyer at Bensons for Beds.

Although potentially more expensive initially, it pays long-term to put a bit of a financial investment behind your click-clack sofa bed purchase. The last thing you want to do is fork out for a crazily cheap one, sleep on it once and realise it’s not actually viable as a bed. Or buy one with a hinge that can’t take the strain. You’re then just going to have to reach into your pockets again to buy a better one.

As with mattresses, the filling on the sofa is going to have a big impact on your comfort when you sit or sleep. ‘A pocket-sprung sofa bed will generally be more comfortable than one with foam or fibre fillings – this is not just for click clacks but for all sofa beds,’ says Megan.

‘For ultimate comfort, choose a good quality click clack bed with plush fibre filling,’ agrees Jade from DUSK.

A top tip is to go into shops and try the sofa bed before you buy. ‘I’d always recommend going into a showroom and testing a sofa bed first to ensure that you’re comfortable with the mechanisms,’ says Nicky Line, Loaf’s Chief Product Officer. ‘Have a lie down and put your feet up with a good book – you need to make sure that it’s nice and comfy for your guests.’



What’s the difference between a click clack and a futon?

Futons are slightly different to click-clack sofa beds, although both are considered affordable types of sofa beds. Futons are generally a fairly utilitarian wooden base with a sleeping pad folded on top. Click Clacks are an all-in-one situation.

‘The main difference is that a futon has a separate mattress and frame, which requires more assembly than an all-in-one click clack sofa,’ says Jade Crooks from DUSK.

And if you’ve ever made up a futon, or installed one, you know they can be cumbersome to operate. Click Clacks are a simpler proposition. This is because futons are designed to be beds that fold, rather than sofas that can become beds.

‘A click clack sofa bed has a dual purpose of also being a sofa, whereas a futon is usually seen just as a bed that folds up to save space,’ says Megan from Benson for Beds. ‘This means a click clack is ideal for guest rooms and/or office spaces that can then be easily turned into a sleeping space – more of a permanent product in the home.’

There’s also style to think about here. ‘Click clack sofas usually look more modern and streamlined, while futons tend to have a more traditional or casual appearance,’ says Jade.

‘In my opinion, a click clack sofa bed is generally more comfortable than a futon,’ says Megan from Bensons for Beds. ‘[A click clack sofa] is raised off the floor and, depending on the model, could include pocket springs to make it a more comfortable sleep than a futon.’

How do you make a click clack sofa bed comfortable?

It’s all about the extras with a click clack sofa. You can tweak your accessories until you find a comfort level you’re happy with.

‘To make your click clack sofa bed even more comfortable for you or your guest, add a mattress topper ,’ says DUSK’s Jade.

And, as with all beds, the finishing touches need some thought. ‘To finish off, use high-quality bedding and pillows to ensure maximum comfort and a great night’s sleep.’ says Jade from DUSK.

Our favourite click clack sofa beds

Habitat Kota Large Sofa Bed £399 at Argos This sofa bed is a best-seller for a reason. For a relatively low price, you get spacious sofa and sleeping surface. Habitat Roma Sofa Bed £230 at Argos Click clack chair beds are a great alternative to sofa beds if you're short on space.