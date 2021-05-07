Best upholstery cleaner – 5 top buys to add to your cleaning cupboard

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Searching for the very best upholstery cleaner to add to your cleaning arsenal? Smart idea. An upholstery cleaner – especially one of these top-rated buys – has the power to remove tough and stubborn stains from everything including sofas and armchairs, carpets and rugs, and even curtains. You can even use an upholstery cleaner on an otherwise tired-looking piece of furniture, to give it a new lease of life. Easy stuff.

The majority of upholstery cleaners come in the form of a spray bottle so that you can target the area in which you want to clean or refresh, easily. They usually don’t need diluting, too, so it’s just a case of spraying on the area, waiting, scrubbing if necessary and leaving to dry. From Astonish to Vanish and Ecover, these are our top-rated upholstery cleaners for 2021.

Related: the best vacuum cleaners to buy in 2021

Keep scrolling for our five favourite upholstery cleaners, and to buy one for yourself online. Remember: always test anything new on an inconspicuous area, just in case.

What is the best upholstery cleaner?

The best upholstery cleaner you can buy is the Astonish Premium Carpet and Upholstery Shampoo. You can use it on everything from carpets to sofas and even clothes, while it’s vegan, cruelty-free and it comes in a recyclable bottle. It also smells lovely and banishes odours – a handy bonus.

The best upholstery cleaners