Best coffee machine 2021: 8 options for your morning and noon caffeine-fix

Like coffee? Then you are going to LOVE these best coffee machines we’ve found for you. In fact, we’ve tried and tested most of them (those with a star rating) in our own homes so we know exactly what you can expect when you part with your cash.

Since the majority of us have either been working from home or home schooling (or both) of late, having access to the best coffee machines whilst your favourite coffee shop is closed for the foreseeable has been invaluable. And who’s to say that when things get back to ‘normal’ we won’t stay dependant on having a nice fresh brew on demand? One of these machines has meant that we’ve been able to flex our barista skills to make creamy cappuccinos, frothy lattes and straight-talking americanos. Of course, along with the variety of coffee drinks comes a variety of coffee machines which all differ somewhat depending on functionalities, price and so on and so forth.

This is where we come in. The coffee machines featured in this guide have all been tested as you would use them at home. We’ve considered the type of coffee machine – pod coffee machine, bean-to-cup coffee machine, filter coffee machines and espresso coffee machines – to cater for the varying household demands. With this comes the job of deciphering usability, maintenance, the amount of space the machine takes up, upfront costs and running costs. It’s (not) been a hard job! We like coffee as much as you probably do, maybe even a shot more.

Keep scrolling to see which of the best coffee machines in the UK made our shortlist. The handy pricing widget underneath the products will ALWAYS display the best price, too, so you don’t need to go elsewhere to track down a good deal either.

1. Breville barista mini coffee machine

The best coffee machine for every coffee imaginable

Best for: all coffees

Type of coffee: ground

Pressure: 15 bar

No. of cups: up to 2

What we like: makes a lovely coffee, easy to set-up and maintain, compact so doesn’t take up too much space

What we don’t like: no adjustable mug height, stainless steel easier marks

This coffee machine will help you to hone in on those barista skills which you thought you never had. It is a little faff to set up each time you want a coffee BUT it the end result is so worth it. You’ll need to add fresh water to the 2 litre reservoir tank, heat your mug with the steam wand (if you desire), froth your milk in the jug, fill up the one or two shot espresso discs and hit the button. It’ll make an americano, latte, flat white, or cappuccino but you may have to perfect those swirls on the top with the milk jug and frother.

A point worth mentioning is that try not to fill up the shots with coffee. There will be a resistance when you go to secure the handle, and will be tempted to force it. Don’t do this. Just tip some of the coffee grounds back into the bag.

Cleaning and maintenance is easy but will need regular attention to keep it look in tip-top condition. The stainless steel shell will need a buff-up every other day, and the drop tray emptied as and when too.

Ideal Home rating 4.5 out of 5 stars

2. Lavazza A Modo Mio Tiny

Best pod coffee machine for small spaces

Best for: space saving

Type of coffee: pod

Pressure: 15 bar

No. of cups: 1

What we like: easy to use, mega good value

What we don’t like: limited to just Espresso and tiny cups

Small kitchen? Short on space? This pod coffee machine from Lavazza will fit in nicely. It’s in the name – ‘Tiny’ – so won’t take up much space, yet will make a statement not only on how it looks but also because it’ll make a punchy coffee. The entire range of Lavazza A Modo Mio pods are compatible with the Lavazza Tiny which means that you can opt for a selection of espressos when ever you want them. The good thing here is that the pods are made with an innovative, compostable biopolymer, which means that they’ll naturally biodegrade.

Keeping the machine clean is pretty straight forward. You’ll just need to run a cycle WITHOUT a pod inserted to flush out the system. It would also be worth just wiping it down with a damp cloth to remove any finger marks or coffee spills.

Ideal Home rating 4 out of 5 stars

3. Smeg DCF02

Best filter coffee machine

Best for: making a really good filter coffee

Type of coffee: ground

Pressure: n/a

No. of cups: up to 10

What we like: excellent filter, feels really sturdy, available in six (lovely) colours

What we don’t like: bulky ‘small’ design, a little tricky to fill up the water tank

We fell in love with this filter coffee machine from Smeg the moment we saw it. It’s a very neat, simple design which is available in a suite of colours so it can be bought to match your kitchen decor. On the subject of design, however, it is a little bulky and can take up a fair amount of space in a small kitchen. It’s also a little tricky to fill up the water tank but there are ways round that, such as pulling the coffee machine away from the wall and from underneath the wall units. Not ideal but it solves for the problem – for us it did, anyway.

