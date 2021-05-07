Best upholstery cleaner – 5 top buys to add to your cleaning cupboard

Searching for the very best upholstery cleaner to add to your cleaning arsenal? Smart idea. An upholstery cleaner – especially one of these top-rated buys – has the power to remove tough and stubborn stains from everything including sofas and armchairs, carpets and rugs, and even curtains. You can even use an upholstery cleaner on an otherwise tired-looking piece of furniture, to give it a new lease of life. Easy stuff.
The majority of upholstery cleaners come in the form of a spray bottle so that you can target the area in which you want to clean or refresh, easily. They usually don’t need diluting, too, so it’s just a case of spraying on the area, waiting, scrubbing if necessary and leaving to dry. From Astonish to Vanish and Ecover, these are our top-rated upholstery cleaners for 2021.
Keep scrolling for our five favourite upholstery cleaners, and to buy one for yourself online. Remember: always test anything new on an inconspicuous area, just in case.
What is the best upholstery cleaner?
The best upholstery cleaner you can buy is the Astonish Premium Carpet and Upholstery Shampoo. You can use it on everything from carpets to sofas and even clothes, while it’s vegan, cruelty-free and it comes in a recyclable bottle. It also smells lovely and banishes odours – a handy bonus.
The best upholstery cleaners
Astonish Premium Carpet and Upholstery Shampoo – the best upholstery cleaner you can buy
We've tried, tested and we love this upholstery cleaner. You can use it on pretty much anything from long-pile rugs to short-pile rugs, linen sofas, clothes and more. It also boasts odour-neutralising technology, should you be cleaning something that's smelly. This upholstery cleaner is, in our eyes, a cupboard staple and we use it at least once a week. It really is impressive.
Simply spray it on the area you need to clean, let it soak in and dap it with a cloth. Then, if you have time, vacuum over the area to remove any excess to protect pets or children.
This spray upholstery cleaner is vegan and cruelty-free, while it comes in a recyclable bottle.
Capacity 750ml
Dr. Beckmann Carpet Stain Remover – the best uphlostery cleaner for carpets
Dr. Beckmann's Carpet Stain Remover, hence the name, is our top pick of cleaner for carpets. Why? It features a built-in brush for targeting tough stains and specific areas, while the solution itself is both odour neutralising and powerful, so it can tackle anything from red wine to pet urine and more. The built-in brush makes an easy job of banishing both new and dried in stains, while it's surpringly soft on your carpet – and upholstery. Not ust for use at hone, but you could also use this for car cleaning, or you can obviously put it to use on a sofa, armchair or whatever else.
This upholstery cleaner will start working its magic after just three minutes. To use, shake the bottle, place the head firmly on the stain, squeeze until liquid comes out and lightly scrub. Leave to work for 3 minutes, then pat dry with a cloth. Simple!
Capacity 650ml
Ecover Stain Remover – the best eco-friendly upholstery cleaner
The Ecover Stain Remover is our top eco-friendly pick. This stain remover boasts a built-in applicator to make removing stains an easy process, while it can be used on everything from upholstery to rugs and clothing.
This eco-conscious spray requires you to dampen the area before use, but other than that it's easy to apply – squeeze some of the solution out through the brush head, work it into the stain and then wash away or clean with a damp cloth.
The Ecover stain remover is plant-based vegan and cruelty-free. It's also made using biodegradable ingredients. The bottle itself is made of 100 per cent recycled plastic, too. It's not recommended for use on wool, silk and other delicate fabrics.
Capacity 200ml
Vanish Carpet Cleaner + Upholstery – the best upholstery cleaner for large areas
The Vanish Carpet Cleaner + Upholstery is our top pick if you are cleaning or reviving a large area – perhaps an entire rug, a whole sofa – since it's a large bottle and it's very easy to use. You can use this cleaner on carpet and upholstery, while it's recommended for use in high-traffic areas such as hallways. It also works to neutralise odours at the same time.
How to use this powerful spray? Simply shake well and spray on the area you'd like to clean, work it in with a brush, then get your vacuum out to remove any dried powder.
This Vanish upholstery cleaner comes in a large bottle that ought to last a while, and this bottle is even widely recycled, too.
Capacity 600ml
Stardrops White Vinegar – the best cheap upholstery cleaner
White vinegar for cleaning upholstery? Stay with us on this one. Yes, white vinegar is pretty versatile so can be used around the home to clean anything from surfaces to windows, and now, to clean upholstery. It also works to neutralise odours and it can work on the toughest of stains – especially those made from pets. Also, since it's just vinegar, it's safe to use around children and pets. You might want to open a few windows, though.
To use this vinegar spray, dab the area in which you are cleaning to remove any excess liquid or debris, spray an ample amount of vinegar on it and leave it to do its magic. You may want to dab dry but it should dry on its own. Obiously, you can then spray it with some sort of air freshener to remove the slight vinegar smell.
Capacity 750ml
