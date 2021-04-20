Phillips AC3033/30 Air Purifier Series 3000i review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There is no shortage of options when it comes to Philips air purifiers, but the Philips AC3033/30 Air Purifier Series 3000i is one of its most powerful solutions to a problem we’re all now waking up to – the quality of the air we and our families breathe every day.

We tested the purifier to see how it would perform in a real life environment, looking at how it reacted to different kinds of pollutants produced by cooking, spring-time pollen and more. Scroll down to see what we thought, or take a look at our rundown of the best air purifiers to compare and contrast.

Ideal Home rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Philips AC3033/30 Air Purifier Series 3000i is a big gun when it comes to tackling indoor air quality, and makes quick work of anything it comes into contact with.

Reasons to buy

Nice design

Top control panel is very user-friendly

Reasons to avoid

Top model is very large

App lacks features

Expensive

Philips AC3033/30: Specs & Features

Filter: HEPA, Carbon, Pre-Filter

Room size: up to 104m2

Power: 55W

Noise: from 34dB

Modes: Auto, Turbo, Sleep

Dimensions: 64.5 x 29 x 29cm

Weight: 9kg

We tested the XL size of the Philips purifier, which claims to be capable of tackling the air across 104m2. Tasked with an 18m2 space it was more than up to the challenge and it was easy to set-up and use from the jump.

The screen on top of the device is where you’ll spend most of your time, and we found ourselves using these physical controls more than we did the Philips Clean Home+ app. Here you can change the view between different types of air pollution(IAI, PM2.5, Gas), switch modes, turn the machine on or off, and switch off the light.

There are three modes – auto, turbo and sleep. The boosted mode, as you might expect, turns the fan up to a noisier but effective maximum should you want to clean the air in your space as quickly as possible. Sleep mode does the opposite, turning the light off and the fan speed down so it can do the job while you snooze.

Auto mode is what we used the most, and the purifier was able to work away without making a noticeable amount of noise, only whirring into action when we did something like spray air freshener or burn something on the hob (by accident!).

This kind of reaction to obvious pollutants is always reassuring, especially when trying out a device that’s designed to blend into the background.

You can also connect your Philips 3000i to your Alexa smart home, as well as use the app to set things like schedules – useful now we’re all out and about a bit more.

Philips AC3033/30: Design

Following on from our observations on how the Phillips AC3033/30 Air Purifier Series 3000i reaction to pollutants, the design compliments this well. Colour-coded indicators mean the light surrounding the control panel on top switch from blue to purple (poor) or red (very poor) depending on what it’s in-built sensor detects.

Most likely because we were asking the purifier to tackle a smaller area, we never saw it turn red for more than a few seconds or minutes, proving that it makes quick work of any nasties.

While our first impression of the purifier was related to its size, which seemed like overkill for a machine designed to fit into your home – the look of it takes into account how it might look in a living space. The grey fabric head looks lovely and modern, and even the white plastic body and grate on top have been crafted with minimalism in mind.

Philips AC3033/30: Our Verdict

Philips’ most powerful air purifier, the AC3033/30 may be overkill in most homes but, for those who want a device that can tackle indoor pollutants and allergens before they even have a chance to take hold, it holds true to its promise. Based on our observations, it comes recommended for those living in a large space or with an Alexa-enabled smart home they want to expand, but not so much for those with more basic needs.

About the review

All of our product reviews are based on experience using the product in a real home environment for several weeks or months. The Philips AC3033/30 air purifier was tested in a small studio where it tackled allergens and outdoor pollution from outside as well as cooking fumes and smells from a nearby kitchen area.