It uses filter coffee to make a quick and easy fresh brew for up to ten. If there’s less than ten of you then you can simply use less water, or just more coffee. A keep warm plate will unsurprisingly keep the coffee warm for you, too, but not for much longer than a couple of hours. Oh and another thing to note is to NOT turn off the machine at the plug after each use because all settings will be cleared. It’ll mean that you’ll need to run through the set-up process again, and no-one has time for that.

Ideal Home rating 4.5 out of 5 stars

4. Sage The Barista Pro SES878BSS coffee machine

Best bean to cup coffee machine

Best for: making a coffee from scratch

Type of coffee: beans

Pressure: 15 bar

No. of cups: 10

What we like: super quick to heat up, easy to use, impressive steam wand

What we don’t like: if stainless steel is not for you

As you can probably tell, we are BIG fans of coffee so we’re easily impressed when we find a machine which can grind, brew and make a delicious brew. This is a pretty expensive coffee machine – we give you that – but if you are a regular punter down at the local coffee house then you’ll soon earn your money back with one of these. You’ll also have coffee on tap which is a welcomed relief with all that working from home and home schooling the majority of us have been doing for the past year-or-so.

The burr grinder will work its magic on coffee beans of your choice which can be adjusted, if needed. It’ll heat up in about three seconds so you won’t be waiting long for your next caffeine-fix. And that steam wand is simply FAB which will see you flex those evolving barista skills. Just one thing to note: the stainless steel version of this coffee machine will mark easily, although (technically) it’s brushed.

5. Melitta Barista TS Smart coffee machine

Best smart coffee machine

Best for: smart features

Type of coffee: beans

Pressure: 15 bar

No. of cups: 10

What we like: we LOVE the smart features, it makes a good coffee

What we don’t like: a little hefty for small kitchens

This coffee machine does it all. It’s a super smart choice in more ways than one; from the grinding of the beans to the frothing of the milk, which can all be controlled on your smartphone. Yep we know. Impressive stuff.

Making an espressos or cappuccino is spot on, as you’d hope – but there are actually 21 coffee recipes you can create. The onboard milk frother is super easy to use and effective, too, plus it self-cleans, which is ALWAYS a win for us. And – if you’re into grinding your own coffee beans – then you’ll be happy to know that the integrated grinder is quiet when operating; that said, there’s the option, as with most models of this type, to use pre-ground coffee, too.

Usability-wise, we’re overwhelmed (in a good way) by the smartness. You just need to download the app, which allows you to control the coffee machine from your smartphone. Your favourite coffee choices can be saved so you’ll always get the cup you want, and there are some useful tips on getting the best from your coffee machine, too. More on those coffee choices: this machine has the My Coffee Memory function which has the ability to save the coffee preferences of up to eight people, and four pre-programmed classic specialities: espresso, cafe creme, cappuccino and latte macchiato. It’ll even just give you hot water, too, should anyone dare to ask for tea instead.

Ideal Home rating 5 out of 5 stars

6. Morphy Richards Verve Pour Over Coffee Machine

Best coffee machine for value

Best for: value

Type of coffee: ground

Pressure: n/a

No. of cups: up to 12

What we like: makes a good coffee, easy to set up, affordable

What we don’t like: hot plate doesn’t stay on for long, clock is difficult to read in low light

A filter coffee machine offers excellent value for money; the coffee grounds can be bought from the supermarket and the machine itself can be picked up for circa £50. And this coffee machine from Morphy Richards is no exception.

