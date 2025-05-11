Should you buy a steam cleaner or a carpet cleaner? Experts reveal which one you really need to deep-clean your carpets

There's nothing like freshly cleaned carpets to transform your floors, but it takes more than a quick vacuum around the room to keep them in tip-top condition. From muddy paw prints to morning coffee spills, our carpets put up with a lot of daily wear and tear. But when it comes down to it, is it better to use a steam or carpet cleaner?

The best steam cleaners and mops can work wonders to remove stubborn stains, dirt and bacteria that build up over time, and a decent carpet cleaner is a game-changer for bringing tired carpets back to life. But they're inherently very different products that offer very different results.

In fact, when it comes to how to clean carpets properly, steam cleaners and carpet cleaners each have their own pros and cons, which can make deciding which one to use feel overwhelming. So, we've consulted the industry pros to determine the winner of the steam cleaner vs carpet cleaner debate once and for all.

Steam cleaner vs carpet cleaner – what's the difference?

We've already compared the difference between a carpet cleaner vs vacuum cleaner in the quest to achieve spotless carpets, but how does a steam cleaner compare?

Firstly, it's worth noting that steam cleaners and carpet cleaners are both effective if you need to deep clean your carpets, but they work in different ways.

'The main difference lies in the method and equipment,' says Polya Petrova, a cleaning professional at Fantastic Services.

'Steam cleaning uses high-temperature steam to loosen dirt and kill bacteria, typically with minimal or no detergent. Carpet cleaning involves spraying a mix of water and cleaning solution deep into the carpet fibre, then vacuuming it up,' she explains.

And it's also worth mentioning that cleaning carpets differs from how to clean wooden floors and vinyl flooring, so the type of flooring you have will make a difference to which tool works better, too.

'While steam cleaning works well on hard surfaces, it’s not always ideal for deep-pile carpets, which need more targeted treatment,' says Roisin Smith, professional cleaner at Wecasa.

Having said that, there are steam cleaner models which will work effectively on carpets, such as the Vileda Steam Mop Plus, which comes with an impressive carpet glider attachment. In fact, Ideal Home's floorcare expert, Lauren Bradbury, recently tested this model in her own carpeted home and gave it an impressive 4.5-star review.

Steam cleaner vs carpet cleaner – which offers a deeper clean?

Knowing how to remove stains from carpets can be tricky, which is why you may turn towards the steam cleaner vs carpet cleaner debate. However, one of the stain removal golden rules is to act fast and use the correct equipment, especially if faced with a problem like trying to get oil out of carpets.

To treat your floors to a deeper clean, Roisin believes traditional carpet cleaners have the edge. 'This is because the cleaning solution is pushed deep into the fibres and then extracted, removing embedded dirt and allergens,' she says.

'Steam cleaning is excellent for sanitising and surface-level dirt – especially on hard floors like tile, vinyl, or laminate – but it doesn’t penetrate carpet fibres as effectively. So, if you’re looking to refresh carpets thoroughly, carpet cleaning solutions are usually the better choice.'

That said, Elizabeth White, floor care specialist at Bissell points out that steam-based models may offer the extra benefit of sanitisation without needing harsh chemicals.

'Steam carpet cleaners tend to offer a deeper clean due to the combination of steam, cleaning formula, and suction,' she believes. So, it ultimately depends on the type of deep clean you want to give your carpets.

If you want to sanitise them, a steam cleaner is better. If you want to penetrate and clean dirt embedded into the fibres, you should opt for a carpet cleaner.

Steam cleaner vs carpet cleaner – which is easier to use?

We always consider ease of use when we test products at Ideal Home, as everything from the weight of the appliance to the controls can impact your overall satisfaction with the product - and even impact the carpet cleaning results.

'Steam cleaners are typically easier for the average person to use,' says Polya. 'They’re generally lighter, quicker to set up, and require no detergents. Carpet cleaners can be bulky and involve multiple steps, including pre-treating, filling tanks, and drying time.'

If you're looking for a steam cleaner that ticks all the boxes, the Vax Steam Fresh Total Home Steam Cleaner was crowned the winner in our guide to the best steam cleaners. It also impressed our senior digital editor, Jenny McFarlane, who recently reviewed it – thanks to its powerful steam, versatility and rapid heat-up time.

