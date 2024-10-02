You can save up to £400 on Sage coffee machines right now - these are our tried and tested favourites

A Sage coffee machine is a serious status symbol. And not only do these stainless steel machines look simply phenomenal, but the performance of them is second to none. After testing dozens of coffee machines, our pick of the best coffee machines overall is easily the Sage Barista Express Impress, which has and in-built grinder and tamping.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, my recommendations wouldn't mean much if I didn't try them out for myself first. That's why I'm happy to tell you I'm a signed up Sage fan myself, with the Barista Express Impress being my favourite product I've ever tested, out of hundreds.

It's not just the Express Impress we've tried at Ideal Home either. Between myself and testing team, we've pretty much covered the lot, and for user friendliness and incredible tasting coffee, you won't do better than a Sage machine. Here's our favourite picks to make picking your own stainless steel Sage easier.

Sage's autumn sale

Right now you can pick up a Sage coffee machine for less thanks to the brand's sale, which is applied across a variety of products, including their air fryer, the Sage Smart Oven Air Fryer, which is now £279.95 down from £329.95. Here are the best reductions.

Which Sage coffee machine should you buy?

How we tested the best Sage coffee machines

Either I or a member of the team rigorously test every product we recommend at Ideal Home as per our testing protocol, so that you know you can trust what we have to say. We've tested all of these Sage machines long term in our homes, so know exactly what they are like as an investment, not just to make one cup of coffee.

During our tests, we evaluate how easy each machine is to set up and use for that first cup of coffee, as well as how the quality of the machine lasts over time. We also test the milk frothing capabilities of each machine if present. Cleaning is very important to keep coffee machines like this in the best possible condition too, so we've also factored in how easy the machine is keep in good shape, as well as how adjustable and customisable the settings are.