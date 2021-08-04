We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Getting comfortable, nodding off and staying asleep are all things that we wish came a little easier, but sadly there is a lot working against many of us as we try to get a good quality, restful night’s sleep. While there is a lot that is out of our control, your environment is something that you can take action on to make your bedroom the optimal place to relax.

Fans, air purifiers, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, air coolers and air conditioner units are all ideal ways to solve problems with your air – whether it’s too hot, too dry, too humid or plagued with pollen and other allergens. Below we’ve assembled a list of some of our favourite examples of these devices, which all help to turn your home into a calm oasis ready to help you drift off.

1. MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator

For a cooler night’s sleep

The most obvious bedroom appliance is a bedside fan, and one we really love is the MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator. The fan is truly whisper quiet even on some of its higher settings, emitting just a slight white noise as it cools you. We use ours on a surface behind the bed and so get the full impact of airflow. There is also a convenient carry handle to make it easy to move from room to room, and the digital display on the base shows the room’s temperature. You can even set a timer so that you don’t need to have the fan running all night.

To see the products that we have rated highly during testing, take a look at our guide to the best fans , or you can read our full review of the MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator.

2. Blueair Blue 3210

For when you want cleaner air

As air purifiers have become more common and the technology continues to evolve, smaller models ideal for spaces like the bedroom have become available. With its gorgeous Scandi-style design, easy-to-use and no-frills operating and diminutive stature, the Blueair 3210 air purifier is one of our favourites. As a brand Blueair has devices of pretty much every size, but the 3210 gets points for its simplicity. Pre-filter sleeves are available in a range of lovely colours to allow you to match your tech with your interiors, and you can adjust the speed with the controls on top.

Jump over to our best air purifier guide to see more about how they can improve your indoor air quality, or read our full review of the Blueair Blue 3210.

3. Dyson Pure Cool Me

For a device that both cools and purifies

No list like this would be complete without something from Dyson, and there’s a reason why the Dyson Pure Cool Me personal fan and air purifier remains as popular as ever. The smallest of the brand’s air quality range, the device purifies your air as it cools and, unlike the Blueair Blue 3210 above, offers you a whole platter of data about your air quality to enjoy in the morning. The dome can be adjusted to change the direction of airflow, and operation is as quiet as you might expect from a bladeless fan.

4. Vicks VUL520E1 Mini Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier

For dry air, snoring and sniffles

Not to be confused with dehumidifiers (below), humidifiers serve to eliminate dry, irritating air from your environment to make breathing a little bit easier. Common wisdom puts the desired level of humidity in a room at 40-50%, and anything under or over can start to cause problems. If the air is too dry, for example, then the symptoms of illness and allergies that tend to cause nasal congestion or inflammation can start to act up, so having a humidifier beside your bed can really help. This is also the reason why they’re often recommended for snorers.

For more on how they can help easy breathing in various situations, read our guide on the best humidifiers.

5. Pro Breeze 500ml Compact Mini

For damp and mould-prone homes

Dehumidifiers do the opposite of humidifiers, removing excess moisture from homes that have problems with damp and mould to create an all-around healthier environment. Sleeping in rooms with mould and the spores and bacteria that can result from it is terrible for our health, but dehumidifiers can significantly lower the risk of this mould developing in the first place. As a smaller example, the Pro Breeze 500ml Compact Mini won’t tackle big, embedded problems, but it will help to ensure that your bedroom doesn’t become a welcoming environment for mould growth.

We go further into detail in our guide to the best dehumidifiers, so take a read to learn more.

6. BLACK+DECKER Personal USB Mini Air Cooler

For when a fan just won’t cut it

We all know that sometimes an ordinary air circulating fan just isn’t enough, especially when the heat and humidity reaches a certain level and it feels like you’re merely moving hot air around. Thankfully air coolers – which use a water compartment to actually create colder air to then push into the environment – have become more and more popular in the UK as summer’s have gotten warmer.

One step away from air conditioning units, which are not only expensive to have built into the home but sometimes cumbersome and space-guzzling should you opt for a portable model, air coolers come in small packages that are ideal for popping beside your bed.

7. AEG ChillFlex Pro AXP26U338CW Portable Air Conditioner

For during the next heatwave

Air conditioning may seem like an extreme solution, especially for those of us in the UK, but portable air conditioning units make it easier for everyone to cool down their homes without installing anything permanent. While they are the most effective solutions for actually lowering the temperature of your bedroom, they also tend to be noisy and heavy – but that may be a trade you’re willing to make! We had the chance to try the AEG ChillFlex Pro during the most recent heatwave, and we have to admit that it made getting a good night’s sleep a lot easier.

The model also works as a dehumidifier and fan, or in auto mode to switch between them. Read our ranking of the best portable air conditioners for more.