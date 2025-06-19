Argos’ best-selling fan has received rave reviews online - and it’s on sale for just £24 right now

If you’re looking for a cheap but quality fan to keep you cool this summer, look no further. Argos’s Bush White Tower Fan (£24) is Argos’s current best-selling fan and has five-star reviews to back it up.

Investing in one of the best fans is no doubt one of the best ways to keep cool over summer, but being a seasonal buy, I doubt you want to splash loads of cash. Currently discounted from £30 to £24, the Bush tower is an excellent, affordable option. It’s both quiet and will keep you cool all summer long.

It's also a best-seller, with Argos reporting sales for this fan are up 534% since last week, so you'll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on one.

Bush Bush White Tower Fan Was £30 now £24 at Argos This fan has three speeds and two air-flow settings so you can tailor it to your own needs.

Temperatures are set to soar across the country this week, and if you’ve landed on this page, I can guarantee you’re looking for ways to stay cool. Now, investing in a fan won’t reduce a room’s temperature as one of the best portable air conditioners does. But it will keep air circulating in your home, keeping you cooler in the process.

The Bush tower fan has three speed settings and a choice between static and oscillating air flow. You can even set it to a two-hour timer, meaning this fan can adapt to your needs as the weather inevitably changes throughout the summer.

This fan is 28 inches in height, making it a great choice for small living rooms , bedrooms and home offices as it will not dominate a space. It also comes with a manufacturer's one-year guarantee.

‘I bought this fan many years ago, and at the time we bought it because we were in a pinch and needed something cheap and cheerful during a heatwave - but I’m amazed at how well it’s stood the test of time,’ says Lauren Bradbury , Content Editor and Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums for Ideal Home.

‘It’s super easy to use and offers impressive cooling power, and the shape and size of it mean that it can be tucked in a corner when it’s not in use. And although I’ve recently upgraded to the Shark TurboBlade fan for my bedroom, I still keep this one on-hand for those particularly hot days in my home office and living room!’

Lauren’s not the only one impressed as this fan has lots of happy reviews praising the fan for being both high-quality and a great price, with one even stating ‘it works better than expected.’

But, if you’re not convinced by this £24 bargain buy, here are a few more top-rated fans in the Argos sale to choose from.

Will you be testing out this affordable fan? Or, do you have better methods for keeping cool?