Jenny said, 'If you want a steam cleaner that can clean pretty much everything and more, you can't go wrong with the Vax Steam Fresh Total Home - it's super simple to use.'

That's not to say you won't find a carpet cleaner on the market that's not easy to use. Just ask Lauren, who found a winner in the Shark CarpetXpert HairPro Pet Deep Carpet Cleaner with Spot Cleaner EX250UK. Not only did Lauren dub it a game-changer for removing pet hairs in her review, but it also earned a major plus point for being incredibly easy to use.

'While it was heavy to carry upstairs and move around when not in use, it was surprisingly manoeuvrable when in use,' Lauren said. So, when shopping for a carpet or steam cleaner, there are a few key features to keep in mind.

'Look for things like weight and manoeuvrability, how easy it is to clean the machine after use and whether it offers multiple cleaning modes – such as quick dry options for busy households,' says Elizabeth at Bissell.

'Additional tools – such as spot cleaner and stair tools provide added flexibility, and consider the water tank capacity. A larger tank may make the machine heavier, but won’t need to be filled as often,' she advises.

All in all, though, it's safe to say that steam cleaners are generally easier to use. So, steam cleaners win this round.

Steam cleaner vs carpet cleaner - which is more affordable?

If you're still debating the steam cleaner vs carpet cleaner debate and unsure which to invest in – it might come down to affordability. So which is cheaper? Generally, steam mops don't cost as much and tend to start at around £50.

For example, the Vax Steam Fresh Combi S86-SF-C – our pick of the best overall steam mop – retails for £89, while the Polti Vaporetto Smart 100_B Steam Cleaner is one of the top-end models at £142.50.

Comparatively, carpet cleaners do tend to be pricier. The most popular models, and best rated in our carpet cleaning guide, range from £180 for the Vax Platinum SmartWash Pet-Design Carpet Cleaner, right up to £400 for the Bissell Revolution Hydro Steam Carpet Cleaner.

Verdict: which one should you choose?

While it would be easier to declare a clear-cut winner – if you can, having both a steam cleaner and carpet cleaner in your cleaning toolkit will work in your favour.

As Polya from Fantastic Services summarises, 'Steam cleaners tend to be more lightweight and versatile, making them easier to manoeuvre for quick touch-ups or cleaning hard floors, upholstery, and curtains.'

She adds, 'Carpet cleaners are bulkier and require more setup, especially when mixing and emptying solutions, but they’re specifically designed for carpeted areas and usually deliver better results for deep carpet care.'

Ultimately, both tools will effectively refresh your carpets so which one you go for will come down to your cleaning priorities and your household's individual needs.

FAQs

What do professionals use to clean carpets?

Ever wondered what the pros use to bring carpets back to their best? 'Most professional carpet cleaners use truck-mounted or high-powered portable hot water extraction machines,' explains Roisin at Wecasa.

'This method is recommended by many carpet manufacturers due to its ability to reach deep into the pile, extract stubborn dirt, and remove allergens. Professionals may also pre-treat stains and use powerful vacuums for thorough drying,' she says.

Can I make my own carpet cleaning solution?

Whether you're looking to save a few pennies or just fancy creating a homemade carpet cleaning solution, the good news is that it's easier than you think! The secret recipe? A tablespoon of white vinegar, two cups of warm water and a teaspoon of dish soap. Just make sure you patch test before applying to the whole area.

A DIY solution is useful for spot cleaning or freshening up small areas, says Roisin, Wecasa. 'However, avoid over-wetting the carpet or using anything too soapy, as residues can attract more dirt over time.

'For big jobs, a professional solution is usually more effective and safer for your carpet’s fibres' she says.

What is the most effective carpet cleaning method?

The consensus among the experts is that hot water extraction (or steam carpet cleaning as it's also known) is the gold standard when it comes to deep cleaning your carpets.

'Hot water extraction deep cleans, sanitises, and removes allergens without leaving behind residue. It’s also recommended by many carpet manufacturers for maintaining warranty coverage,' says Roisin.

Tackling stains and spills as soon as they happen will also help you maintain clean carpets, adds Elizabeth, Bissell.

'Try to avoid letting them dry or become set-in to the carpet. You can keep on top of stains as they happen with a carpet or steam cleaner – use on quick dry mode for quick clean ups,' she says.

Let us know which team you're on in the steam cleaner vs carpet cleaner debate in the comments!