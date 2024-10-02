You can save up to £400 on Sage coffee machines right now - these are our tried and tested favourites
We've tested them all - and these are the ones we'd recommend
A Sage coffee machine is a serious status symbol. And not only do these stainless steel machines look simply phenomenal, but the performance of them is second to none. After testing dozens of coffee machines, our pick of the best coffee machines overall is easily the Sage Barista Express Impress, which has and in-built grinder and tamping.
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, my recommendations wouldn't mean much if I didn't try them out for myself first. That's why I'm happy to tell you I'm a signed up Sage fan myself, with the Barista Express Impress being my favourite product I've ever tested, out of hundreds.
It's not just the Express Impress we've tried at Ideal Home either. Between myself and testing team, we've pretty much covered the lot, and for user friendliness and incredible tasting coffee, you won't do better than a Sage machine. Here's our favourite picks to make picking your own stainless steel Sage easier.
Sage's autumn sale
Right now you can pick up a Sage coffee machine for less thanks to the brand's sale, which is applied across a variety of products, including their air fryer, the Sage Smart Oven Air Fryer, which is now £279.95 down from £329.95. Here are the best reductions.
Our top-rated coffee machine of all time is now £80 cheaper for a limited time.
If you want a Sage machine with a touch screen (oooh, fancy!) then right now is a great time to pick one up in the brand's sale.
Which Sage coffee machine should you buy?
The thing that sets the Barista Express Impress apart from other Sage machines is the integrated tamping system, which uses a one armed bandit to keep mess to a minimum and to get your espressos just right. It's a very adjustable machine, but if you're less fussed about tinkering with it, it's also very straightforward to use once you've set it up. This is my coffee machine of choice, and I love that with the touch of two buttons, I can get the most delicious coffee of my life in my own home. The slicked back control panel and stainless steel details mean I think it's the prettiest choice too.
Our Sage Barista Express Impress coffee machine review has the full details.
While the Impress Express is our favourite, this machine is the pinnacle of at home coffee. If you're looking for a Sage machine to upgrade to, this is it. Our tester was bowled over by the automatic milk frothing capabilities of this machine, including for plant milk and the truly extensive range of grind settings. The touch screen and automated settings means you can go handsfree if you like, and the coffee is unbelievably great to taste. The things we don't like? It's eye wateringly pricey and switching out the beans out of the hopper can be tricky.
Our Sage Barista Touch Impress review has the full details.
While the first two options in this list are the best bean to cup coffee machines, the Bambino is a classic espresso machine and does not have an integrated grinder. We delved into the full differences in our feature on the Sage Barista Express Impress vs the Bambino, but in short: this means that you'll pay a lot less, but you do lose the convenience of the all-in-one process.
As with all Sage machines we've tried, our reviewer Millie (who previously was our Head of Testing) found everything about this machine to be super high quality, though she did say that brewing was a little noisy. If you're on a budget, or if you already have a grinder you love for your beans, the Sage Bambino is a more affordable machine that'll still give you a superstar performance.
Our Sage Bambino review has the full details.
This version of the Barista Express is not quite as sophisticated as the Impress Express, which has a built-in tamping system. However, it does have a plethora of customisable settings for the ultimate coffee lover, and our reviewer found it makes simply stunning coffee with a delightful crema. Our reviewer Amy Lockwood found that the automatic dosing could be easier to operate, but on the whole it's a very capable machine for coffee lovers.
Our Sage The Barista Express BES875UK review has the full details.
It can be debated whether this is a Sage machine proper, as it's the exception on this list as it's a pod coffee machine. But it was created in collaboration with Sage, and blew me away when I tested a host of pod coffee machines at our test centre. It has automatic milk frothing settings, which means you won't need to learn to be an amateur barista to have top-quality coffee, and it has a much higher quality construction than any other coffee machine we've tried. Coffee-wise, if you've graduated to fresh beans or even ground coffee the taste of pods here might be a step down but if it's ultimate convenience you want, this machine is a winner.
Our Nespresso Vertuo Creatista by Sage review has the full details.
How we tested the best Sage coffee machines
Either I or a member of the team rigorously test every product we recommend at Ideal Home as per our testing protocol, so that you know you can trust what we have to say. We've tested all of these Sage machines long term in our homes, so know exactly what they are like as an investment, not just to make one cup of coffee.
During our tests, we evaluate how easy each machine is to set up and use for that first cup of coffee, as well as how the quality of the machine lasts over time. We also test the milk frothing capabilities of each machine if present. Cleaning is very important to keep coffee machines like this in the best possible condition too, so we've also factored in how easy the machine is keep in good shape, as well as how adjustable and customisable the settings are.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
When she's not thinking or writing about kitchen appliances, she loves getting around London exploring new places, going for a dip at the Ladies’ Pond and consuming every bit of pop culture she can get her hands on.