We love how full-flavoured the coffee is. This is all down to the pour over shower head and cupcake filters which evenly disperses water over the coffee grounds to release all those lovely rich flavours and aromas. It’s also super easy to use with a coffee strength selector and programmable timer. This means that you’ll also have total control over exactly how you want your coffee. Have guests coming over post-lockdown? You can pop a brew on for 12 with this coffee machine. Anything less and you’ve over calculated how much coffee you’ll need then you’re going to have to drink-up (or pour it away) if you want a warm coffee because the hotplate won’t keep it long for much longer than 20 minutes.

7. Nescafe Dolce Gusto Genio Plus

Best coffee machine for cold brews

Best for: cold brews

Type of coffee: pod

Pressure: 15 bar

No. of cups: 1

What we like: easy to set up and use, suitable for use with cups and mugs

What we don’t like: pods are NOT recyclable in household waste

If you like to use a pod coffee machine, and like cold drinks then, this coffee machine from Nespresso ticks all the right boxes. It’s so versatile. As with many pod coffee machines you have access to a pantry-full of variety of drinks, too. During testing it was all these things which really impressed us, along with just how compact it is which was a relief for our reviewer who has very limited workspace.

To prepare for its first use, just a couple of system rinse-throughs were required. And then to make a drink it was just a case of opting for a pod, filling the 0.8 litre water tank and selecting the correct setting. It’s worth looking at the instructions on the pod packets so you get the correct temperature settings and strength, as they all differ slightly. For example, if you’re expecting a milkshake but end up with a hot chocolate although it’s not exactly the end of the world but it may just be something which you simple do not fancy at that time.

There’s not too much cleaning and maintenance required on this coffee machine, although you may want to wipe it down every other day or so. After a couple of heavy months you’ll noticed that the automatic descaling alert will light up on the hood. Some descaling solution will need to be bought for £5.80 (for 2 bottles) at Dolce Gusto and instructions will need to be followed, but that’s all there is to it. Just a couple of things to note about the pods, however: they are NOT recyclable with your household waste and just be careful handling them after making a hot drink because they can be very warm.

Ideal Home rating 4 out of 5 stars

8. Russell Hobbs Brew & Go 22630

Best coffee machine for on-the-go

Best for: travelling

Type of coffee: ground

Pressure: n/a

No. of cups: one

What we like: it has a programmable timer, comes with a travel mug

What we don’t like: only suitable for single use

If you still want to enjoy a fresh filter coffee as you’re going about your days outdoors then this option from Russell Hobbs is worth considering. Sure, there’s reusable coffee cups which can quickly make you a coffee using the instant coffee granules and then there’s your local coffee house BUT this way you can save some money, and have it just as you walk out the door.

Things to note is that it features a handy 24-hour programmable timer so you can schedule when you want your coffee ready for you to pick up. And it comes with a travel mug which, by the way, is not insulated so getting a sleeve for it would make sense.

How we test coffee machines

It’s a tough job but someone has to do it, right? We like to get hands-on experience with as many products as we can before featuring in our buyer’s guide, and if we get to drink the rewards – even better! We understand that there’s A LOT of choice out there when finding the best coffee machine and, really, the only way to find out which one will be the most suitable for your lifestyle is to test one out for size. This is not always possible though, we get that, so luckily that’s where we can help…

Whenever we hear of a new coffee machine or we want to find out more about an already popular option, we call them in. We go for testing the pod coffee machines, espresso coffee machines, filter coffee machines or bean to cup coffee machines for a number of weeks (or months) to get a better understanding about how they work. Sometimes we can even keep the coffee machine on review, meaning that we’ll continue to use it and update you as we go. All the important factors such as ease of use, cleaning and maintenance and cost to run are all considered. We even take into account other user reviews we see on retailer and brand websites so no stone is left unturned when reporting back to you.

What is the best coffee machine?

To recap, our favourite coffee machine for 2021 is the Breville barista mini coffee machine. It’s relatively inexpensive and gives you the opportunity to practice making all sorts of coffees. Our reviewer even made a few hot chocolates with the steam wand. The machine doesn’t take up too much space on the kitchen side, either, plus it’s easy to keep clean so long as you keep on top of it.